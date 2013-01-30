Balding celebrities: Men with little or no hair

Going bald is not easy for any man - but it must be especially difficult for those in the spotlight.



Photographs expose any bald spots or receding hairlines so it's impossible for them to be in denial.



Some stars manage to pull off a naked head with style - namely Billy Zane - but others aren't so lucky.



Check out the follically-challenged stars in our gallery - from totally bald to slightly receding. (Sorry guys!)...



©Wenn