Primark Rita Ora loafers at £18: are you the parent who needs all-day comfort from 7am to 9pm?

Parents juggling school runs, office hours and weekend clubs need shoes that look sharp, feel soft, and keep pace.
Primark’s Rita Ora cleated snaffle loafers are turning heads for one simple reason: they promise smart looks and school-gate stamina for just £18. Launched in October 2023, they have quietly become a go-to pair for mums and dads who want polish without the faff or the price shock.
Why £18 loafers have parents talking
The appeal sits in a neat triangle of price, practicality and polish. You get a sleek black loafer with a gold snaffle bar, a chunky cleated sole that grips pavements, and an easy slip-on design. That mix suits days that begin with the drop-off and end with a late shop run. It also suits budgets that need predictability.
£18 gets you a black, snaffle-detailed loafer with a cleated sole, designed to handle real-world days without drama.
Launched with a celebrity twist
The pair forms part of the Primark x Rita Ora line, introduced in 2023. The collaboration brought high-street edge to everyday pieces and this loafer is one of the range’s most wearable entries. It nods to classic prep, but the thicker sole pushes it into modern territory that works with relaxed denim or neat tailoring.
Design that works from pram to desk
Look closely and the details are practical. The upper comes in a glossy black finish that wipes clean. The snaffle hardware lifts outfits without going overboard. The rounded toe gives room for natural spread on long walks. The lining mixes textile and synthetics to keep the shoe lightweight and fuss-free.
The sole matters most. The cleated profile offers grip on wet paths and playground rubber. It adds shock absorption on long commutes. It also raises the shoe a touch, which helps keep hems off damp pavements.
Slip-on entry means no laces, no buckles, no delays. One push and you’re out the door at 8:29.
All-day comfort without babying them
Parents need a pair that shrugs off scrapes and spillages. These loafers pass the wipe-test. They resist scuffs better than softer leather styles. They also weigh less than traditional stacked-sole loafers, which helps on long weekends spent on your feet.
How they stack up on price and value
High-street loafers with metal snaffle detailing often sit in the £35–£60 bracket. Premium leather styles run well into three figures. Primark’s £18 pitch undercuts both, while keeping the silhouette current. That matters if you want a pair for hard daily wear rather than something precious.
|Feature
|Rita Ora cleated snaffle loafers
|Price
|£18
|Colour
|Black
|Detailing
|Gold snaffle bar, contrast stitch at the sole
|Lining
|Textile and synthetic
|Sole
|Chunky cleated, lightweight feel
|Entry
|Slip-on
Where they shine, where they don’t
- Ideal for school runs, office days with smart-casual codes, and weekend errands.
- Grip feels secure on damp paving, but a full waterproof isn’t claimed.
- Polished finish looks smart, yet remains easy to clean with a quick wipe.
- Not tailored for formal boardrooms or black-tie events.
- Synthetic lining keeps weight down, though leather purists may prefer different materials.
Styling ideas for busy weeks
School run, coffee, repeat
Pair with straight-leg jeans, a ribbed knit and a trench. Add ankle socks in black for a clean line. Throw on an oversized tote to carry permission slips and snacks.
Desk and meeting days
Wear with tailored trousers and a tucked-in blouse. The gold snaffle ties in neatly with a simple pendant or hoop earrings. A midi skirt and fine-gauge jumper works just as well.
Weekend family plans
Combine with leggings, an oversized shirt and a quilted gilet. Swap to a midi dress and tights for a restaurant booking. They hold their own with both.
One pair, many roles: school-gate smart, office-ready, and weekend-proof without switching shoes.
Fit, care and longevity tips
Try your usual size first. The rounded toe gives room, which helps reduce end-of-day pinch. If you add a thin insole for extra cushion, consider half a size up where available. Wear new pairs at home for an hour to check hotspots before a long day.
Cleaning is simple. Use a damp cloth for the upper and a soft brush for the cleated sole. Let them air-dry away from direct heat to protect the finish. A thin protective spray made for synthetics can add light water resistance. Rotate with trainers or boots during heavy rain to keep them looking fresh.
Why parents keep reaching for this pair
Speed matters on hectic mornings. Slip-on entry cuts out the faff and keeps children moving. The cleated sole brings calm on wet walks. The polished upper tackles office tasks without looking underdressed. That combination creates a reliable default shoe—one you can grab without thinking.
Price matters too. At £18, this pair removes the worry of ruining an expensive shoe at the park. It also lets you hold a second pair for the boot of the car or under your desk for last-minute outfit changes.
If you’re weighing them up today
Think about your week. If you spend long stretches walking between nursery, bus stops and the office, the cleated sole earns its keep. If your workplace demands formal leather, treat these as a commute pair and switch at your desk. If you want one shoe to bridge chores and dinners, the snaffle detailing does enough lifting.
Check stock quickly. Popular sizes move fast on seasonal drops. If your size is between two options, try both and test with the socks you actually wear. Keep the pair that feels secure on the heel with no rub at the arch.
Launched October 2023, priced at £18, built for pace: a high-street loafer that respects your diary and your budget.
Extra help: stretching your footwear budget further
Create a simple rotation: loafers for dry days, waterproof boots for heavy rain, and a breathable trainer for playground-heavy afternoons. This cuts wear on each pair and extends their lifespan. Add a slim insole to the loafers for long travel days, then remove it for shorter errands to fine-tune comfort without buying another style.
Extra help: quick test to judge grip at home
Stand on a tiled area and shift weight from heel to toe. If the shoe bites without sliding, the cleat is doing its job. Walk briskly across a slightly wet step. If you feel a slip, save the loafers for dry pavements and keep boots by the door for rainy mornings. This two-minute check protects both your schedule and your knees.