Primark’s first UK closure in 10 years: 53 jobs at risk in Dartford — are you affected this winter?

Shoppers in Kent face fresh uncertainty as a familiar high street name weighs repair bills, staffing plans and shifting footfall.
Primark has confirmed that its Dartford store at The Orchards Shopping Centre will shut in the new year, marking the fashion giant’s first UK closure in more than a decade.
What Primark has confirmed
The retailer said the store will remain open through the festive period, with a final closing date to follow. Management linked the decision to the condition of the building and the sizeable investment required to bring it up to modern standards. With two larger Primark branches close by — Bluewater in Greenhithe and Bexleyheath — the company judged the refurbishment spend as commercially unworkable.
First UK store closure in over 10 years. Dartford to shut after Christmas. No wider closure programme announced.
Primark operates more than 190 stores across the UK and says it will keep customers updated on timings and arrangements as plans firm up. The company thanked local shoppers for their support and acknowledged the disappointment the news will cause in the town.
What it means for staff
Fifty-three roles sit in scope. The consultation has started, and the company says it will look at redeployment options where possible — particularly to Bluewater and Bexleyheath, which both offer larger ranges and longer trading hours.
- Consultation now under way with 53 colleagues.
- Priority given to redeployment to nearby stores where vacancies exist.
- If redeployment is not possible, statutory and contractual terms will apply.
- Support promised on CVs, interviews and travel options for alternative roles.
Employees can expect discussions on travel allowances, shift patterns and retraining where roles differ. UK law requires meaningful consultation, so individual meetings and a clear timeline should follow. Staff who accept redeployment will typically retain service and related benefits.
What shoppers need to know
The Dartford store continues to trade through Christmas, so existing plans for seasonal shopping, gift purchases and returns remain unchanged for now. After closure, the nearest alternatives sit a short hop away. Both offer bigger floorspace, extended departments and frequent public transport links.
|Alternative
|Approximate distance from Dartford
|Notable features
|Primark, Bluewater (Greenhithe)
|About 4 miles
|Large fashion, home and beauty selection; destination mall with ample parking
|Primark, Bexleyheath
|Around 5–6 miles
|Broad range across menswear, womenswear, childrenswear and seasonal lines
Dartford stays open through the festive period. Bluewater and Bexleyheath stand by as nearby alternatives.
Gift receipts, refunds and exchanges should continue as normal according to Primark’s national policy. If you plan Boxing Day returns, consider heading early to the alternative stores, which usually experience heavy queues in the first week of January.
Why Dartford drew fewer crowds
Retail analysts point to a classic case of store cannibalisation. Larger, destination-style branches nearby tend to soak up spending, particularly when they sit inside malls that bundle food, entertainment and free parking. Footfall drifted, and a smaller unit in an ageing building faced rising maintenance, compliance and energy costs.
Primark’s decision also lands in a tough climate. Shopper budgets remain squeezed, and several chains have trimmed estates or relocated to newer sites with lower running costs. JD Sports recently confirmed it shut 13 UK shops in six months, citing weaker sales and strained household finances. While the pressures differ by sector, the direction remains similar: retailers prioritise high-performing sites and modern layouts, and they avoid heavy capex on buildings that no longer match demand.
A rare retreat for a growing brand
Primark’s history in England stretches back to 1974. Since then, the company has grown into one of Britain’s best-known value fashion names, renowned for fast-moving ranges and budget-friendly pricing. The Dartford closure is notable precisely because the chain has largely expanded rather than contracted in the UK over the last decade. The company says it is not planning further closures and continues to invest in larger, more efficient stores where customer numbers justify it.
Impact on the town centre
For Dartford, the loss of an anchor tenant will leave a gap in The Orchards and could redirect routine footfall towards Bluewater. That presents a challenge for smaller independents nearby. Local traders may respond with targeted promotions, later opening hours on peak days, and coordination around events to keep shoppers in the town core.
Councils and landlords often step in after a departure of this kind. Expect short-term pop-ups, community uses or temporary lets while a longer-term plan emerges for the unit. The unit’s condition will shape how quickly a new occupier can move in and how much refurbishment stands required.
Key points at a glance
- Dartford’s Primark at The Orchards will close in the new year after the Christmas trading period.
- Building condition and costly upgrades drove the decision, given two larger stores nearby.
- Fifty-three staff are in consultation; redeployment remains on the table.
- Bluewater and Bexleyheath branches will serve local shoppers with wider ranges.
- Primark has not announced further UK closures; more than 190 stores continue to trade.
If you’re a shopper, here’s how to plan
Check opening hours for Bluewater and Bexleyheath before you travel, as trading times vary during January. Keep hold of gift receipts and original payment cards to speed up returns. If you rely on specific departments — such as homeware or babywear — the larger stores generally carry deeper stock, so you may find improved choice compared with Dartford.
If you’re an employee, steps to consider
Note your consultation meetings and ask for a written summary of options. Ask about vacancies at nearby stores, travel assistance and any retraining offered for different roles. If redundancy becomes likely, request a breakdown of your pay, notice, holiday accrual and any bonus treatment. Many retailers also provide third‑party support for job searches and wellbeing; use it early.
The wider retail takeaway
The Dartford decision underlines a broader reset across the high street: fewer, larger, more efficient stores, and tighter scrutiny of maintenance costs. For shoppers, that can mean better ranges in regional hubs. For town centres, the task is to reshape vacant units quickly and secure new uses that bring people back more often. The outcome depends on how fast landlords, councils and brands can align on a plan that balances cost with community needs.