Parents, will your child make the cut: 4 Essex schools hit 100% GCSE passes and one scores 98.9%

With the application deadline looming, families across Essex are scanning league tables, asking which schools truly deliver long-term success.
Fresh Department for Education figures for 2024/25 place four Essex secondaries among England’s top performers for GCSEs. Three posted a spotless 100% of pupils achieving grade 5 or above in English and maths, while one came within a whisker at 98.9%.
What the latest GCSE tables show
The DfE has released school-by-school GCSE outcomes that matter most to parents: the share of pupils achieving grade 5 or higher in English and maths. That single measure offers a sharp snapshot of core attainment. It also arrives at a critical moment. Parents in Essex must file Year 7 applications by 31 October for September 2026 entry.
Four Essex grammar schools landed in England’s elite on core GCSEs: three at 100%, one at 98.9%.
The data highlights selective schools with consistently strong academic cultures. It also shows how sustained preparation, focused teaching and carefully managed cohorts can secure outstanding outcomes in key subjects that underpin sixth-form choices.
How each school performed
These are the Essex schools named among England’s best for English and maths at grade 5 or above:
|School
|Location
|English & maths grade 5+
|Ofsted rating
|Notes
|King Edward VI Grammar School
|Chelmsford
|100%
|Outstanding
|Founded 1551; boys’ grammar with co-ed sixth form
|Colchester Royal Grammar School
|Colchester
|100%
|Outstanding
|Founded 1206; boys’ grammar with co-ed sixth form
|Chelmsford County High School for Girls
|Chelmsford
|98.9%
|Outstanding
|Selective girls’ grammar
|Colchester County High School for Girls
|Colchester
|100%
|Outstanding
|Selective girls’ grammar
All four schools pair deep academic tradition with strong recent inspection reports. Their results confirm a track record that spans centuries in some cases, translated into today’s reformed GCSEs.
Why grade 5 matters to families
Grade 5 is often described as a strong pass. It places pupils on a firm footing for A-level choices, competitive sixth-form places and, later, degree routes that demand high numeracy and literacy. A high share of grade 5+ indicates that pupils are not only meeting the minimum but doing so at a level that opens doors for further study.
The context behind the headline figures
This year’s performance release does not include Progress 8. The DfE cannot calculate progress scores without Key Stage 2 baselines for the cohort affected by pandemic disruption. That absence removes a helpful lens on how much value a school adds from Year 7 to Year 11.
There is no Progress 8 score this year or next, so parents should read attainment data alongside local context.
Progress 8 usually tracks pupil gains across eight subjects, balancing the profile between raw attainment and improvement. Without it, parents should interpret the 100% and 98.9% headlines with care. These schools set high expectations and attract pupils prepared for selective entry. Their outcomes are outstanding, yet they do not tell the whole story for every child.
Applying for Year 7: what to consider before 31 October
With the deadline in sight, families have tough choices to make. Admissions to grammar schools usually involve selective tests. Places are highly competitive, and scores determine who receives an offer.
- Check admissions policies and catchment rules for each school.
- Look at recent oversubscription criteria and the distance offered in previous years.
- Balance travel time and transport costs against academic benefits.
- Ask how the school supports wellbeing, clubs and leadership, not just exam results.
- Review subject breadth, language options and STEM enrichment in Years 9–11.
- Consider the sixth form: entry requirements, subject blocks and university destinations.
Open events and published curriculum plans can clarify how each school teaches English and maths, how often classes set or stream, and what intervention looks like if a pupil falls behind. These details matter as much as any headline statistic.
Inside the numbers: what parents often ask
Are 100% figures typical?
They are rare and usually confined to selective settings where entry tests assess academic readiness. Even there, maintaining a perfect record demands careful teaching, targeted support and strong motivation from pupils.
What does 98.9% actually mean for my child?
It means almost the entire cohort hit grade 5 or higher in both English and maths. For an individual pupil, it signals an environment where expectations are clear and support is available. It is not a guarantee. Personal study habits, attendance and subject fit still drive outcomes.
How should I weigh Ofsted against exam data?
Inspections assess behaviour, safeguarding, curriculum design and leadership, not just results. An Outstanding report paired with very high attainment gives a rounded picture. Parents should still ask for recent safeguarding updates, enrichment plans and homework policies.
What parents can do next
Map your realistic preferences before you rank schools. If your child sits a grammar entrance test, plan a revision schedule that builds stamina and reduces stress. Keep practice short and regular, and avoid late cramming. For non-selective back-ups, examine recent admissions distances to judge your chances.
Discuss goals with your child. If they thrive in competitive environments, a high-performing grammar may suit them well. If they prefer smaller classes, specific arts or technical pathways, compare curriculum breadth and pastoral provision across your shortlist. Both culture and commute shape daily experience.
Key takeaways at a glance
- Four Essex grammars rank among England’s best for grade 5+ in English and maths.
- King Edward VI Grammar School, Colchester Royal Grammar School and Colchester County High School for Girls all hit 100%.
- Chelmsford County High School for Girls recorded 98.9%.
- No Progress 8 scores this year or next due to missing KS2 baselines from the Covid period.
- Deadline for Year 7 applications is 31 October for September 2026 start.
For parents weighing the risks and rewards, the data point is clear: these four schools deliver exceptional core GCSE outcomes. The choice still depends on your child’s temperament, the admissions odds and the day-to-day reality of the journey. Put those pieces together now while there is time to act before the deadline.