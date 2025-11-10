Parents, will £80 Skechers boots with memory foam and 3M Scotchgard keep you dry this autumn?

School runs, wet pavements and long queues demand reliable footwear. This season’s talking point blends cushioning, grip and weather sense.
Ankle boots that promise comfort and calm in messy weather are drawing attention, and Skechers’ Texas – Westernville pair sits squarely in that lane. Priced at £80, they pair a memory foam footbed with a water‑repellent suede upper, a grippy outsole and a no‑fuss zip. Two neutral colours — Black and Chestnut — aim to slot into wardrobes without drama.
The £80 proposition
Skechers pitches the Texas – Westernville as a crossover between western styling and everyday practicality. The silhouette keeps a tidy profile, the 1.5in (about 3.8cm) stacked heel gives a little lift without strain, and a side zip replaces morning lace faff. Subtle knot detailing around the collar adds interest without shouting.
- Price: £80
- Colours: Black, Chestnut
- Upper: suede treated with 3M Scotchgard (water‑repellent)
- Closure: side zip
- Heel: 1.5in stacked
- Insole: Skechers memory foam cushioning
- Outsole: traction pattern for slick surfaces
- Buyer score: 4.8/5 from shopper reviews
How they feel on foot
Memory foam sits at the heart of the comfort pitch. It compresses under pressure points and slowly rebounds, which can soften long days on hard floors. Many people like the way it moulds to the foot after a few wears, reducing hot spots during school runs, commutes and weekend errands.
That said, cushioning behaves differently across a full day. Some users prefer a slightly firmer base for longer walks because very soft foam can pack down by the evening. If you often clock 10,000 steps, consider pairing the boots with supportive socks or alternating them with a firmer pair during the week.
Support and stability
The moderate 1.5in heel changes posture only slightly, which helps with stability on uneven pavements. The outsole’s traction pattern aims to bite on wet leaves, tiled platforms and slick supermarket floors. The water‑repellent finish adds a margin of safety in drizzle and splashy kerbs.
Water‑repellent suede means showers and splashes bead off; it is built for drizzle, not downpours or deep puddles.
Styling for real life
The design plays well with everyday pieces. Black looks sharp with dark denim, a trench and a knit for weekday dashes. Chestnut softens lighter jeans and midi dresses, useful when you want a bit of warmth without bulk. Western cues are restrained, so the boots read as tidy rather than costume‑like.
|Feature
|What it means day to day
|Side zip
|Quick on/off during the morning rush; no loose laces in rain or slush.
|3M Scotchgard
|Helps resist stains and light rain; keeps suede looking cleaner for longer.
|Memory foam
|Cushions hard surfaces; reduces pressure under heel and forefoot.
|1.5in heel
|Adds height without tipping balance; works for walking and standing.
|Traction outsole
|Confidence on wet pavements and shop floors; less slipping on leaves.
Who will benefit most
Parents tackling school gates, buses and parks will value the quick zip and the weather protection. Retail and healthcare workers who stand for hours may appreciate the plush footbed, provided they like softer cushioning. Dog walkers and weekend explorers get a practical option for damp paths and market runs, provided the route avoids deep mud.
Are they worth £80?
Context matters. At this price, you’re paying for branded cushioning, a protective treatment on real suede, and a design that dresses up or down. Many shoppers judge them great value because they pull double duty: smart enough for work settings, forgiving enough for long errands. The near‑perfect buyer score (4.8/5) suggests satisfaction with both comfort and finish.
Durability will depend on care. Suede rewards a light brush after wet outings, proper drying away from radiators, and occasional re‑proofing. Rotating footwear lets insoles breathe and bounce back, which helps memory foam maintain its shape over the season.
Sizing and buying tips
Try the boots late in the day when feet are slightly swollen; that’s the fit you’ll feel on a long Friday. Wear the socks you’d use in November. If you add an insole for arch support, check volume: memory foam takes space, so a very thick insert may tighten the forefoot. Half sizes can change comfort dramatically in zip boots; if you sit between sizes, order both and compare at home on a hard floor.
Care and longevity
Water‑repellent does not equal waterproof. The Scotchgard treatment beads off showers and splashes but won’t stop water seeping in during sustained rain or puddle‑standing. After a wet walk, stuff the boots with newspaper and let them dry naturally. Use a suede brush to lift the nap, then top up protection with a compatible spray as needed.
Watch outsole wear at the heel edge; a local cobbler can often add a protective top piece early, extending life. If you routinely walk more than 8,000 steps a day, consider alternating with a second pair to reduce moisture build‑up and give cushioning time to recover. That rotation often prolongs both comfort and appearance over the full autumn‑to‑spring stretch.
What the tech means for your feet
Memory foam disperses pressure, which many people with sensitive heels or forefoot pain find soothing. The trade‑off is less defined arch structure than a firm footbed. If you need more support, try a slim stabilising insert rather than a thick gel pad; you’ll keep the boot’s fit while adding guidance under the arch. For colder days, thermal socks with a smooth toe seam pair well with the foam, reducing rub and keeping warmth without cramming the toe box.
For busy weeks of commuting, school runs and weekend errands, the Texas – Westernville reads as a sensible all‑rounder at £80, with comfort tech and weather‑ready details that earn their keep.