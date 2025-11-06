Next’s £80 lightweight trench: are you ready for 14 rainy days and 3 surprise heat spikes?

Rain lingers, sun reappears, and your calendar refuses to slow down. Your coat needs to keep pace with it all.
Next has launched a lightweight waterproof trench built for quick showers and stop–start warmth. It aims to cover school runs, station dashes and weekend plans without the sweaty bulk of winter gear.
What’s new in next’s lightweight trench
This season’s trench from Next keeps the classic shape but shifts the fabric and details. The shell uses nylon rather than cotton, which sheds showers and dries quickly. Popper fastenings replace fiddly buttons for faster on–off when clouds gather. A hood tucks the look into everyday life, while patch pockets and a tie belt keep the silhouette familiar.
Water-beading nylon, a hood and quick-close poppers turn a heritage trench into a commuter-proof layer.
The colour choice matters. Chocolate brown feels warmer than black and pairs neatly with denim, navy, ecru and charcoal. It links with autumn’s palette without shouting for attention. Storm flaps stay in place for shape and airflow, so you still get that trench line without the soaked lapels.
Why this one targets British autumn
September and October swing between drizzle, breeze and shirt-sleeve highs. A heavy coat feels wrong at 2pm. A flimsy mac fails at 8am. This trench sits in the middle. It weighs little, folds into a tote or backpack, and pops back on when the sky turns again. The hood cuts the need for an umbrella in short showers. The poppers make train-platform changes painless.
Built light enough for a sunny lunch, protective enough for a wet commute, and simple enough to carry between both.
Nylon resists saturation better than untreated cotton. It also dries on a radiator faster than a wool blend. That means fewer damp-coat mornings and less bulk hanging in the hallway. The belt cinches over a jumper, so you can stack layers as the temperature dips.
Fit, sizes and day-to-day comfort
Next offers regular and petite cuts, which widens the fit window and reduces the usual hemming headache. The belt gives shape without squeezing layers beneath. Popper cuffs let you close the sleeve over a knit or open it for airflow. The fabric softens with movement, so it swishes rather than rustles.
How it wears across a week
- School run: hood up for passing showers, poppers fastened with one hand, keys live in patch pockets.
- Office commute: sits neatly over a blazer; belt ties quickly at the lift.
- Weekend walk: nylon shell shrugs off a muddy splash and wipes clean with a damp cloth.
- Evening plans: chocolate shade dresses up with ankle boots and a fine-gauge knit.
Key features at a glance
|Feature
|Detail
|Everyday benefit
|Fabric
|Lightweight nylon shell
|Sheds showers and dries fast on a hanger
|Fastening
|Front poppers and tie belt
|Quick closure on the move; adjustable shape
|Hood
|Integrated, colour-matched
|Hands free cover in light rain
|Pockets
|Front patch pockets
|Phone, card holder and keys within reach
|Cut
|Regular and petite options
|Better proportions for different heights
|Colour
|Chocolate brown
|Pairs with denim, navy, grey and tan footwear
|RRP
|£80
|High-street pricing under the £100 threshold
Value: where £80 lands
High-street trenches with water-repellent finishes often sit between £60 and £120. At £80, this one slots into the lower–middle of that band while adding a hood and a lighter hand-feel than many cotton-blend options. You save on dry-clean bills because nylon wipes down, and you avoid the cost of a second “proper raincoat” for short, showery days.
Sub-£100 pricing, a hood included, and a fabric that handles drizzle without the weight penalty.
Style notes for chocolate brown
Think of chocolate as a softer neutral. It warms pale complexions, flatters navy tailoring and complements gold jewellery. For shoes, tan Chelsea boots double up for work and weekend. With denim, a mid-wash jean and a cream knit sharpen the silhouette. Add a scarf with a thin stripe to break up the block colour on grey mornings.
Layering made easy
- Warm start: cotton tee + trench open + trainers.
- Changeable midday: fine-gauge merino + trench belted + loafers.
- Cool evening: roll-neck + trench + wool scarf + ankle boots.
Care and longevity
Hang it after rain to let moisture escape. Spot-clean marks with mild soap and a soft cloth. If you machine-wash, use a cool cycle and a wash bag to cut fibre shedding. Avoid fabric softener to preserve the water-shedding finish. Store it on a broad hanger so the shoulders hold their shape. A quick steam restores the drape after being folded in a tote.
Who will get the most from it
Busy commuters who jump between bus, train and pavement will appreciate the hood and poppers. Parents on the playground will like the wipe-clean shell and big pockets. Travellers who pack light can fold it flat into a weekender. Anyone who runs warm will welcome the airy feel compared with wool or padded coats.
Checks to make before you buy
- Reach test: fasten the belt and raise your arms. The shoulders should move without tugging at the back.
- Hood fit: cinch it and look side to side. Your vision should stay clear of the brim.
- Sleeve length: cuffs should cover the wrist bone; poppers allow adjustment over knitwear.
- Layer test: try it over your thickest jumper to ensure the belt still ties comfortably.
When a trench beats a puffer
Puffers insulate well but trap heat on variable days. A lightweight trench regulates better across the morning–afternoon swing. It also reads smarter over office wear and slips under a backpack without bunching. On a windy, wet day without deep cold, the trench wins for agility, packability and polish.
Extra context that helps you plan
British autumn often brings a dozen or more days with rain in a typical month across many regions. That pattern rewards layers you can carry and redeploy. A hooded trench removes the need for a brolly on short dashes, which frees a hand for a coffee or a child’s scooter. If you cycle, the poppers and belt keep fabric tucked in and clear of the chain.
If you worry about microfibres from synthetics, use a laundry bag that catches shed fibres on wash day, and line-dry when you can. That reduces water and energy use and keeps the fabric finish in better condition for longer.