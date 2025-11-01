Parents face £80–£160 fines as Labour says no to 10-day breaks: 181,000 ask what you pay next

Holiday hopes meet hard choices as schools, ministers and travel firms pull families in opposite directions this autumn.
Labour has chosen not to scrap term‑time holiday fines, leaving the current system intact while Parliament weighs the public anger that 181,598 signatures carried into Westminster Hall. Parents now want clarity, costings and a plan.
What Labour decided
After a petition demanding up to 10 fine‑free days off a year hit the threshold for debate, MPs examined whether attendance rules should loosen. Ministers held the line. There will be no blanket allowance, and fixed‑penalty notices remain a tool to deter absence.
The Education Select Committee chair, Helen Hayes MP, warned that even short gaps matter. Departmental evidence suggests that missing 10 days in a year can cut the likelihood of meeting expected standards in key subjects by up to 25%. Attendance, she argued, protects attainment and routine.
No automatic law change follows a petitions debate. Fines remain in place, and the Government rejects a universal “10 days off” right.
Why the petition caught fire
Parents say they are being priced out of family time. Holiday costs often leap the moment schools break up, shifting a week that might cost hundreds in May into four figures for half‑term. Backers of reform argue that decent families are punished for seeking a break they can actually afford.
Robbie Moore MP called the current approach a blunt instrument that fails to tackle persistent absenteeism while catching parents who plan responsibly. MPs from both sides echoed concerns over special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), arguing that off‑peak travel can mean calmer transport, quieter venues and lower stress for some children.
Travel costs that sting
Illustrative example figures shared by MPs show how price gaps drive the debate:
|Trip
|Off‑peak price
|Half‑term price
|Increase
|Typical fine
|4‑night UK break
|£599
|£1,349
|+£750 (+125%)
|£80–£160 per parent
Campaigners say such jumps tempt families to accept a fine rather than pay the peak‑season premium. Hayes countered that signalling a right to miss school would undermine attendance just as schools try to recover momentum.
Ten missed days equals about 5.3% of the school year (10 out of 190 days) — a small slice that can still dent progress.
How the fines system works now
- Fines sit at £80 if paid within 21 days, rising to £160.
- Headteachers may authorise absence only in “exceptional circumstances”.
- Local authorities follow a national framework designed to make enforcement more consistent across England.
- Academies and some councils can vary term dates, but wider reform needs Government support.
Enforcement remains uneven in practice. Some councils issue large volumes of notices, others far fewer. The national framework aims to narrow those gaps, yet parents still report postcode differences.
Will anything change next?
Petitions debates put pressure on ministers but do not create law. The Department for Education has issued its written response and has rejected a blanket allowance. MPs can keep pushing through parliamentary questions, a Private Member’s Bill, or further committee hearings. The Education Select Committee’s attendance inquiry may absorb fresh evidence on fines, SEND needs and pricing.
The paths still open
- Backbench legislation. A Private Member’s Bill could test support for targeted changes, such as a capped allowance linked to attendance records.
- Committee scrutiny. Further evidence sessions could force sharper guidance on “exceptional circumstances” or trigger pilots on flexible term dates.
- New petition. Campaigners can relaunch if public backing grows or new data emerges on outcomes and costs.
What it means for SEND families
MPS highlighted that off‑peak travel can be more manageable for some children with SEND — shorter queues, less noise, predictable routines. Current rules let headteachers authorise absence in exceptional cases. Evidence helps: professional letters, care plans and a clear explanation of why timing matters for the child’s wellbeing.
Families should request meetings early, set out support needs, and propose learning plans around the absence. Approval is not guaranteed, and decisions vary, but a detailed case beats a late request every time.
The money question parents are asking
Many households compare the fine to the price surge. That equation is tempting but incomplete. A family might save £600 on the trip yet face cumulative fines if both parents are liable. Repeat absences can prompt faster escalation, harm a child’s record and strain relations with the school.
- Price gap example: £750 higher at half‑term vs £160 fine per parent.
- Attendance impact: 10 days off from 190 reduces attendance from 97% to about 92% for the year.
- Academic risk: lower attendance often tracks lower attainment, especially in core subjects.
- Escalation risk: unpaid fines or repeated absences may lead to court action.
What you can do this year
Parents still have options that avoid the worst price spikes without risking fines. Some councils and academies publish inset days far in advance. Stitching two inset days to a weekend can unlock five nights away without touching term time. Regional term‑date differences can shave hundreds off a booking. Price alerts and flexible locations help too.
Talk to your headteacher before paying deposits if you believe your case is exceptional. Present a learning plan for the days away. Offer reading logs, museum visits, or scheduled online tasks. Keep records of any SEND‑related needs that would make off‑peak travel materially beneficial.
What to watch in Parliament
Expect more questions on three fronts: whether travel firms can justify steep half‑term mark‑ups; whether “exceptional circumstances” guidance can be clearer; and whether flexible term models — such as a five‑term year — deserve limited trials. None of that guarantees change, but each route could soften pressure on families without weakening attendance.
Key takeaways for families
- Nothing changes immediately: fines, rules and thresholds remain the same.
- Evidence matters: robust cases stand a better chance of authorised leave.
- Attendance pays: even brief gaps can reduce progress, especially in exam years.
- Budget smart: use inset days, regional calendars and early booking to cut costs legally.
For those weighing costs, run the full calculation. Compare the peak‑season premium with potential fines for each liable adult, add any wraparound costs, and factor the academic dip from a 5% absence. If savings still look compelling, speak to school leaders early and put everything in writing. If not, hunt for legal workarounds: staggered travel with one parent, closer‑to‑home stays, or short breaks aligned to existing closures.