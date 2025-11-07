Primark Rita Ora £18 loafers mums swear by: will you bin £60 trainers for 12-hour comfort today?

School runs, meetings, muddy pitches: your feet need a shoe that keeps up, looks sharp, and doesn’t drain your budget.
Primark’s Rita Ora Cleated Snaffle Loafers land squarely in that sweet spot, promising day-long wear and grown-up polish for £18.
What they are, and why people care
Primark launched the Rita Ora cleated snaffle loafers in October 2023. The style keeps returning to shelves because it solves a weekday problem. You get a clean black upper with a subtle shine. A gold snaffle bar adds a smart note. A chunky cleated sole brings grip and a modern edge.
£18 buys a slip-on shoe that covers school gates, the office and supermarket aisles without a costume change.
The design looks pricier than it is. The rounded toe gives room to move. The flat profile keeps things steady. The cleated lug underfoot helps on wet pavements and playground surfaces. A textile and synthetic lining keeps the shoe light. Contrast stitching at the welt stops the look from feeling plain.
Slip on, get out the door
Laces slow you down when little people can’t find their water bottle. These loafers skip that faff. No buckles. No fiddly bits. You slide in and go. That matters when the commute, the drop-off and a 10 a.m. meeting all want the same five minutes.
Slip-on build, rounded toe and cleated grip make them a realistic all-day option from nursery gate to desk.
The shape works with socks now and bare ankles later. The finish wipes clean, so splashes from a sideline shower won’t ruin your look. The sole has enough bite to keep you steady without feeling heavy.
Style that flexes with your diary
Black and gold play nicely with most wardrobes. You can dress them down or sharpen them up in a second. The shoe works with denim, knitwear, tailoring and school-run layers. It looks tidy under a midi skirt and easy with wide-leg trousers.
Outfit ideas you can trust
- School run: straight-leg jeans, Breton tee, trench, tote, loafers.
- Office light: ankle-grazer tailored trousers, fine knit, blazer, loafers.
- Weekend pitch side: thermal leggings, longline hoodie, quilted coat, socks, loafers.
- Parents’ evening: midi skirt, blouse, cropped cardigan, loafers.
- Errands and coffee: black joggers, boxy sweatshirt, crossbody bag, loafers.
The £18 question: how the value stacks up
High-street loafers in a similar look usually sit between £35 and £70. Some jump higher. This pair undercuts that by a wide margin while keeping the polished finish and the chunky sole trend.
|Feature
|Rita Ora loafers
|Typical high-street loafer
|Price
|£18
|£35–£70
|Upper finish
|Glossy faux leather look
|Coated leather or faux leather
|Sole
|Chunky cleated lug
|Flat or lightly treaded
|Fastening
|Slip-on
|Slip-on
|Care
|Wipe clean
|Polish or wipe clean
At £18, you get the look and the practical grip of a cleated sole for less than half the common price.
Comfort that lasts the day
All-day wear depends on fit and support. The cleated sole helps by taking the sting out of hard pavements. The rounded toe frees your forefoot. The light build stops fatigue from setting in. If you want more arch support, add a slim insole without crowding the toe box.
Sizing and fit tips
- Try with the socks you plan to wear most. Sock thickness changes fit.
- Look for a snug heel and wiggle room at the toes. A tiny heel slip often disappears after a few wears.
- If you sit between sizes, the chunkier sole can make a half-size up more comfortable with socks.
- Break them in at home for an hour or two to soften the lining and vamp.
How they handle real life
Busy parents need shoes that can move from pavement to carpet. These loafers handle school corridors, park paths and office floors without looking out of place. The wipe-clean finish helps after rainy pick-ups. The tread grips bus steps and train platforms better than flat soles.
The gold snaffle dresses them up without tipping into fussy. That lets you keep one shoe for several roles. It also trims packing if you head from work straight to after-school clubs.
Care, lifespan and quick fixes
Wipe splashes as soon as you get in. Use a soft cloth and a mild soap solution for scuffs. Dry away from radiators to protect adhesives. A light spritz of water-repellent spray can help bead off drizzle on commutes. Swap insoles every few months to freshen the interior. Rotate with trainers once or twice a week to let the lining breathe.
If the cleats pick up grit, run a dry brush through the grooves. That keeps grip consistent on smooth floors. Replace heel grips if you notice rubbing at the back.
When they suit you, and when they don’t
These loafers shine when you want a smart look on a tight schedule and budget. They suit school staff dress codes, hybrid offices and weekend family time. If your workplace demands full leather, check the label before you buy. If you rely on orthotics, confirm the insole lifts out cleanly or choose a style with more depth.
A small shift that saves time and money
Swapping weekday trainers for a cleated loafer gives you an instant polish boost without slowing you down. One pair covers more of your week, so you spend less and think less each morning. That helps when everything else runs on a tight timetable.
One shoe for school run, meetings and clubs means fewer decisions, fewer costs and fewer blisters.
Make the most of them this season
Pair with ankle socks now and ribbed tights as temperatures drop. Add a shearling insole for winter warmth without bulk. Keep a mini cloth in your bag for splash marks. If you share the household budget, note the spend-per-wear: at three outings a week, the cost drops below £1 per wear in two months. That is the kind of maths that actually helps a family calendar and a wallet.