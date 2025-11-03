Parents on a budget: will £19.99 keep you warm and dry? Lidl’s recycled coat lands 2 November

Temperatures dip, bills rise, and wardrobes face awkward gaps. Shoppers want warmth, resilience and value. This season brings an unexpected proposition.
Lidl is set to stock the Esmara Ladies’ Black Padded Coat at £19.99 from 2 November, promising weather-ready comfort and recycled credentials. It blends a water-repellent finish with everyday practicality. The offer enters stores as families juggle costs and prepare for darker commutes and damp school runs.
Price and release: what you need to know
£19.99. In stores from 2 November. Esmara Ladies’ Black Padded Coat. Article number 10038383. Sizes S–L. Limited SpecialBuys stock.
The coat targets shoppers who want essential features without a luxury markup. Many comparable high street options start between £60 and £120. Lidl undercuts that range while keeping useful hardware and a durable finish.
Materials and build
The shell and padding use 100% recycled polyester. That reduces demand for virgin fibres and supports circular sourcing. The outer employs BIONIC-FINISH® ECO for water-repellency without fluorocarbons. That matters for buyers avoiding persistent chemicals.
The zip is a recycled YKK two-way design. It opens from the top or bottom. That helps when sitting on buses or crouching at the playground. A chin guard prevents rubbing. The hood tightens with a drawcord. Side pockets warm hands in a queue. Inside, a phone pocket sits under a hook-and-loop tab. A separate zipped pocket keeps keys and cards secure.
Recycled fabric, fluorocarbon‑free water protection, and a two‑way YKK zip put function ahead of frills at a budget price.
Fit and feel
Product images suggest a mid-thigh length. That length shields against gusts while keeping stride free. The cut looks relaxed, with space for a jumper. Padded quilting traps heat without feeling rigid. Colour matters in busy weeks. Black slips under office lighting and handles playground splashes.
- Length: around mid-thigh for extra coverage
- Warmth: synthetic padding for quick-dry insulation
- Hood: adjustable drawcord for changeable showers
- Access: two-way zip for seated comfort and easy movement
- Storage: two outer pockets, one inner phone pocket, one inner zipped pocket
Weather performance
British drizzle challenges any coat. The BIONIC-FINISH® ECO treatment helps rain bead and run. That handles light to moderate showers. For downpours, pair with an umbrella. The synthetic fill holds warmth even if damp. That reduces the chill after a gusty walk.
The two-way zip also helps manage heat. A quick unzip at the hem relieves warmth on a bus. Zip up to the chin on windy pavements. The hood adds a simple shield when forecasts mislead.
How the value stacks up
|Feature
|Lidl Esmara padded coat (£19.99)
|Typical high street option (£60–£120)
|Outer fabric
|100% recycled polyester
|Polyester, often part‑recycled or virgin
|Water protection
|BIONIC-FINISH® ECO water-repellent
|Durable water-repellent, often unspecified chemistry
|Zip
|Recycled YKK, two-way
|Standard zip, single-way common
|Pockets
|2 outer, 1 inner phone, 1 inner zipped
|2–3 pockets typical
|Sizes
|S–L
|Often wider range
|Release
|2 November, SpecialBuys
|Seasonal stock, ongoing
If you wear it 100 times over winter and spring, cost per wear sits around 20p. Daily use pushes that lower.
Sustainability claims, unpacked
Recycled polyester usually comes from post-consumer bottles or reclaimed textile waste. It reduces reliance on petroleum. It does not solve microfibre shedding by itself. A laundry bag or microfibre filter can help when washing. BIONIC-FINISH® ECO avoids fluorocarbons. That reduces environmental persistence compared with older water-repellent chemistries.
Longevity also counts as sustainability. A sturdy YKK zip lowers failure risk. Pockets that close reduce snag risks from loose keys. Black dye hides scuffs longer, extending wear life. These details support a longer ownership cycle, which reduces replacement demand.
Practical buying tips
- Timing: SpecialBuys move fast. Visit near 2 November if this sits on your list.
- Fit check: wear your usual jumper. Zip up. Sit down. Ensure no tight pull at the hips.
- Mobility: test the two-way zip while seated. Unzip two inches from the bottom for knee room.
- Hood seal: tighten the drawcord and turn your head. The brim should move with you.
- Pocket test: place phone, keys, cardholder. Walk and check for bounce or rubbing.
Care and maintenance
Wash at 30°C on a gentle cycle. Close zips and fasten the hook-and-loop tab first. Use liquid detergent, not fabric softener. Tumble on low with two clean tennis balls to revive loft. Air-dry fully before storing. Reproof with a fluorocarbon‑free spray if rain stops beading. Brush off mud rather than washing after every splash.
Who it suits
Parents facing damp playground runs will value the hood and pockets. Dog walkers gain warmth that dries fast after a field stroll. Students and commuters get a neutral coat that fits busy days. Anyone rebuilding winter basics on a budget gets a credible option under £20.
What it won’t do
This is not a full waterproof. Seams are not taped. In heavy rain, water can seep through. It is not a sub-zero parka. Pair with layers when a cold snap arrives. Choose a shell jacket over the top for storm days.
Smart ways to make it go further
Layer with a thin fleece on colder mornings to boost insulation. Swap to a merino base layer for late trains or pitch-side evenings. Add a reflective armband for darker commutes. Keep a compact umbrella in the pocket for squalls. A small repair kit with a fabric patch and needle can handle snags and preserve the coat’s lifespan.
Budget guardrail: £19.99 today, 150 wears over two years, roughly 13p per outing. That beats many fashion buys.
The bottom line for shoppers
Lidl’s Esmara padded coat offers recycled materials, a fluorocarbon‑free water-repellent finish and a recycled YKK two-way zip at £19.99. Sizes run S–L and stock arrives 2 November as a SpecialBuys drop. If you want practical warmth, useful pockets and a sensible price, it lands in the sweet spot for the season. Keep an eye on sizing, try it with a jumper, and treat the fabric well. The coat should then carry you through rain, buses and playground duty with minimal fuss.