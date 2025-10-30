Primark to shut Dartford store for first time in 10 years: will 53 jobs and your bargains move?

Christmas bustle will fill shopping bags, yet a quieter calculation hangs over a small corner of Kent’s retail map.
Primark has proposed closing its Dartford branch at The Orchards Shopping Centre in the new year, citing the cost of bringing the site up to scratch. The move would be the fashion giant’s first UK store withdrawal for more than a decade, while the shop remains open through the festive period.
What has been announced
The retailer confirmed that its Dartford store is earmarked to shut permanently after the holidays, with the precise closing date still to be set. Management told staff and started a consultation process. The company says it will look at redeploying team members to other shops nearby.
First UK store closure in more than ten years, with 53 employees now in consultation.
Executives point to the scale of building repairs as the tipping point. Engineers have flagged substantial work, and the bill has been deemed uneconomic when set against the store’s size and performance.
Why the building tipped the balance
Older units frequently need expensive upgrades to meet modern safety, accessibility and energy standards. In Dartford, the required programme would be “significant and extensive”, according to the company’s regional leadership. When a site is compact and close to bigger branches, the business case can fail to stack up.
The retailer says the cost of essential building work outweighs the benefit, given two larger stores nearby.
Retailers increasingly concentrate investment in flagship sites with better layouts, wider ranges and more efficient energy use. As footfall spreads unevenly across town centres and malls, smaller units often feel the squeeze first.
What happens to staff
The Dartford shop employs 53 people. They have been briefed, and formal consultation has begun. Human resources teams are assessing whether those who want to stay can move to other stores, either temporarily or permanently, with commuting time and shift patterns in mind.
- Consultation opened with all 53 staff members.
- Redeployment to nearby branches forms the first option.
- Further updates will follow when a final date is confirmed.
Workers facing change can seek advice from Acas and trade unions on redeployment terms, travel support and any redundancy processes. Many large retailers run internal transfer schemes that prioritise displaced employees for openings in neighbouring stores.
Company line: redeployment will be explored so staff can stay in work where possible.
Where shoppers can go instead
The company stresses that two larger stores sit a short journey from Dartford. Bluewater in Greenhithe offers a destination-sized selection, while Bexleyheath serves high street needs with a broader range than Dartford carried.
|Alternative
|Location
|What to expect
|Bluewater
|Greenhithe
|Large-format store with extensive fashion, homeware and beauty ranges
|Bexleyheath
|Town centre
|Busy high street branch with wider choice than the Dartford unit
Gift cards remain valid across the chain. Christmas purchases made in Dartford should follow the standard returns policy at any branch, subject to receipts and condition.
Footfall pressures and local trade
When bigger outlets sit within a short radius, they tend to draw traffic. Primark says both Bluewater and Bexleyheath have been pulling customers away from Dartford, diluting the viability of a costly refit at the smaller shop. The shift fits a broader pattern: shoppers make fewer trips, but spend longer and buy more where the range is deepest.
The wider high street picture
Primark runs more than 190 stores nationwide and has not signalled a wider retreat. This Dartford decision appears specific to the site’s condition and commercial maths. Even so, the announcement lands against a backdrop of retail churn, as brands rebalance portfolios and landlords reshape units.
Sportswear group JD Sports has already confirmed 13 UK store closures over the last six months amid tighter household budgets. Banking groups are also shrinking their bricks-and-mortar footprint, with recent lists featuring 49 closures at Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, and 20 at NatWest scheduled for October 2025. The forces at play are familiar: changing habits, rising occupancy costs and the pull of larger, modern spaces.
No wave of closures announced by the retailer, but the sector remains under pressure from costs and shifting habits.
Key facts at a glance
- Store: The Orchards Shopping Centre, Dartford.
- Status: Open through Christmas; closure planned in the new year, final date pending.
- Reason: High cost of essential building repairs; proximity to larger stores.
- People: 53 employees, consultation under way, redeployment considered.
- Alternatives: Bluewater (Greenhithe) and Bexleyheath.
- History: First English store opened in 1974; over 190 UK stores today.
What this means for you
If you rely on the Dartford branch for school uniforms, basics or homeware, plan ahead for January. Check stock online before you travel to a larger store, and keep receipts in case you need to exchange sizes after Christmas. If you hold a gift card, you can spend it at any branch nationwide.
Shoppers with mobility needs should consider the layout and parking options at alternative sites. Large centres often offer longer opening hours and accessible facilities, but they can be busier at weekends. A midweek visit may save time.
Business questions raised by the decision
The closure highlights a quiet cost driver on the high street: ageing buildings. Compliance with fire regulations, accessibility rules and energy efficiency targets can demand major investment. When nearby sites already serve the catchment, finance teams often channel funds to where the returns look strongest.
For landlords and councils, the task now is to re-let the unit quickly. Smaller shops can pivot to services, local food operators or flexible pop-up formats. Empty space is costly for owners and can sap town centre confidence, so swift reoccupation helps keep footfall alive.
Practical pointers for affected employees
Staff invited to move should ask about travel time compensation, protected hours and trial periods in new roles. Keep records of discussions and timelines. If redundancy becomes a possibility, check statutory rights on consultation length, notice and pay, and ask whether internal vacancies will be held for you.