Parents, can you bag Lidl’s £5.99 Bluey before 30 Oct? 7 under-£10 toys your stockings need

Families juggling tight budgets and wish lists face a seasonal test: timing, value and little surprises that still feel big.
With a fresh wave of Bluey gear landing at Lidl this week, parents can plan ahead, trim costs and still spark joy at the bottom of every stocking.
What’s new at Lidl
From Thursday 30 October, Lidl stores roll out a Bluey selection pitched squarely at the stocking-filler sweet spot. The line-up includes a 20cm soft toy at £5.99, matching Bingo plush, compact character playsets and small vehicles. Everything in the Bluey range sits under £10, which helps you keep a lid on the Christmas spend without losing the fun.
From 30 October: Bluey soft toy £5.99 (20cm) and a spread of playsets and vehicles, all under £10.
The headline-grabbing plush
The £5.99 Bluey soft toy is built for hugs, not shelves. At 20cm, it fits a stocking, a rucksack or the crook of a small arm. It’s tagged for children aged three and over. Bingo joins the party as a separate plush, so siblings can each claim a favourite without stretching the budget. At this price, you can also stash one away for a last-minute party invite in the new year.
One plush, one price point: £5.99 keeps you under £6 per child for a cuddly gift that actually gets used.
Playsets that encourage proper make-believe
Lidl’s Bluey drop features small sets centred on familiar characters and everyday scenes. Expect Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in a character pack, plus themed sets such as Farmer’s Market, Unipony Ride and Ice Cream Shop. Vehicles add motion to the mix: Bingo’s Helicopter, Bandit’s Beach Quad and Bluey in his green truck. These compact boxes pack a lot of play into little parcels and keep hands busy without taking over the living room.
- Character pack with Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli — under £10
- Farmer’s Market and Ice Cream Shop sets — under £10 each
- Unipony Ride set — under £10
- Bingo’s Helicopter, Bandit’s Beach Quad, Bluey’s green truck — under £10 per vehicle
- Bluey soft toy (20cm) — £5.99
- Bingo soft toy (20cm) — £5.99
- Age guidance: 3+ for small parts on playsets and vehicles
How to plan your spend
If you’re managing multiple stockings, fixed-price targets help. Aim for £10–£15 per stocking, anchor with one Bluey hero item, then layer a few sweets and a practical extra (socks, crayons, bath fizzers). You’ll keep the total predictable while packing in variety.
|Item
|Price
|Size/contents
|Age guide
|On-shelf date
|Bluey soft toy
|£5.99
|20cm plush
|3+
|30 October
|Bingo soft toy
|£5.99
|20cm plush
|3+
|30 October
|Character playsets
|Under £10
|Figures and scene
|3+
|30 October
|Vehicles (helicopter, quad, truck)
|Under £10
|Vehicle + figure
|3+
|30 October
Prices and availability can vary by store. These special buys tend to move quickly and usually won’t be restocked once the week’s pallets sell through.
What else shares the aisle
A Bluey run also opens up other ideas. Lidl has Gabby’s Dollhouse Squishies in seven characters, including Cakey Cat and Pandy Paws, plus a Gabby-themed playset, a play tunnel and a play tent for indoor energy burns. The seasonal book bins fill with annuals: Cocomelon and Crayola for little learners, then Roblox, Fortnite, Squishmallows and Taylor Swift editions for older children who like a brand-led keepsake.
Age checks and safety tips
Most Bluey playsets and vehicles suit ages three and up because of small parts. Check packaging for the 3+ symbol, look for UKCA or CE marks, and keep loose accessories away from younger siblings. Plush toys may come home from the shop floor a bit handled; a quick surface clean and a dry overnight on a radiator makes them gift fresh.
Look for the 3+ mark and UKCA/CE labels, especially if younger siblings share the toy box.
Will it sell out?
Bluey sits in that rare overlap of parent-approved and child-led demand, which means shelf life can be short. Lidl’s model relies on weekly drops, so once this batch has gone, you’ll wait for another cycle. Arrive early on launch day, or call the store after the morning rush. Keep a second option in mind — a vehicle if the playset has gone, or the Bingo plush if Bluey’s empty.
Smart stocking tactics
Small items feel special when you parcel them properly. Wrap each toy separately to stretch the unwrapping moment. Add a tiny sticker sheet to a playset box, or tuck a chocolate coin under the plush’s ear. If you need to hide gifts, use plain boxes without names and note a secret code on your phone. High cupboards, suitcase tops and under-bed storage beat the sock drawer every time.
- Wrap small toys individually to extend the moment
- Use plain storage boxes as decoys for nosy searchers
- Label gifts with a code, not a name, until Christmas Eve
- Add a low-cost extra (stickers, pencils) to round out a set
Make the most of Bluey play
Stretch the value by building mini scenes from what you already own. A cardboard box becomes an ice cream counter for Bluey’s shop set. A shoelace turns into a helicopter winch for Bingo. Rotate toys weekly: store half the figures in a tin and swap them back in on a rainy Sunday to make old feel new again. If you keep the spend under £10 per child today, you’ll thank yourself in January when party invites arrive and you already have a spare plush tucked away.
For parents keeping score, this week’s numbers look friendly: £5.99 for a cuddle, under £10 for playsets with characters children know by heart. If you’re balancing siblings, grab Bluey and Bingo together so no one draws the short straw. And remember, the real win isn’t the price tag — it’s choosing pieces that children can mix, match and return to all month long.