Hot gingers: Fit men with red hair

Here at Sofeminine, we like something a little bit different.

We're fed up of tall, dark, handsome men attracting all the attention and reckon it's about time the red-headed boys got a look in.



Cheeky, unpredictable, mysterious or hot-headed - this ginger lot have got a little something extra. And we like it a lot.



Kicking off the ginger love-in is none other than Damian Lewis who is back on our screens in Homeland - another reason to love winter quite frankly.



Lewis loves playing gritty roles which certainly ups his appeal - as does his perfect red hair.



©Sipa