Parents, are you missing out: 4 Essex grammars hit 98.9–100% in GCSE maths and English this year

Fresh figures have sharpened the debate over secondary choices, as families weigh ambition, commute and wellbeing against raw exam success.
New performance data from the Department for Education, published for the 2024/25 academic year, shows four Essex secondary schools among England’s top performers for GCSE outcomes. The timing piles extra pressure on parents facing the 31 October deadline to submit Year 7 applications for September 2026. The headline: in these Essex schools, between 98.9% and 100% of pupils achieved at least a grade 5 in GCSE English and maths.
Four Essex schools set the pace
The figures identify four selective schools in Chelmsford and Colchester that sit among the top 20 in England on a key government benchmark: the share of pupils earning a “strong pass” (grade 5 or higher) in English and maths. Each school also holds an Ofsted rating of Outstanding, and two date back centuries, underlining a long academic tradition.
- King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford: 100% achieved grade 5+ in English and maths. Established in 1551. Ofsted: Outstanding.
- Colchester Royal Grammar School, Colchester: 100% achieved grade 5+ in English and maths. Established in 1206. Ofsted: Outstanding.
- Chelmsford County High School for Girls, Chelmsford: 98.9% achieved grade 5+ in English and maths. Ofsted: Outstanding.
- Colchester County High School for Girls, Colchester: 100% achieved grade 5+ in English and maths. Ofsted: Outstanding.
Why these numbers matter
English and maths underpin most next steps after GCSEs. A grade 5 counts as a strong pass and signals solid readiness for many post-16 routes. When a school reports close to universal success at this threshold, it suggests consistent teaching quality, robust curriculum planning and an ethos that sustains focus through the exam years. For parents, the figures provide a quick benchmark, especially when time is tight before application decisions.
What the data does not show
This year’s league tables do not include Progress 8 scores. The DfE confirms it cannot calculate them for 2024/25 because pupils affected by pandemic disruption did not sit Key Stage 2 assessments in 2020, removing the baseline used to track progress from age 11 to 16. The department says Progress 8 will also be absent from next year’s published data.
Progress 8 is missing for 2024/25 and will be absent next year as well due to the lack of KS2 baseline data.
Progress 8 at a glance
Progress 8 normally shows how pupils perform across eight subjects compared with pupils of similar prior attainment nationally. It helps parents judge value added, not just final grades. Without it, the picture tilts toward absolute outcomes, which favour schools with selective intakes. That does not diminish the achievement, but it narrows what the data can tell you about pupil progress across the ability range.
Key facts for parents racing the deadline
Essex parents have until 31 October to submit applications for Year 7 places starting September 2026. Grammar schools are selective, and most candidates sit 11-plus style assessments in Year 6. Registration windows and test dates vary, so families should read each school’s admissions arrangements and check catchment or priority areas, where relevant.
|School
|Town
|% grade 5+ in English & maths
|Ofsted
|Type
|King Edward VI Grammar School
|Chelmsford
|100%
|Outstanding
|Selective grammar
|Colchester Royal Grammar School
|Colchester
|100%
|Outstanding
|Selective grammar
|Chelmsford County High School for Girls
|Chelmsford
|98.9%
|Outstanding
|Selective grammar
|Colchester County High School for Girls
|Colchester
|100%
|Outstanding
|Selective grammar
What to weigh up beyond grades
High exam performance draws attention, but parents will want a broader view. Look at subject choice in Years 10 and 11, including triple science, modern languages and arts options. Ask about timetabled enrichment, music and sport. Check how the school supports pupils who join mid-year or need extra challenge. Consider travel time and reliability. Long commutes can sap energy and squeeze homework.
- Curriculum fit: does the timetable support your child’s interests and future plans?
- Pastoral care: what does the school offer around mental health, attendance and safeguarding?
- Stretch and support: how are high attainers extended; how are gaps identified and closed?
- Clubs and culture: is there a balance of academic drive and wider life?
- Logistics: journey time, cost and realistic routine during exam seasons.
How to read the 98.9–100% figures
Selective schools test for academic potential, so their cohorts typically arrive with strong prior attainment. That makes high grade 5+ rates more likely. The figures still show consistent teaching and careful exam preparation. The absence of Progress 8 does, however, mean you cannot compare value added across different types of schools this year. It helps to hold both ideas together: the results are impressive and the metrics are incomplete.
Understanding a grade 5
GCSE grades run from 9 to 1. A grade 5 sits above a standard pass and signals confidence with the core knowledge and skills in English and maths. Many post-16 providers look for this threshold, especially for academic pathways. Some colleges and apprenticeships set different entry requirements, so families should check subject-by-subject expectations before making option choices in Year 9 and Year 10.
Getting ready for selective entry
If you are considering a grammar school, plan early. Read each school’s admissions policy. Note any catchment rules or test components. Build steady practice with reading comprehension, vocabulary and problem-solving rather than cramming. Keep sleep and downtime regular to protect focus. If you use a tutor, agree clear goals and monitor workload to avoid burnout. Many families also use free practice materials and school-run familiarisation sessions.
Practical additions for your decision toolkit
Visit on open evenings and, if possible, during a normal school day. Watch how pupils interact. Ask subject leaders how the school adapts teaching when syllabuses change. Request examples of how teachers use assessment feedback to reshape lessons. If your child has additional needs, speak directly with the SEN coordinator about support plans and exam access arrangements.
Data guides a first shortlist. A visit, a timetable, and a realistic commute turn that shortlist into a workable plan.
Final checks before you apply
Track all deadlines, from school tests to local authority forms. Keep a record of your ranked choices. Factor in a back-up option that you would accept. Talk with your child about what daily life will feel like next autumn, not just how results look on paper. A school that fits your family’s routine can help a good set of grades become a great next step.