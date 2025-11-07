Next £28 suede slippers vs Ugg Tasman: will you save £72, or regret it after 114 reviews today?

Prices are creeping up, heating stays off, and toes protest. A cut-price slip-on is prompting heated chat in living rooms nationwide.
As the chill creeps in, a £28 pair from Next is drawing side‑eye from fans of the £100‑plus Ugg Tasman. Both aim at that indoor‑meets‑outdoor sweet spot, but the bill and the build tell different stories. Here’s what matters if you’re weighing warmth, grip and value before the first frost bites.
What shoppers are buying for £28
Next’s Suede Shoot Slippers sit in that awkward middle ground between house shoe and casual clog, which is exactly why they’re trending. You get a real‑suede upper, a fluffy synthetic lining that feels plush, and a chunky, cleated outsole that looks ready for the patio, the post run to the bin, and a dash to the corner shop.
The line comes in chocolate, berry red, chestnut and two greys. Sizes run from 3 to 9, with no half sizes. The model has a clear track record on the retailer’s site, where it holds a 4.5/5 score from 114 ratings, and comments suggest it returns each winter because demand doesn’t fade when the thermostat drops.
£28 suede slip‑ons in sizes 3–9, rated 4.5/5 by 114 buyers, with faux‑fur lining and cleated soles for pavement grip.
The appeal: warmth, grip and a shoe‑like profile
These don’t scream bedroom slipper. The low profile slips on in seconds, the lining traps heat, and the sole raises you off cold floors. That same sole gives reassurance on damp paving slabs and frosty paths, though it won’t replace a winter boot when the mercury plunges. They look substantial on foot, yet most wearers report an easy, supportive feel once moving.
The dupe question: Ugg Tasman in the crosshairs
Side by side, the resemblance is obvious: suede uppers, laid‑back clogs, simple in‑and‑out design, cosy lining. The Ugg Tasman is the cultural touchstone, but it uses real sheepskin inside and commands a three‑figure price in many colourways. That leaves a stark decision for families planning autumn budgets.
Pay ~£28 for Next or £100+ for Ugg Tasman: both go from hallway to pavement, yet they diverge on lining and price.
|Feature
|Next Suede Shoot
|Ugg Tasman
|Typical price
|£28
|£100+ (varies by colour and stock)
|Upper
|Real suede
|Suede
|Lining
|Synthetic faux fur
|Sheepskin/wool blend
|Outsole feel
|Chunky, cleated for grip
|Solid, designed for indoor/outdoor
|Sizes
|UK 3–9 (no half sizes)
|Core UK sizes; availability varies
|Colour options
|Chocolate, berry red, chestnut, two greys
|Seasonal colourways
Fit and sizing: what to know before you buy
With no half sizes on the Next model, your sock choice matters. Suede gives slightly with wear, but a thick winter sock can change the fit on day one. If you sit between sizes, consider how you’ll use them and what you’ll wear inside.
- Try them late in the day, when feet are a touch larger.
- Test with the socks you plan to wear through winter.
- Walk up and down a hard surface to check heel slip and toe room.
- If you use an orthotic, remove the insole only if it lifts out cleanly; most slippers don’t support inserts well.
- Check the returns window before gifting, as popular sizes sell fast when temperatures dip.
Durability and care
Suede looks rich but needs attention. Treat new pairs with a dedicated protector before first wear, then top up every few weeks during wet spells. Brush with a suede block to lift the nap and remove marks. If they get soaked, pack with paper and dry away from heat; direct radiators can warp the upper and stiffen the lining.
Protect, brush, and air‑dry: three simple steps extend the life of suede when rain, slush and salt hit pavements.
The cleated sole copes with grit and damp doorsteps, yet trapped mud shortens grip. Rinse the tread under a tap and blot dry. Don’t tumble dry; heat can loosen adhesives.
Safety and usage: from hallway to pavement
Grip helps, but no slipper matches a snow boot on sheet ice. Keep an eye on algae‑green patio slabs after rain; they’re slippery under any sole. For driving, UK rules expect footwear that allows full control of pedals. Test pedal feel at a standstill before setting off, and avoid chunkier socks if you lose sensitivity underfoot.
If you’re on cold floors for hours, look at support. Flat slippers can irritate heels and arches. A gentle arch contour and a firm midsole reduce strain during chores or home working.
Who should pick which pair
Budget and materials draw the line. Next’s faux‑fur lining suits those who want warmth at a family‑friendly price and don’t mind synthetic fibres against the foot. Ugg’s sheepskin feels denser and regulates temperature well, but you pay for it. Both use suede on top, so neither is vegan. If animal‑free matters, seek microfibre uppers with recycled linings and check product pages for clear disclosures.
Real‑world use: what buyers report
Owners praise warmth, a sturdy feel and a light step once moving. Many wear them for quick outdoor tasks without hesitation. The 4.5/5 average from 114 ratings suggests consistent comfort, though some will miss half sizes, and wide feet may need to size up. Colour choice helps: darker shades hide winter marks better between cleans.
Warmth and ease win repeat purchases; half sizes and wet‑weather limits show where compromises sit at £28.
Timing your spend
As nights draw in, stock thins in popular sizes first. If you want a specific colour, don’t wait for the first hard frost. Price‑matching on a £28 ticket is rare, so the bigger saving sits in avoiding express delivery fees and returns churn. Keep packaging until you’ve done a full evening’s wear on clean floors.
Extra pointers that save hassle
Think about where you’ll wear them. If you commute in trainers and change at a desk, a shoe‑like slipper doubles as an office warmer under the table. If you clock up steps at home, choose firmer cushioning to tame heel strike. For stair safety, check that the heel lip grips your foot; loose backs risk a slip on the way down with laundry in hand.
If you’re weighing cost over months, run a quick value test: wear them 90 days across autumn and winter, and a £28 pair costs about 31 pence per day. Factor in a £6 suede protector that lasts the season and you’re still under 38 pence daily. Against an £100+ Tasman worn at the same rate, you cross £1 per day. That helps decide whether lining feel or headline price matters more for your feet—and your bills—this winter.