M&S to axe cafes in £300m revamp – here’s what it means for shoppers

M&S is preparing a sweeping store overhaul worth £300m, and a headline change is landing close to home: many in‑store cafés are set to go. For shoppers, that swap from flat whites to fuller food halls won’t be abstract — it will touch the way you browse, take a breather, and plan your weekly shop. Here’s what’s actually changing on the ground, and how to make it work for you.
It was 10.22am in a busy city-centre M&S, the kind where prams and briefcases zigzag in a quiet ballet. The café smelled of toast and steam as a couple shared a scone at the window. A noticeboard by the counter carried a calm, practical message about upcoming works. People read it, shrugged, and went back to their mugs. The chatter softened, as if everyone felt the same tug of nostalgia and curiosity. One barista wiped down a table with the care of someone closing a chapter. Something is shifting.
The shape of M&S stores is changing — here’s the bit you’ll notice first
Walk into a refitted store and the difference hits you in the aisles. Where a 70‑seat café once stretched, there’s room for a larger bakery, bigger produce displays, and on‑the‑go chillers that practically hum with choice. The energy is pointed toward food — fresher lines, faster flow, clearer sightlines. Staff talk about “space working harder,” and you feel it when a trolley slips through without snagging. It’s not just a lick of paint. It’s a pivot. And for many sites, it means fewer tables and no latte art at the back.
Picture a market‑town branch: the café shutters down, and within weeks contractors peel back walls to make space for a Food to Go hub, sushi fridges, and a wider bakery run. Another store keeps a slimmed‑down coffee bar — twenty seats, quick service, no long linger. Both outcomes live under the same revamp umbrella. The constant is momentum: more of the food that draws daily footfall, less of the hospitality that soaks up staff hours and square footage. We’ve all had that moment when a familiar corner suddenly becomes something else, and your route through the shop changes with it.
There’s a retail logic to axing cafés. Seating is comforting, but it’s low‑yield real estate next to chilled aisles that spin all day. Hospitality margins are tight, training is complex, and labour scheduling is a puzzle even on a good week. M&S is betting that a bigger, brighter food hall outperforms a cappuccino corner, especially as shoppers mix little-and-often top‑ups with click‑and‑collect runs. Bigger food halls also make Spark-laced promotions feel obvious, not hidden. Think of it as a trade: less sit‑down, more speed and selection. Different mood, same brand promise.
How to shop smarter as the cafés make way for food-first layouts
Start with timing. Hit the store early or late and you’ll see the new flow at its best: fresher bakery trays, clearer paths, fewer queues at self‑checkouts. Use the app’s store finder to check which sites are in works and what facilities remain. If you need a perch, look for compact coffee bars or seasonal seating by windows — some sites keep a handful of spots for quick pauses. Lean into click‑and‑collect for clothing, then tour the expanded food hall on a single loop. One circuit, fewer detours, more calm.
Shoppers often expect table service and an afternoon linger because the brand feels reassuring. That’s the habit to revisit. Plan a shorter break — a takeaway cup, a bench outside, back to the aisles. If you’re with kids, scan for quieter corners near bakery or ambient goods rather than crowding the new food-to-go runs. And if you’re a creature of routine, try a weekday visit first to learn the remodel. Soyons honnêtes : nobody rewires their shopping habits overnight. Be kind to yourself if you circle once or twice before it clicks.
Some things won’t change: warmth from staff, the small talk at the till, the way the bakery smell finds you on a damp morning. That human thread runs through the refit, even as tables disappear.
“This revamp is about space, speed, and fresh food — and finding small, thoughtful places to pause in between.”
- Check the store page each week during works — dates can shift.
- Ask staff where the temporary seating or coffee point has moved.
- Combine a click‑and‑collect pickup with a single food hall sweep.
- Use Sparks to catch limited “Dine In” and bakery promos after refits.
- If you rely on a café stop, map a nearby alternative for the interim.
What it means for jobs, your high street, and the feel of a shop you know
Change on this scale always lands with mixed feelings. You might miss the gentle hum of plates and cups; staff will miss familiar rhythms too. But there’s a quieter upside for communities when space works harder. A bigger food hall is the bit you see; behind the scenes, refits usually bring energy‑saving kit, kinder lighting, and updated back rooms that make shifts run smoother. Roles shift from café service to fresh counters, replenishment, and front‑of‑store welcome. Fewer cafés doesn’t have to mean less care. It can just mean care moves a few steps closer to the aisle.
|Key points
|Details
|Interest for reader
|Cafés reduced or removed at selected sites
|Space repurposed for bakery, produce, and food-to-go zones
|Explains why your usual sit-down may vanish — and what replaces it
|£300m store revamp rolling out
|Layout refresh, new equipment, clearer flow, energy-efficient upgrades
|Signals when to expect works and how shops will feel afterwards
|Service shifts, not service loss
|Staff redeployed from cafés to front-of-house and fresh food
|Reassures on help in aisles and continuity of friendly service
FAQ :
- Which M&S cafés are closing?Closure or downsizing will vary by store. Check your local store’s page or in‑store notices for confirmed changes and dates.
- Why remove cafés at all?The revamp pushes space toward food ranges that serve more customers, more often. Seating takes up large areas that could carry fresh lines and faster self‑service.
- Will any stores keep a café?Yes. Some locations will retain a smaller coffee bar or a slimmed‑down seating area where it makes sense for footfall and space.
- Does this affect prices?Not directly. The investment is aimed at broader choice and better flow. Promotions and “Dine In” bundles continue via Sparks and seasonal campaigns.
- What about staff jobs?Teams typically move from café roles into food hall, replenishment, and service positions, with retraining offered during the refit period.