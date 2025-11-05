Ryanair and easyJet families, are you about to get 2 free cabin bags and guaranteed seats together?

A shift in European travel rules is edging closer, and families stand to gain most if it lands before peak season.
Pressure is building in Brussels to curb surprise cabin-bag charges and to stop families being split across aircraft rows. Budget carriers, including Ryanair and easyJet, could soon have to accept a second cabin bag at no extra cost and seat children next to an adult in their group.
What is on the table
Members of the European Parliament have backed a shake-up of passenger rights that targets two pain points: hand luggage fees and family seating. Regulators want one small personal item and one standard cabin bag to travel free for every passenger on flights within the European Union, and on routes to and from the bloc.
Two cabin bags per passenger, with no checkout fee at the gate, is the centrepiece of the plan.
The second pillar focuses on families. Lawmakers propose a legal duty for airlines to seat children aged 12 and under next to at least one adult in the booking, without extra charge. Airlines would still be free to sell preferred seats elsewhere in the cabin, but the baseline would be kept together as a group.
How the rules compare today
The current picture varies by airline and fare. Ryanair enlarged its free under‑seat allowance this year to 40 x 30 x 20 cm. easyJet’s free under‑seat bag is typically up to 45 x 36 x 20 cm. A wheelie case that fits the overhead bins usually triggers a fee on both airlines unless you buy a bundle or priority boarding.
|Airline
|Today (free)
|Today (paid)
|If proposal passes (free)
|Ryanair
|1 personal item up to 40 x 30 x 20 cm
|Overhead-size cabin bag and most seat selection
|1 personal item + 1 overhead-size cabin bag; child seated next to an adult
|easyJet
|1 personal item up to 45 x 36 x 20 cm
|Overhead-size cabin bag and most seat selection
|1 personal item + 1 overhead-size cabin bag; child seated next to an adult
Families would no longer need to gamble on a single under‑seat bag or pay extra just to sit together.
What this could mean for you
- Two free cabin bags per person reduces gate-check stress and last‑minute charges.
- Guaranteed seating places a child 12 and under with at least one adult in the party.
- Clearer rules cut arguments at boarding and keep packing standards consistent across airlines.
- Savings can be meaningful on school‑holiday flights when fees escalate.
A quick savings check for a family of four
Take a typical short‑haul return. Assume two adults and two children bring four overhead‑size cabin cases. If an airline charges, say, €20 each way per case, that is €160 for the trip. Add €8 per person each way for seat selection to sit together, and you are near €224 in extras. Under the new regime, those costs would fall sharply: the cabin cases would be included and the child-next-to-adult seating requirement would remove the need to pay solely to avoid separation.
Why lawmakers are acting now
Complaints about inconsistent hand luggage policies have stacked up for years, despite a European Court of Justice judgment stating that a reasonable amount of cabin baggage is integral to air travel. Airlines responded by shrinking the “free” definition and monetising overhead-bin space. The proposed update aims to reset expectations, codify size and weight standards, and stop last‑minute charges at the gate.
Family seating has become a parallel flashpoint. Aviation safety bodies advise that children should sit next to a responsible adult. National regulators, such as the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority, already urge airlines to do this. Turning that guidance into a legal mandate would remove doubt and deter the practice of separating seats to nudge paid selection.
When changes could actually arrive
The timeline rests on European lawmaking. The Parliament’s position feeds into talks with national governments. To pass, the Council of the European Union must approve the final text by a qualified majority, followed by formal adoption. The Commission would then set an application date, often with a grace period so airlines can adjust systems and fare bundles.
Realistically, any new rights would land after a transition window, not overnight, but pressure for speed is mounting.
Once in force, rules would apply to flights within the EU and journeys to and from EU airports. Travellers starting and ending in the UK on domestic routes would need to follow UK rules, though UK carriers operating EU sectors must comply for those flights.
Will fares creep up instead
Airlines could try to recoup lost ancillaries by raising base fares or tightening other perks. Expect sharper controls on cabin‑bag size at the gate and a renewed push for early boarding products. Boarding may feel busier if more passengers bring overhead bags, so crews will have to manage bins and tagging consistently. The trade‑off for families is fewer nasty surprises when paying for a trip.
What to do before booking
- Check the current free dimensions for your airline and measure your bag, including wheels and handles.
- Factor in a margin for souvenirs or bulky winter kit on the return leg.
- If travelling with young children, screenshot your booking showing all passengers in one record; it helps at the airport.
- Avoid relying on gate discretion. If your bag looks borderline today, fees still apply until rules change.
Practical tips if the policy changes
Pack heavier items in the wheeled cabin case and keep quick‑access essentials in the under‑seat bag. Distribute liquids across bags to stay within the one‑litre security limit per person. Use soft‑sided suitcases that press into overhead bins more easily. For families, place snacks, medication and headphones in the personal item that stays by your feet so you are not opening bins mid‑flight.
Details to watch in the final text
Look for exact size and weight standards for both the personal item and the overhead‑size bag. Pay attention to how the law defines a “child” for seating, and whether airlines can swap seats for operational reasons without breaching the rule. Clarity on enforcement matters too: expect spot checks by national regulators and possible penalties for repeat non‑compliance.
A realistic planning scenario
If agreement arrives within the next legislative window, airlines may get several months to implement. Families booking spring or summer trips should keep receipts for any seat or cabin‑bag fees paid; if the law takes effect before travel and includes retroactive guidance on seating or baggage, you could claim refunds. Policies often change first on EU routes, then roll through networks as IT systems catch up.