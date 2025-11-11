Parents fear four-day school weeks as 123,112 sign; 32h 30m rule means 8-hour days – will yours?

Across Britain, parents face a new school-week twist that could reshape routines, childcare budgets and weekday rhythms before Christmas.
A fast-rising petition has thrust the four-day school week onto Westminster’s agenda, raising hopes for balance, concerns over costs and questions about daily schedules.
What changed this week
A national petition calling for all state schools to switch to a four-day week has cleared the 100,000 threshold that allows MPs to consider a Commons debate. At the time of writing it has 123,112 signatures, and remains open until 4 December 2025, giving supporters several weeks to add their names.
More than 123,000 signatures push the four-day week into Parliament’s sights, with a debate now on the table.
Campaigners propose keeping total weekly learning time intact by making each school day one hour longer, then removing one day. The idea mirrors a model seen in parts of the United States, where about 2,100 public schools across 26 states use a shortened week.
What the petition asks for
The wording is blunt: make the school week four days instead of five, and extend each day by one hour. Families would gain a weekday at home. Schools would retain overall teaching time by redistributing hours. Supporters say the shift could lift staff morale and ease the recruitment crunch, while giving children more recovery time.
How a four-day schedule would work
Government policy sets a minimum week of 32 hours and 30 minutes for state-funded, mainstream schools. Collapsed into four days, that means days running for just over eight hours. Officials estimate schools would need to add about one hour 38 minutes to each of the four days to meet the minimum weekly requirement.
Minimum 32h30 per week stays. A four-day timetable means days of roughly 8 hours 8 minutes to fit it all in.
|Issue
|Five-day week (now)
|Four-day week (idea)
|Minimum total hours
|32h 30m across five days
|32h 30m across four days
|Daily length
|Usually 6–6.5 hours
|About 8 hours 8 minutes
|Teacher on-site days
|Five
|Four (longer)
|Childcare pressure
|Spread across five afternoons
|Concentrated on one extra day off
|Travel patterns
|Daily commutes
|Fewer trips, longer stays
The government’s stance
The Department for Education has responded, saying there are no plans to cut the school week to four days. Officials point to regular attendance as central to learning, wellbeing and family livelihoods. The department insists consistency in week length supports fairness across schools and areas.
No plans to move to four days, says the department, warning of childcare costs and economic strain for families.
The DfE also highlights practical limits. To hit the weekly minimum within four days, schools would need significantly longer sessions, with knock-on effects for transport, after-school provision and pupils’ stamina. The department warns of extra childcare for working parents and potential pressure on employers.
Teachers, workload and retention
Workload sits at the heart of the debate. UK full-time teachers typically work around 52 hours per week in term time. Union leaders argue that smarter timetables and a day of remote planning could improve retention without undermining lessons. OECD figures show almost one in ten qualified teachers left the profession in 2022–23, a rate that alarms school leaders and governors.
Advocates say a four-day pattern could help recruitment, giving schools an edge against other sectors that offer hybrid work and compressed hours. Critics counter that a longer teaching day may heighten fatigue, limit after-school clubs and push pastoral tasks late into the evening.
What happens next
Parliament will consider whether to schedule a Commons debate. If agreed, a date will be set and ministers will face questions on costs, attendance and workforce impact. A recent petition on term-time fines offers a guide. After passing 100,000 signatures, MPs set a debate for Monday 27 October 2025. That petition seeks up to 10 fine-free absence days per year and has drawn more than 180,000 signatures after coordinated protests.
What a shorter week could mean for families
A four-day week concentrates free time into a weekday. That brings both relief and friction. Families gain a day for appointments, clubs and rest. Parents who work on the fifth day may face new childcare costs or need flexible hours. Secondary pupils might welcome study time. Primary pupils might need structured care and activities.
- Check wraparound options for the proposed “off” day and ask about costs and capacity.
- Speak with your employer about flexible or compressed hours if a local change looks likely.
- Consider transport: fewer trips may cut costs, but later finishes could clash with bus or train timetables.
- Plan meal times and homework routines for longer days to keep energy and focus steady.
- For children with SEND, ask the school about rest breaks, therapy slots and staff availability on extended days.
Money and time: a quick reality check
Budgeting brings the issue into focus. Imagine a primary pupil off on Fridays. A parent working Fridays at £12 per hour for 7.5 hours faces either foregone wages or childcare. At £6 per hour for 7.5 hours, that is £45 a week, or about £180 a month in term time. A flexible employer offering a compressed four-day contract could offset that cost. Where such flexibility is not available, families may juggle grandparents, shared care or local clubs.
For schools, longer days may require extra supervision, extended site services and coordination with sports and music providers. Some activities could shift to mornings, while homework policies might need adjustment to avoid late-night workloads for pupils and teachers.
International picture
In the United States, more than 2,000 public schools run four-day weeks, mostly in rural and small-town districts. Reports from those areas suggest mixed outcomes. Communities often appreciate travel savings and recruitment gains. Parents with young children highlight gaps in affordable Friday care. Academic results appear to depend on how schools use time: targeted interventions and well-planned lessons matter more than the calendar shape.
Key points parents are asking
Will a longer day help or hinder learning, and who pays for the fifth-day care?
Three questions recur across parent forums and school gates:
- Attendance: could an extra weekday at home dent routine and engagement for some pupils?
- Equity: would families with lower incomes shoulder higher childcare costs without offsetting support?
- Staffing: could compressed hours improve retention enough to cut reliance on agency cover?
What to watch before any vote
Keep an eye on committee updates and school communications. A debate will test costings, transport logistics and safeguarding on longer days. Governors will probe energy use, catering shifts and staff contracts. Union positions may evolve if flexible planning time gains ground, even without a four-day roll-out.
Parents can trial a home routine now. Set an “extended day” bedtime for two evenings a week and track alertness the next morning. Note how dinner, homework and screens affect sleep. Test a Friday schedule with reading clubs, sports or visiting relatives. Small rehearsals will reveal friction points quickly, whatever Parliament decides.