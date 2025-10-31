New £3 ‘boombites’ land at M&S and Ocado: will you try grapes with 3x resveratrol and slower sugar?

Shoppers keep talking about a crimson-centred snack that looks familiar at first glance yet surprises the moment you bite.
A new red-fleshed grape, sold under the name Boombites, has quietly hit UK shelves with a promise of big flavour and research-backed credentials. It is available now at M&S and on Ocado for £3 a punnet, bringing a striking berry-like interior to an otherwise classic grape.
What they are and where to find them
Boombites are seedless table grapes with a deep red interior and a sweet, juicy bite. They resemble standard grapes on the outside. Cut through the skin and you see a pulp more like a cherry or a berry. They have launched exclusively at M&S and on Ocado. Each punnet is priced at £3.
How breeders created a red-fleshed table grape
Red-fleshed grapes rarely leave the winery. Traditional table grapes have pale flesh, while red-fleshed varieties have long been favoured for wine. Breeders set out to change that. They crossed small, soft, red-fleshed wine grapes with larger, crunchy, seedless table grapes. Thousands of combinations were attempted over multiple seasons. The result is a naturally developed table grape with red flesh and a crisp texture.
The flavour and the first bite
Expect a classic grape aroma and a clean snap when you bite. The pulp then releases a jammy, berry-like juice. The skin is thin, the finish is sweet, and the texture stays firm. They eat like grapes but echo cherries and berries in both colour and depth.
The antioxidant story behind the colour
The striking hue signals a rich mix of polyphenols. Two compounds stand out. Anthocyanins, which give the red colour, are widely studied for links to vascular function, cholesterol balance and gut microbiome diversity. Resveratrol, found naturally in grape skins and several berries, is known for antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity and often cited in discussions of the “French paradox”.
Public health nutritionist Dr Emma Derbyshire notes that darker fruits have grown popular as people seek plant compounds associated with wellbeing. Dietitians point to the visible colour as a cue for anthocyanin content. That pigment is not decoration. It marks the presence of polyphenols that research links with protective mechanisms in the body.
Sugar, fibre and how your gut handles them
New laboratory findings suggest Boombites may influence glucose handling. Despite a sweet taste and a familiar fructose level, tests showed a slower uptake of glucose compared with standard grape types. Researchers at AINIA in Valencia attribute this to a combination of polyphenols and fibre interacting in the food matrix. For everyday eaters, that could mean a gentler post-snack rise in blood sugar.
Dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine explains the mechanism in accessible terms. Polyphenols appear to affect how sugars are transported and absorbed in the gut. That matters for weight management, insulin response and confidence around fruit choices.
What the broader evidence says
Population data associated higher polyphenol intakes with a 46% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Observational research in 3,420 older adults at high cardiometabolic risk linked higher polyphenol consumption with a 28% reduction in new-onset diabetes. Laboratory work at the University of Murcia measured Boombites and reported triple the resveratrol of blueberries, alongside a comparable total antioxidant capacity.
At a glance
|Product
|Boombites red-fleshed table grapes
|Price
|£3 per punnet
|Where to buy
|M&S stores and Ocado
|Key compounds
|Anthocyanins, resveratrol, assorted polyphenols, fibre
|Research highlights
|Comparable antioxidant capacity to blueberries; ~3x resveratrol vs blueberries; slower glucose uptake in tests
|How it’s bred
|Natural cross of red-fleshed wine grapes with seedless table grapes
Who will love them
- Gym-goers seeking a quick, juicy snack before or after a session.
- Parents wanting a colourful fruit to broaden children’s tastes.
- Office workers after a desk-friendly alternative to biscuits.
- Older adults curating a polyphenol-rich, high-fibre fruit rotation.
- Home cooks chasing a berry note without the softness of fresh berries.
How to use them through the day
Breakfast ideas
Toss a handful into porridge with a spoon of yoghurt for a cool, crisp contrast. Fold through overnight oats to add sweetness without extra syrup.
Lunchbox swaps
Pair with a handful of unsalted nuts to blunt the glycaemic impact of the meal. Add to grain salads for colour and bite.
Dinner and dessert
Halve and scatter over soft cheeses or roast chicken for a sharp-sweet edge. Chill and serve with dark chocolate shards for an easy pudding.
What dietitians are watching next
Two questions now drive interest. How does the sugar absorption finding translate in free-living conditions over weeks and months? And what portion size best balances energy intake with nutrient density? Controlled trials will be needed. For now, a standard 80g handful counts towards your 5-a-day.
Storage, safety and smart buying
Keep punnets refrigerated and dry. Rinse just before eating to retain bloom and firmness. Use within a few days for peak crunch. For young children, halve the grapes lengthways to reduce choking risk. If you manage blood glucose with medication, log your response when adding any new fruit.
Why this launch matters for shoppers
Choice in the fruit aisle rarely shifts overnight. Boombites add variety without forcing a trade-off between taste and research-led features. They plug into current eating patterns: quick snacks, vibrant colours, and interest in plant compounds linked to heart and gut health. At £3 a punnet from mainstream retailers, they bring that option within reach for more households.
A practical way to compare value
If you usually buy blueberries for antioxidants, consider alternating. One week, a blueberry punnet. The next, Boombites. You spread risk across crops, vary your polyphenols, and keep your budget steady. Track which option leaves you satisfied longer. That feedback helps shape a fruit routine that fits your tastes and goals.
Nothing here replaces medical advice. People with specific conditions should speak with a clinician or registered dietitian about portion sizes, medication timing and personalised targets. For everyone else, rotating colourful fruits, staying close to whole foods, and watching added sugars across the day remains a sensible plan—now with a red-fleshed grape to freshen the mix.