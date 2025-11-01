New Zealand eases residency rules as 73,400 leave in a year: could these new visas keep you here?

Kiwis pack bags, boardroom lights flicker, and policy dials spin. Jobs remain unfilled while pay packets stretch thinner each month.
Wellington has unveiled a pair of new routes to residence, aiming to steady a stretched labour market as departures hit records and growth stalls. Ministers say they want to hold on to talent already here and attract the practical hands missing from shop floors, clinics and construction sites.
Two new routes to residence
The government will introduce two residency pathways from mid-2026, each tailored to different parts of the workforce. One targets experienced professionals in skilled roles. The other recognises technicians and tradespeople whose credentials often sit outside a university track.
- Skilled work experience pathway: for migrants in skilled roles who meet experience and salary thresholds and can show strong employer backing.
- Trades and technicians pathway: for people in practical roles who meet qualification, work experience and wage thresholds aligned to industry needs.
Two distinct pathways start from mid-2026: one led by experience and earnings, one built on trade qualifications and wages.
Economic growth minister Nicola Willis argues that experienced migrants can close gaps that domestic hiring cannot currently fill. Immigration minister Erica Stanford frames the first route as a retention tool for people who already contribute to the economy and deliver value in their roles. She says the second route acknowledges the real-world skills that keep infrastructure, manufacturing and services running.
A workforce under pressure
New Zealand faces a sharp talent drain. Between July 2024 and July 2025, 73,400 citizens left and only 25,800 moved back to live, according to Stats NZ. Employers report delays, rising workloads and missed contracts as vacancies drag on.
Departures outnumber returns by almost three to one: 73,400 left while 25,800 came home to stay.
GDP has shrunk, adding urgency to decisions on investment and people. Construction firms wait for technicians to sign off builds. Clinics advertise for specialist staff and rotate locums. Tech teams hunt for mid-career leads while junior roles sit idle. The new pathways try to slow the outflow and widen the inflow at the same time.
Business backs speed, coalition shows strain
Employers ask for urgency
Business New Zealand welcomed the new settings, saying they will help firms keep skilled workers who have already settled into teams. Infrastructure NZ called for an earlier start date, warning that projects face bottlenecks now and cannot afford a long wait for people.
New Zealand First balks
Coalition partner New Zealand First invoked the government’s “agree to disagree” provision and labelled the package unfocused. Party leader and foreign minister Winston Peters says New Zealand risks serving as a training ground for workers who then cross the Tasman.
In 2024, 35% of New Zealand citizens who migrated to Australia were born outside New Zealand, Stats NZ reports.
The trans-Tasman pull remains strong. Higher pay in some sectors and a larger market tempt those who gain skills in New Zealand and then move on. That dynamic sits at the heart of the political split.
The wider immigration pivot
These new pathways add to a broader policy shift. In January, the government loosened visitor visa settings to lure remote workers and so-called digital nomads, including influencers paid by overseas companies. In February, it eased the Active Investor Plus visa, the “golden visa” route for wealthy applicants, to court capital and growth.
The strategy mixes people and money. It seeks productivity gains from experience, fresh ideas from global hires, and investment that can lift local firms. The challenge lies in pacing and targeting so housing, training and services keep up.
What changes, at a glance
|Policy change
|When
|Who it targets
|Stated aim
|Skilled work experience residency pathway
|Mid-2026
|Experienced professionals in skilled roles meeting experience and salary thresholds
|Retain valuable workers already contributing to the economy
|Trades and technicians residency pathway
|Mid-2026
|Qualified tradespeople and technicians meeting work experience and wage thresholds
|Recognise practical skills needed outside university routes
|Visitor visa settings for digital nomads
|January 2025
|Remote workers and influencers paid by overseas entities
|Attract spending and skills while people travel
|Active Investor Plus visa adjustments
|February 2025
|High-net-worth investors
|Draw investment to support growth
What this means for you
If you are an employer
- Map hard-to-fill roles to the most suitable pathway and identify gaps in experience or pay that may block eligibility.
- Start documenting performance, responsibilities and industry benchmarks so you can support residence applications quickly.
- Plan retention measures now, because the mid-2026 start leaves a long window for churn.
- Coordinate with training providers to blend migrant recruitment with local upskilling.
If you are a migrant worker
- Check whether your role aligns with the skilled experience route or the trades and technicians route.
- Gather proof of responsibilities, qualifications, relevant licences and pay history to align with the thresholds.
- Discuss timelines with your employer and consider bridging arrangements until applications open.
- Weigh family considerations, schooling and settlement support against any temptation to move again across the Tasman.
Success will hinge on the detail of salary and wage thresholds and how fast authorities process cases.
Why thresholds matter
New Zealand often pegs immigration wage settings to the median wage, which shifts over time as the labour market moves. If thresholds sit too high, small firms may miss out on people. If set too low, pressure may grow on housing and services without lifting productivity. Calibration will decide how far the pathways reach beyond the largest employers and the highest-paid roles.
Sector snapshots and practical examples
Consider a civil engineer with several years of local experience and earnings aligned with market rates. The skilled pathway could offer a route to residence, provided the employer confirms responsibilities and the salary meets the threshold. A qualified electrician with strong on-the-tools experience and recognised trade credentials could use the trades and technicians pathway if wages and hours meet the settings.
Healthcare teams may use the trades route for technicians who maintain equipment or support clinical services, while experienced nurses and allied health professionals may sit within the skilled route, subject to exact definitions. Manufacturing firms could retain maintenance specialists under the trades option, keeping production lines stable while training junior staff.
Risks, timing and the Australia question
The mid-2026 start creates a long runway. Employers must manage turnover risk during that period as global recruiters keep calling. Fast processing and clear guidance can limit uncertainty. The link to Australia will continue to shape decisions. If New Zealand smooths residence and career progression, more people may choose to stay. If not, the exodus may keep pace with the numbers seen over the past year.
Policy timing matters: a long delay can drain teams faster than fresh pathways can refill them.
For households weighing a move, budget scenarios help. Test your net pay after rent or mortgage costs in both countries. Add childcare, commuting and professional registration fees. A slightly higher salary across the Tasman may not always beat stability, community ties and a settled school plan in New Zealand. For some, the new residency routes could tip that balance toward staying put.