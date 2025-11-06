Parents, is your tea cold by 9am? the £35 The Range mug keeps it at 55°C and charges your phone

Early starts, missed sips and lukewarm brews define busy households — yet a small countertop tweak promises calmer cuppas.
A budget-friendly smart mug-and-base set from The Range has landed in British kitchens, aiming to keep tea at sipping temperature while topping up your phone’s battery. It targets a familiar pain point for parents and home workers: the drink that dies before you do.
What the £35 smart mug actually does
The set pairs a 350 ml ceramic mug with a heated base designed to hold your drink at around 55°C. That is warm enough to feel comforting, not so hot you must hover. The temperature stays steady as long as the mug rests on the pad. At the same time, the base doubles as a wireless charging surface for compatible phones.
Warm drink at roughly 55°C, a 350 ml capacity and a base that wirelessly charges your phone — all for £35.
Power comes via USB‑C, so it works on a desk, a kitchen counter or a bedside table with a simple cable. The white finish keeps it neutral, which helps it blend with most décor and avoids the gadget-look that can date quickly.
Warmth at 55°C: why it matters
Hot drinks usually cool from 90°C to undrinkable in under 20 minutes in a standard mug, especially in a chilly room. Holding them at about 55°C means you return to consistent warmth rather than reheating cycles. That figure also sits below scalding territory and above the lukewarm zone where tea tastes flat and coffee turns bitter.
For black tea, many drinkers enjoy a sip between 55–60°C. For coffee, 55–65°C preserves aromatics without the tongue burn. The base’s target lands in the sweet spot for both.
One base, two jobs
The neat trick is the double duty. Place the mug on the ring to keep the brew warm. Drop your phone on the centre pad to start wireless charging. Most recent handsets with wireless charging should work; if your case is very thick or has metal, remove it for reliable contact.
A single pad for heat and power reduces cable clutter and frees a spare socket at home or at work.
- No more reheating the same mug three times before 10am.
- Charges your phone while you reply to messages or chase school forms.
- Saves space compared with a separate mug warmer, coaster and charger.
- Simple setup with the included USB‑C lead.
Where it fits in a busy day
Parents field interruptions. A nappy change, a spelling practice, a quick uniform fix — each one short-changes your tea. This gadget cushions those moments. Leave the mug on the base between sips and it holds the line until you can sit again.
Real-life scenarios
On your desk while you work from home, it tidies the charging station and keeps your brew steady through calls. In the kitchen during the breakfast rush, it buys you ten extra warm minutes while you butter toast. On the sofa after bedtime, it pairs with a quiet scroll and a hot chocolate that stays hot until the episode ends.
Does it save energy or add to the bill?
Reheating a cup in the microwave or reboiling the kettle uses short bursts of high power. A warmer uses lower power over a longer period. The exact cost depends on your habits, but the rough guide below helps you picture it.
|Method
|Typical power
|Time used
|Approx. energy
|Notes
|Microwave reheat (1 cup)
|800 W
|1 minute
|~0.013 kWh
|Fast but uneven heat
|Kettle reboil (1 mug’s worth)
|2,000 W
|1 minute
|~0.033 kWh
|Often heats more water than you drink
|Smart mug warmer
|~20 W
|1 hour
|~0.020 kWh
|Holds steady warmth, no steam
If you tend to reboil the kettle several times, a steady warmer can trim wasted energy and reduce the stop-start dance back to the kitchen.
Design, power and safety
The white ceramic mug keeps things simple and presentable. The base sits flat and stable. A USB‑C cable draws power from a plug, a laptop or a power bank. Keep liquids away from the charging zone and wipe the pad dry if you spill; wireless charging and puddles are a poor pairing. Place the unit out of reach of small hands and trailing cords.
USB‑C power means you can use it at the office, in the kitchen or by the bed without special plugs.
Cleaning is straightforward: hand‑wash the mug and dry it well; wipe the base with a soft cloth. Check the care leaflet for dishwasher advice and for the list of mugs that work best on the pad. Flat‑bottom contact gives the most consistent heat.
How it compares with pricier rivals
Premium temperature‑controlled mugs with built‑in batteries can cost more than £100. They offer precise control and on‑the‑go heat. This The Range set takes a different route: keep the warmth where you tend to drink — at a station — and fold in wireless charging to earn its spot. For £35, it targets everyday convenience rather than professional barista control.
A £35 price tag undercuts many giftable kitchen gadgets while solving two daily niggles at once.
Things to know before you buy
- Compatibility: wireless charging works with phones that support it; very thick or magnetic cases can block the coil.
- Best performance: use the included mug or a flat‑base ceramic of similar size for even contact.
- Safety: it maintains warmth, not a boil; avoid using it to heat milk from cold or to reheat soups.
- Placement: a firm, level surface helps avoid spills; keep cables tucked away from little grabby hands.
- Care: hand‑wash the mug, keep the base dry and check the instruction leaflet for specific cleaning guidance.
Who will get the most from it
Parents who sip in snatches. Home workers tied to a desk. Students in small rooms who want fewer cables and a hotter brew. Night‑owls who take an hour to finish a hot chocolate. If you recognise your routine in any of those, a small warmer-and-charger station makes practical sense.
A few extra pointers and ideas
Pair it with a timer habit: brew, set a 10‑minute reminder, and you will actually drink your tea while it tastes right. Use it to keep herbal infusions consistent while you read with a child. If you are sensitive to bitterness in coffee, set the mug down between sips rather than cupping it in your hands; skin contact cools the rim quickly, and the pad restores the balance.
If you rely on wireless charging overnight, this can take over your bedside while you scroll the headlines and nurse a warm drink. For gifting, add a decent loose‑leaf tea and a small tin; the warmer then becomes part of a ritual rather than another object on a table.