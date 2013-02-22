Wedding dresses: Beautiful bridal gown ideas



So you've found The One and you're getting married! But now you've got to find the perfect dress.



Choosing your wedding dress is by far one of the most special, exciting and emotional shopping experiences you'll ever have - which is why it's important to get it right.



Bridal gowns can vary so much in style that sometimes it's hard to know where to start - from mermaid to trumpet cuts to fairy tale ballgowns and everything in between, the choices are endless.



So where to start? With some wedding dress inspiration! We've rounded up some of the most beautiful bridal gowns to give you some wedding dress styles to get truly excited about.



From long and lacy to more modern cuts, these wedding dresses will give you a starting point for when you walk into that wedding dress shop to try some styles on for yourself.



For bridal gown ideas galore click on. You're sure to find the dress of your dreams.



© Lilly Pure White