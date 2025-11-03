Parents, are you missing this £26 M&S jumper? 7 reasons the olive green knit will save your autumn

Cold mornings call for easy layers and soft textures. One budget knit walks the line between smart, snug and trend-led.
Marks & Spencer’s textured crew neck jumper, priced at £26, lands right on time for the season of coats on, coats off. Its olive green option taps into the earthy palette that’s everywhere now, while the fluffy handle promises warmth without weight.
Why this £26 knit hits the sweet spot
Some jumpers feel bulky. Others look sharp but scratchy. This one sits in the sweet middle: soft to the touch, tidy at the edges, and relaxed enough to layer. The classic crew neck earns its keep. You can slip it over a tee for the school run or under a trench for a last-minute meeting. Ribbed cuffs and hem give shape, so the silhouette stays neat rather than sloppy.
The olive tone reads modern yet easy: it softens black, lifts navy and pairs naturally with denim and tan leather.
Price matters in a cost-conscious season. At £26, the knit undercuts many high-street rivals while still offering a finish that feels considered. You get a texture with subtle loft, which traps air for warmth, yet avoids that heavy, over-woolly bulk.
The on-trend olive shade
Green has staged a long return, but olive holds the most mileage. It works across weekdays and weekends, and it flatters most complexions because it sits neither too cool nor too warm. The hue suggests autumn leaves rather than a loud statement, so it doesn’t fight with your coat or boots. If olive isn’t your thing, the style tends to drop in several colours, so you can swap tone without losing the fit.
Texture that feels like a hug
The yarn feels fluffy against the skin, so you can wear it solo without an itchy base layer. That’s a win when radiators stay low. The surface has a light brush that gives depth on camera and in person. It looks more premium than a flat, smooth knit, particularly under softer lighting.
How to wear it from school run to supper
Versatility decides whether a budget buy earns a permanent spot. This jumper passes that test. The neckline sits high enough for modest layering and low enough for a necklace. Sleeves push up easily thanks to the ribbing, so you can switch from pram to laptop without faff.
- Casual: olive jumper + straight-leg blue jeans + white trainers + tote bag.
- Smart casual: olive jumper + black ankle-grazer trousers + loafers + trench coat.
- Weekend: olive jumper + pleated midi skirt + opaque tights + ankle boots.
- Outdoor: olive jumper under a quilted gilet with cargo trousers and walking shoes.
- Warm-up trick: add a thin heat-tech vest under the knit on frostier mornings.
Layering rule: two light layers under one structured coat beat one heavy jumper for warmth and mobility.
What you get for £26
You buy more than a colour. The details hold the value: tidy rib trims, a balanced crew neck, and a yarn that stands up to regular wear. The knit doesn’t shout, which is exactly why you’ll reach for it several times a week.
|Price
|£26
|Neckline
|Crew
|Texture
|Soft, lightly fluffy yarn with subtle loft
|Key colour
|Olive green, season-friendly and easy to pair
|Trim
|Ribbed cuffs and hem for shape retention
Fabric, care and longevity
The blend uses 61% polyester and 39% polyamide. That mix brings durability, colour hold and a soft hand-feel. It dries faster than wool and resists the shape-shift that can hit pure natural fibres after a hot wash. You still need to treat it right.
- Wash cool on a gentle cycle to preserve the brushed texture.
- Turn inside out to reduce friction and limit pilling.
- Dry flat on a towel; avoid hanging when wet to prevent stretching.
- Use a fabric comb sparingly if light bobbles appear.
- Store folded, not on a hanger, to protect the shoulder line.
Blend benefit: polyester adds strength and colour stability, while polyamide lends softness and flexibility.
Expect the knit to hold shape through regular family laundry if you avoid high heat. The fibres don’t mind frequent rotation, which suits a piece intended for daily wear through autumn and winter.
Fit notes and sizing tips
Go true to size for a relaxed, tidy fit that sits well over thinner base layers. Size up if you want more slouch for leggings or gym sets. The crew neck sits comfortably at the collarbone, so it frames a white tee without swallowing it. If you’re petite, a French tuck at the front trims proportions and shows some waist. Broad-shouldered readers get a cleaner line by pushing sleeves to mid-forearm to balance the silhouette.
Colour pairing that always works
Olive is a quiet multi-tasker. For low-effort outfits, pair with light or mid-wash denim to keep things casual. Black trousers make the colour feel richer. Add tan or chocolate accessories for warmth. Silver jewellery reads crisp; gold jewellery reads cosy. A striped Breton tee layered beneath gives a hint of pattern at the neck and cuffs without crowding the look.
Value check: a simple cost-per-wear
Run the numbers before the first cold snap bites. Wear it three times a week for 12 weeks from late September to mid-December. That’s 36 wears before Christmas. £26 divided by 36 puts you at roughly 72p a wear, and you still have January and February ahead. Even at two wears per week for half the year, you sit near £1 per wear. Few seasonal buys deliver that return.
When a crew neck beats a roll neck
Roll necks lock in heat, yet not everyone enjoys fabric against the throat. A crew neck avoids that pinch and layers cleanly under blazers, denim jackets and gilets. It also suits busy days: you can add or remove a scarf without restarting your outfit. If your workplace runs hot, a crew neck prevents overheating while your coat handles the outdoor chill.
Small upgrades that sharpen the look
Swap laces for fresh white ones to echo the knit’s softness. Choose a textured belt—suede or pebble leather—to mirror the jumper’s surface. A matte leather crossbody keeps things practical but polished. If you commute by bike, fingerless wool gloves in grey or charcoal coordinate without clashing.
Final wardrobe pointers
If you run warm, layer a breathable cotton or modal tee underneath to cut down on laundry. If you run cold, add a thin merino base layer; the jumper’s surface hides the extra layer cleanly. Treat olive as a neutral and mix with burgundy, navy, cream or rust for a cohesive autumn palette. Keep at least one outfit formula ready—jeans, the olive knit, trench, trainers—so mornings move faster when the forecast turns bleak.