Patchway B&Q shuts after 21:30 car park encampment: will you still get your DIY done today?

Traffic ebbed away, trolleys stood idle and a familiar retail landmark fell quiet as evening plans across north Bristol shifted.
Shoppers arriving at Patchway’s B&Q on Wednesday found doors shut and staff redirecting queries, after a late-night disruption on the site’s car park prompted a temporary closure.
What happened on Tuesday night
Avon and Somerset Police said they were called at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday 14 October after a group of travellers set up an unauthorised encampment on the car park outside B&Q on Lysander Road, Patchway, near Bristol. Officers spoke with store staff and with people at the encampment. Bailiffs acting for the landowner issued a notice requiring the group to leave. Police said they remain in contact with both the retailer and those on site.
Temporary closure at B&Q Patchway followed an unauthorised encampment on the car park at about 21:30 BST.
How the closure unfolded
By Wednesday morning, the DIY warehouse was not trading. Staff were on hand to manage arrivals, explain the situation and advise customers on orders and refunds. Some deliveries were held, with suppliers told to await updates from managers. Shoppers hoping for paint, timber or kitchen fittings were being encouraged to check stock online before setting off.
|Time and date
|Event
|21:30 BST, Tue 14 Oct
|Police alerted to unauthorised encampment on B&Q Patchway car park
|Late evening, Tue
|Officers attend, speak with store team and people at the encampment
|Overnight
|Landowner’s bailiffs serve notice requiring the group to leave
|Wed morning
|Store closes temporarily while the situation is monitored
What police and the landowner say they are doing
Police confirmed liaison with the landowner and the store. The civil enforcement route is under way via the bailiffs’ notice, a common first step where private land is involved. Officers typically balance the rights of landowners with welfare checks for those on site and the need to keep nearby roads moving safely.
Bailiffs for the landowner have served notice, while police maintain contact with the retailer and the encampment.
The legal route: notices and eviction
On private retail car parks, landowners often use civil procedures to require departure. Notices can specify a time limit to leave, frequently 24–48 hours, after which further action may follow. In some circumstances, police powers under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 or subsequent legislation can be considered if thresholds are met, such as significant disruption, damage or refusal to move when directed.
Each case turns on evidence and proportionality. Agencies usually attempt dialogue first, then escalate only if necessary. That process appears to be in motion here, with a notice already issued and police in regular contact.
Impact on shoppers and nearby businesses
The closure at Patchway comes at a busy time for household projects, with half-term preparations and pre-winter jobs nudging up demand for heaters, insulation and garden clear-ups. The knock-on effect is felt beyond the tills: tradespeople scheduling time-sensitive work, small firms needing consumables, and householders planning weekend fixes now face a rethink.
Click & Collect orders and arranged deliveries may be delayed until managers confirm safe reopening.
- Check your order status in your account before travelling. If it shows “ready to collect”, call the store for confirmation.
- If you need timber, paint or fixings urgently, consider independent merchants in north Bristol or same-day delivery services.
- For returns within a deadline, keep receipts and take photographs; retailers typically extend return windows after unexpected closures.
- Tradespeople with booked client jobs should message customers early and build in contingency time.
Your options if you need urgent DIY supplies
Customers with urgent needs can often rebook Click & Collect to another branch via the retailer’s app or website, subject to stock. Many national chains offer paid same-day courier options on smaller items. For bulk goods such as plasterboard or paving, phone ahead to confirm forklift availability and unloading rules at the alternative branch you choose. If you are mid-renovation, check your contract terms: many fitters allow for unforeseen supply issues, but clear communication prevents disputes.
A wider picture of unauthorised encampments
Encampments on commercial car parks are not uncommon, particularly at large retail parks with easy vehicle access. Local authorities, police and landowners coordinate responses, aiming to balance prompt resolution with safety and welfare. The civil route is widely used on private property because it can be faster and less contentious than criminal enforcement, especially where there is cooperation.
Rights, responsibilities and common outcomes
Travelling communities have legal protections and are entitled to fair treatment and welfare support. Landowners must follow due process, ensure any directions to leave are lawful, and consider basic facilities and safety on site while a notice period runs. Most encampments on retail land are short, with groups moving on after a notice, sometimes within a day or two.
Most retail car park encampments end within 24–48 hours once notice has been served and dialogue continues.
What to expect next
Given the timeline so far—notice served overnight and active liaison—customers can reasonably expect updates within a day. Stores typically reopen once the car park and access routes are clear, risk assessments are complete and suppliers have rescheduled deliveries. Keep an eye on the retailer’s official channels and, if you have a booked installation or a timed collection, wait for a confirmation text or call before setting off.
Planning around disruption: a quick checklist
For home projects that cannot slip, map out your next 48 hours. Identify the parts you can do without materials, such as preparation, measuring or stripping surfaces, then slot procurement steps back in once the store confirms reopening. Where a closure affects warranty or project timelines, note the date and time, take a photo of any store signage and keep screenshots of order pages. Evidence helps if you need an extension or goodwill gesture later.
Helpful context for shoppers and traders
Retail closures due to site access issues tend to be brief. Even so, small delays can cascade. A missed paint pickup can push back a decorator’s schedule by a day, which can delay follow-on trades like flooring. A simple mitigation is to build a 24-hour buffer into plans at busy times. For larger jobs, price in a contingencies line—often 5–10% of budget—to absorb small rescheduling costs without stress.
If you manage a van fleet or run regular collections, consider checking store car park layouts and access rules in advance. Many sites use height barriers, bollards or security patrols to manage out-of-hours entry, and these measures can change after incidents. A quick call the day before a bulk pickup reduces wasted mileage and driver downtime.