Next’s £29 cord trousers in 4 colours and sizes 6–24: could this 4.8/5 cosy fit replace your jeans?

Autumn dressing is creeping in and comfort is top of the wish list. One high‑street buy promises ease, polish and a soft finish.
The shift from heat to drizzle tends to expose the gaps in a wardrobe. Denim works hard, yet some days call for a warmer, looser, softer option that still looks put‑together. That’s where a new pair of soft cord trousers from Next has grabbed attention, coupling a relaxed fit with neat details at a price that won’t sting.
What people are snapping up
Next’s pull‑on cord trousers land at £29 and come in four shades built for the colder months: black, chocolate brown, pink and ecru. The silhouette reads modern and unfussy. A wide, straight leg falls cleanly from the hip. The waistband is elasticated, with a functional drawcord, and there are side pockets for phones and keys.
The fabric has the easy feel of joggers, but the corded texture sharpens the look. You get movement without cling, and texture without bulk, which makes them a neat stand‑in for denim on office or nursery‑run days.
£29, four colours, sizes 6–24, and petite, regular and tall lengths: a practical formula aimed at real wardrobes.
Fit, sizes and lengths
The range spans sizes 6 to 24, with three leg lengths: petite, regular and tall. The elasticated waist gives breathing room after lunch and smooths at the midriff under knits. The wide leg skims rather than swamps, so it works with trainers and boots alike.
- Waist: elasticated, with drawcord for adjustability.
- Leg: wide but structured; drapes straight to the ankle.
- Pockets: side entry, practical without adding bulk.
- Lengths: petite, regular, tall to match different heights.
If you’re between sizes, most shoppers report their usual size sits best at the waist with room in the thigh. Petite and tall options help keep the hem where you want it—on the shoe, not dragging on the pavement.
Why cords are back for autumn
Cord carries warmth without the stiffness of heavy denim. The ridged pile traps air, which helps in bracing winds, while the fabric’s softness keeps things comfortable on busy days. Texture also lifts simple outfits: a plain knit, a T‑shirt, an oversized shirt—cord gives them depth.
The current preference for pull‑on waists and unfussy cuts doesn’t look like a passing phase. Hybrid working and longer commutes have shifted habits. Pieces that deliver ease from desk to school gates get worn the most, and cords tick that box.
Work and weekend styling
- Office‑ready: chocolate brown with a crisp shirt, loafers and a trench.
- Casual Friday: black with a striped long‑sleeve tee and clean trainers.
- Evening pub plan: ecru with a fine‑gauge roll‑neck and Chelsea boots.
- Colour lift: pink with a grey knit and a black wool coat.
Balance volume by tucking a thin knit or adding a cropped jacket. Heavier soles ground the wide leg in rain. On drier days, retro runners keep the line sporty.
Swap them in where you’d usually reach for jeans: same ease, extra texture, a touch more polish.
What the reviews are saying
On Next’s site, the trousers hold a 4.8 out of 5 rating. Feedback clusters around comfort, value and versatility. Many buyers wear them for work because they read smart with a shirt or fine knit. Others note the fabric weight feels balanced: cosy in cold air yet lighter than rigid denim on bright September days. Several point out the leg is wide without flapping about.
- Pros: soft on the skin, neat drape, easy waistband, practical pockets.
- Good for: commuting, office‑casual codes, weekend errands.
- Watch‑outs: a drawcord knot can show under slim tops; ecru needs darker underwear avoided.
Price, colours and availability
At £29, the ask is modest for a piece that bridges smart and casual. The colour line‑up is useful: black for maximum mileage, chocolate brown for autumn warmth, pink for a mood lift, and ecru to brighten grey days. As with most seasonally popular basics, core sizes tend to move quickly once temperatures dip, so timing can matter if you want a specific leg length.
Care, fabric and longevity
Cord holds up well if you treat it kindly. Wash inside out on a cool cycle, then reshape at the waistband. Skip high heat in the tumble dryer; a gentle spin and air‑dry preserves the pile. Brush the nap lightly once dry to keep the ribs looking tidy. Store them hanging from the waistband or folded along the crease to avoid crushed ridges.
Stains lift more easily when tackled early. Dab, don’t rub. A fabric comb can deal with minor pilling around pocket edges. If hems pick up grime in wet weather, a quick spot clean saves frequent full washes.
Who will get the most wear
- Parents and carers needing bend‑and‑stretch comfort without looking scruffy.
- Commuters who want a softer alternative to rigid jeans on long journeys.
- Office workers with relaxed dress codes who still need a clean line.
- Students after a pull‑on style that pairs with everything in a packed timetable.
How to build outfits around them
Think contrast. Pair the plush texture with crisp cotton, smooth leather or a sleek mac. Use footwear to steer the message: loafers read smart, trainers casual, ankle boots practical. Add a belt‑style leather phone pouch if you miss back pockets. For proportion, aim for a shorter top layer or a front tuck to give the waist definition, which stops the wide leg from overwhelming smaller frames.
Fabric notes and fit tweaks
Not all cord is equal. A finer wale feels closer to velveteen and reads dressier; a chunkier wale looks outdoorsy. This pair sits in a soft, mid‑wale zone, which explains the desk‑to‑weekend flexibility. If you prefer a closer line through the thigh, try a size down and loosen the drawcord. For a slouchier look, go true to size and wear with thicker socks and boots.
Extra tips to stretch value
Cost‑per‑wear drops fast with a piece like this. Aim for three uses a week in peak months, mixing colours through outfits to avoid fatigue. If you pick one colour to start, black gives the widest range of pairings. Brown flatters tan, camel and navy coats already in many British wardrobes.
For weather swings, layer a thin thermal under the waistband on colder days. On milder afternoons, switch to a cotton tee and light overshirt. A compact umbrella in the tote keeps hems cleaner and helps the cords last longer through the season.