Parents, is this £65 Next raincoat the school-run hero you need: 6 features mums rate in downpours?

Wet mornings, barking dogs and hands full of bags test every parent. One budget-friendly coat promises calmer, drier dashes daily.
As showers return and temperatures dip, a longer-length raincoat from Next is drawing praise for turning chaotic commutes into manageable minutes. We tried its promises against the realities of British drizzle, gusts and stop–start routines.
What’s the coat and why parents care
Next’s Friends Like These Black Longer Length Raincoat, priced at £65, targets the everyday grind: school runs, dog walks and weekend sidelines. It pairs a water-repellent shell with a neat, minimal silhouette. The hood pulls tight. The hem drops lower than a typical anorak. Pockets handle keys, wipes and phones without bulging.
The headline appeal is simple: full-coverage hood, longer hem, water-repellent finish and a price that sits under £70.
Rather than heavy technical gear, this model keeps weight low. That helps when pushing a buggy or jogging for the bus. The black colour keeps outfit planning easy. It works with leggings, denim, knitwear and school-gate trainers.
Key features parents will actually use
- Water-repellent outer with coated PU for everyday showers.
- Longer length that shields thighs and hems from road spray.
- Full-coverage hood with drawcords for crosswinds and sideways rain.
- Zip fastening plus adjustable drawstring for a snug seal.
- Roomy hand pockets for phone, keys and wipes.
- Lightweight build so layers fit underneath without bulk.
The fabric choice matters. The shell and lining use 100% polyester, while the PU coating helps shed water. That mix resists soaking in typical bursts of rain. It also dries quickly on a radiator line or hanger, reducing next-day faff.
Think weather-resistant rather than expedition-grade. For daily showers and gusts, the lighter approach keeps you moving.
Fit and styling without the fuss
Silhouette makes a difference at the school gates. The cut stays clean, with room for a jumper. The black finish rides through trends, so you can keep it in rotation year after year. Hardware stays discreet. There is no noisy sheen, so it slips over office outfits as easily as joggers.
How to wear it through the week
- School run: hoodie, leggings, trainers, crossbody bag under the coat.
- Dog walk: fleece, straight-leg jeans, waterproof boots, cap under the hood.
- Touchline: thermal base layer, chunky knit, insulated gilet beneath the coat.
- Commute: midi dress, ankle boots, compact umbrella as backup.
Performance in real British weather
This is where a longer length earns its keep. Spray from pavements and kerbs rarely hits mid-thigh when the hem drops low. The hood depth helps in crosswinds, and the drawcord stops the peak flipping back. The zip-and-drawstring combo cuts draughts that sneak under looser macs.
Breathability sits in the everyday category. You will stay comfortable walking, bending and lifting, but a full-on sprint could feel warm. That is the trade-off for a slick, rain-shedding surface at this price point.
For 10-minute dashes, dog loops and store queues, it hits the sweet spot between coverage, comfort and cost.
What you get for £65
|Scenario
|Benefit
|Practical tip
|School run in drizzle
|Hood plus longer hem keep hair and trouser fronts dry
|Tighten the hood drawcord before you set off to avoid fiddling
|Dog walk on muddy paths
|Water-repellent shell wipes clean
|Carry a microfibre cloth in the pocket to swipe mud at the car
|Touchline showers
|Wind-blocking front draws snug at the waist
|Add a thin thermal base layer for chill without bulk
|City commute
|Sleek black finish pairs with office wear
|Wear a crossbody under the coat to keep valuables dry
How it compares to common coat choices
Trench coats look smart, but cotton gabardine often wets out in steady rain. Puffer jackets feel warm, yet short hems soak quickly on wet pavements. Technical shells deliver mountain-grade protection, but they can look sporty and often cost over £100. By sitting in the middle, this Next option offers daily practicality without a performance-tax price or weekend-hiker styling.
The coat’s pockets deserve a mention. Positioned at a comfortable height, they carry a phone and small wallet together. The zips reduce the risk of drops while loading kids into cars or folding a pushchair. Those small touches speed up your exit when the sky turns.
Care, longevity and sustainability notes
PU-coated polyester lasts longer when you avoid hot washes and harsh detergents. Spot-clean mud and salt with a damp cloth. When the water starts to bead less, a spray-on reproofing product designed for PU-coated fabrics can refresh the finish. Hang-dry away from direct heat to protect the coating. Store on a broad hanger to keep the shape.
Quick routine: wipe, air-dry, and reproof seasonally. That keeps rain beading and the fabric supple.
If you layer intelligently, you reduce the need for a heavy winter shell. A thermal long-sleeve, mid-weight fleece and this raincoat will handle most UK days between 5°C and 12°C. Add a scarf and beanie for windier stretches.
Who will get the most value
Parents on the move
Anyone juggling bags, a buggy and a timetable benefits from the longer hem and secure hood. Hands stay free. Hems stay dry. The coat packs enough room for layers without ballooning.
Dog owners and walkers
Quick wipe-clean care suits muddy parks. The coat’s lightness helps on longer loops. You can stash treats and a roll of compostable bags in the pockets without sagging.
Budget-conscious shoppers
At £65, the cost-to-use ratio lands well if you wear it several times a week. Black colourways date slowly, so you avoid the urge to replace next season.
Buying tips before you size up
- Try your usual size over a jumper to check shoulder movement when lifting toddlers.
- Sit down while zipped to ensure the longer hem doesn’t ride uncomfortably.
- Pull the hood and turn your head left and right. You need clear peripheral vision near roads.
- Test pocket depth with your largest phone and car fob. Zip closure should feel smooth, not snaggy.
Small extras that extend its usefulness
Add a compact cap under the hood to push rain off your face on gusty days. Swap thin gloves for grippy, water-resistant ones when handling leads and scooters. Keep a foldable tote in a pocket for damp kit at pick-up time. A reflective armband improves visibility on dark school runs without changing the coat’s clean look.
Final take for a rainy term
This Friends Like These raincoat from Next hits a practical brief: longer length, secure hood, wipe-clean shell and a price that doesn’t sting. It suits parents who need reliable coverage rather than expedition specs. With mindful care and smart layering, it should handle the long British shoulder seasons with minimal fuss. If your week includes school gates, wet fields and quick dashes for milk, this is the kind of throw-on that earns its place by the door.