Parents, could your child miss out: 4 Essex schools where 98.9%-100% hit grade 5 in English & maths

With deadlines nearing and league tables altered, Essex families weigh school choices as fresh GCSE figures raise hopes, questions and nerves.
New Department for Education data for the 2024/25 academic year places four Essex secondary schools among England’s top performers for GCSEs. The headline measure shows the share of pupils achieving grade 5 or above in both English and maths. Three of those schools reached 100%. Parents applying for Year 7 places for September 2026 face the 31 October deadline, making the figures timely.
The four Essex frontrunners
Four state secondaries in the county now sit among the top 20 in England on the English and maths grade 5+ benchmark. The list spans two boys’ grammars and two girls’ grammars, with long histories and strong inspection records.
|School
|Location
|% grade 5+ in English & maths
|Ofsted rating (latest)
|King Edward VI Grammar School
|Chelmsford
|100%
|Outstanding
|Colchester Royal Grammar School
|Colchester
|100%
|Not stated
|Chelmsford County High School for Girls
|Chelmsford
|98.9%
|Outstanding
|Colchester County High School for Girls
|Colchester
|100%
|Outstanding
Three Essex grammars achieved a clean sweep at the core benchmark, while a fourth posted 98.9% — a remarkable consistency.
What the numbers actually mean
The published figure tracks the proportion of pupils gaining at least a grade 5 in both English and maths GCSEs. A grade 5 counts as a “strong pass”, sitting above the basic threshold for many courses and sixth forms. Because this measure combines both subjects, it sets a high bar: a pupil needs a strong pass in each, not just one.
These four schools are selective grammar schools. They admit pupils based on academic assessment, usually via an entrance test taken in Year 6. Selective intake often lifts attainment statistics because pupils arrive with higher prior attainment. That point matters when comparing grammar schools with comprehensives serving mixed abilities.
Why progress scores are absent
This year’s league tables omit Progress 8, the measure that shows how far pupils move from primary to GCSE compared with similar peers. The Department for Education has confirmed it cannot calculate Progress 8 for 2024/25 due to missing Key Stage 2 assessment data for the cohort affected by Covid-19 disruptions in 2020. Next year’s data will also lack Progress 8.
Attainment is high in Essex’s top grammars, but families cannot compare progress because the national baseline data does not exist.
How parents can use the data before 31 October
The figures help frame choices, but they should not be the only yardstick. Families can combine the headline data with practical checks:
- Admissions rules: grammar schools use entrance tests and often distance rules; read each school’s policy.
- Travel time: long journeys add fatigue; try the route at peak times.
- Sixth-form pipeline: ask how many pupils continue to A levels and the most popular subjects.
- Subject depth: check modern languages, computing, arts and design options alongside triple science.
- Support systems: look at pastoral care, safeguarding and mental health provision.
- Clubs and stretch: consider Olympiads, debating, music, sport and enrichment for high-attaining pupils.
Questions to take to an open evening
- How does the school support pupils who arrive from different primaries with uneven gaps in maths or reading?
- What proportion of teaching is delivered by subject specialists in Year 7 and Year 8?
- How are set changes handled if a pupil progresses faster or needs consolidation?
- What is the typical homework load in Key Stage 3 and Key Stage 4, and how is it monitored?
- Which destinations do leavers reach at 16 and 18 across academic and vocational routes?
Context for Essex’s performance
Essex claims four places in England’s top 20 on this measure, a concentration many counties would envy. The boys’ grammars in Chelmsford and Colchester bring centuries of academic tradition, while the two girls’ grammars match standards that rival national leaders. The 98.9% posted by Chelmsford County High School for Girls underlines how tight the margins are at the very top.
Grammar status does shape the picture. Selective admissions filter cohorts, which tends to raise the proportion of strong passes. Non-selective schools can produce excellent progress even if their raw attainment sits lower. In a year without Progress 8, that nuance risks getting lost.
What a grade 5 unlocks
Many colleges and sixth forms ask for grade 5 in English and maths as a baseline for study programmes. Some A-level subjects require higher grades in related GCSEs. Apprenticeship providers and employers often treat grade 4 as a minimum and grade 5 as competitive. Securing grade 5 in both subjects widens routes at 16 and strengthens applications later.
For families weighing choices, check how each school supports pupils sitting on the grade 4/5 boundary. Ask about small-group tuition, after-school clinics and targeted retrieval practice in Year 10 and Year 11. Strong systems can shift dozens of pupils across that threshold every year.
Using the headline safely
High attainment percentages show depth, but they can mask the experience of individual pupils. Look for consistency across sub-groups: disadvantaged pupils, those with SEND, and late joiners. Ask for three-year trends and internal tracking, not a single summer’s spike. Schools that share clear, calm plans usually deliver steady results.
Use league tables as a starting line, not a finish line — especially while progress data is missing.
Next steps for Essex families
Note the 31 October deadline for Year 7 applications for September 2026 and check each school’s admissions timetable and test arrangements. If your child sits a grammar entrance test, simulate real conditions at home: timed practice, quiet desk, and no calculators unless allowed. Keep revision light and regular to reduce stress.
Balance aspiration with fit. A school with a glittering headline may not suit every learner. Consider where your child will grow, feel safe, and find friends. Visit more than one option, speak with current pupils, and picture the daily routine. The DfE figures spotlight excellence; your final shortlist should reflect your child’s needs as much as the numbers.