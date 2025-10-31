Patchway B&Q shuts after travellers take car park at 21:30: are you among shoppers turned away?

Evening plans in north Bristol shifted as a familiar retail landmark adjusted its routine and neighbours weighed safety against convenience.
Shoppers in Patchway faced a surprise on Wednesday after the local B&Q temporarily closed its doors. Police attended the Lysander Road site late on Tuesday evening when a group with caravans moved into the store’s car park. Bailiffs acting for the landowner later served notice to leave, while officers kept in touch with store staff and those at the encampment.
What happened on Lysander Road
Avon and Somerset Police were alerted at around 21:30 BST on Tuesday to an unauthorised encampment at the B&Q car park in Patchway, near the A38 corridor and Cribbs Causeway retail area. Officers visited the site, spoke with store management and several members of the group, and coordinated with bailiffs instructed by the landowner.
The store closed on safety grounds while an enforcement process began, with police maintaining contact with both sides.
Staff locked up on Wednesday morning to keep customers and colleagues clear of the car park while the notice period ran. The retailer did not issue immediate public guidance, leaving many regulars to arrive to shuttered doors and a partially occupied forecourt.
The timeline
- Tuesday, about 21:30 BST: Police receive reports of caravans arriving at the car park, attend and engage.
- Overnight: Bailiffs instructed by the landowner prepare and serve notice requiring the group to leave.
- Wednesday morning: B&Q closes the Patchway store temporarily while the situation is managed.
- Through the day: Officers monitor contact between the store and the encampment as the notice period progresses.
How the closure affects shoppers
The shut gates created immediate disruption for pre-booked services and everyday purchases. Patchway draws customers from across north Bristol and South Gloucestershire for timber, paint, seasonal goods and tool hire. Many rely on click-and-collect to avoid weekend queues. A midweek closure can ripple through building jobs, deliveries and small business schedules.
Expect short-term disruption to collections, in-aisle product advice and design appointments until access to the car park returns to normal.
Those with urgent needs can look to nearby branches, but that adds miles, time and cost. Tradespeople report the knock-on effect most keenly: a delayed bag of cement or missing fittings can stall an entire job for a day. Households mid-renovation will also feel the pinch if they cannot swap paint, pick up a missing bracket or hire a saw on schedule.
Practical steps for customers
- Check order status before travelling; collection windows are often flexible during unplanned closures.
- Keep receipts and order confirmations ready if you divert to another branch.
- If you booked a design or consultation slot, note your preferred alternative times for when the store calls to rearrange.
- Allow extra time for parking and access once the car park reopens; a phased clear-up often follows.
The legal route being used
When an unauthorised encampment appears on private land, two main routes typically apply. Landowners can use civil procedures, often via certificated enforcement agents (bailiffs), to serve notice and seek possession. Police can use powers under existing legislation in specific circumstances, especially when damage, disruption or disorder occurs, or where suitable pitches exist elsewhere.
|Route
|Who leads
|When used
|Typical timeframe
|Possible outcomes
|Civil notice and possession
|Landowner and bailiffs
|Private land with trespass, where swift civil action is proportionate
|From same day to several days, depending on court involvement
|Voluntary departure, managed move-on, or enforced removal after an order
|Police powers
|Local police force
|Where statutory conditions apply, including disruption, damage or availability of suitable alternative sites
|Often rapid once thresholds are met
|Direction to leave, potential vehicle seizure in limited scenarios, prosecution for non-compliance
In Patchway, bailiffs served a notice on behalf of the landowner while police stayed in contact with all parties. That approach often gives the fastest route back to normal trading, especially where on-site risks relate to traffic flow, insurance conditions and customer safety in busy car parks.
Why stores close in these situations
Retailers tend to shut when vehicle movements and public access mix unpredictably. A DIY car park handles heavy vans, trailers and timber loads. Marshals cannot safely manage that environment while an encampment sits in high-traffic areas. Insurance policies can also require a temporary closure until the landowner or enforcement agents reduce risks and confirm control of the site.
Inside the store, teams usually re-plan deliveries, move perishable seasonal stock, and reschedule specialist services like timber cutting and kitchen design. The goal is to reopen quickly without compromising safety. That means clearing obstructions, checking fire exits, and restoring vehicle routes before the first customer walks back in.
Local reaction and retail ripple effects
Patchway sits on a busy retail ring, with weekend traffic already tight. A closure midweek draws shoppers to neighbouring stores, increases demand for click-and-collect at other branches, and can build small queues at tool hire desks. Some customers shrug and postpone projects. Others drive further, adding to costs during a period of tight household budgets.
Workers on time-sensitive jobs have fewer options. A missed part can idle a crew for hours. Small builders often carry limited spares to keep vans light and fuel costs down. They depend on predictable local stock. When that predictability slips, their schedule slips with it.
What happens next
Once an enforcement notice runs its course, the landowner and bailiffs can confirm compliance and ensure the area is clear. Police maintain contact until the situation stabilises. The store then checks the site and reopens as soon as it can safely do so. Customers should expect the usual post-incident tidy-up: cones guiding traffic, staff at the doors, and a short period of adjusted parking while normal patterns return.
Advice if you plan a visit today
- Travel later in the day if your purchase can wait; reopening often occurs after site checks.
- Bring item codes or photos to speed up alternatives at other branches if needed.
- If you rely on tool hire, call ahead to confirm availability at neighbouring stores before setting off.
Police attended around 21:30 BST, bailiffs served notice, and the store shut temporarily to protect customers and staff.
Extra context for readers
Unauthorised encampments spark debate over rights, available pitches and the duties of landowners. Councils that maintain transit sites often reduce the likelihood of private car parks being used unexpectedly, because they can point to suitable pitches nearby. Where such capacity is lacking, private land becomes a pressure valve. That leaves retailers and enforcement agents to balance safety, lawful process and practical timelines.
For households planning a project, a short disruption needn’t derail a weekend. Sketch the critical path of your task: list the two or three items that truly block progress, then identify substitutes. A different fixative, an alternative timber length, or using click-and-collect at a smaller branch can keep momentum. Build in a 24-hour buffer to your schedule when relying on a single store for multiple trades. This approach reduces downtime when unexpected closures occur, whether due to weather, supply delays or car park access issues.