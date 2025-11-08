Say goodbye to trench coats: 7 ways the M&S boyfriend coat wins your autumn 2025 wardrobe

A new cold‑weather staple is edging into view, bridging school runs, office days and dinners with unfussy, grown‑up ease.
The classic trench is taking a back seat as the boyfriend coat steps forward. With M&S rolling out a longline take in brushed fabric and clear-cut shoulders, British shoppers are leaning into a roomier silhouette that still reads smart.
From trenches to borrowed tailoring
Trenches have long ruled transitional weather. This season, the balance tips toward an oversized, softly structured coat with a borrowed-from-him energy. The boyfriend coat keeps the sharp lapels and clean front you expect from tailoring, but loosens the fit for comfort and easy layering. That shift suits how people dress now: a knit at 8am, a meeting at noon, a quick bite in the evening.
One coat now covers the school gate, the office lift and late‑night plans without fuss or constant outfit changes.
M&S’s long boyfriend cut taps that mood. The brand pairs a sleek, elongating length with neat shoulders and a gently brushed handfeel that adds warmth without bulk. The result looks polished with trousers and loafers, yet it softens denim and trainers in a way a belted trench rarely does.
What sets the boyfriend coat apart
The appeal lies in balance: structure where you need it, relaxation where you want it. That mix lands differently from the military-adjacent trench, which can read formal or fiddly on busy days.
- Relaxed, slightly oversized silhouette makes layering simple, from chunky jumpers to blazers.
- Longline shape creates a clean column that lengthens the body and skims rather than clings.
- Defined shoulders keep the look sharp so the coat never feels sloppy.
- Brushed fabric lends a soft, tactile finish that feels seasonal and looks refined.
- Minimal detailing avoids trend overload and keeps the piece relevant next year.
Longline cut, soft‑brushed finish and quiet structure: that trio explains its sudden pull this autumn.
How M&S interprets the trend
M&S leans on the brand’s strengths: dependable construction, smooth lining for easy on‑off over knitwear, and careful stitching that withstands daily use. The coat’s clean front and practical pockets read modern, while the sturdier shoulder line prevents the oversized shape from collapsing. It looks considered, not casual Friday.
Seven quick ways to wear it now
- With straight‑leg jeans, a striped knit and white trainers for weekend coffee.
- Over a midi dress, tights and block‑heel ankle boots for desk to dinner.
- With tailored trousers, a fine‑gauge roll‑neck and loafers for meetings.
- On the school run with leggings, a chunky hoodie and dad trainers.
- Belted at the waist over a satin skirt to sharpen the silhouette for evening.
- Layered above a blazer to add warmth without losing a structured shoulder.
- With wide‑leg cords, a beanie and a giant scarf for crisp weekend walks.
Fit, length and care
Choosing the right length and shoulder fit makes the oversized look intentional. Aim for shoulders that sit close to your natural line and sleeves that cover the wrist with a knit underneath. Hem length shapes the vibe: the longer the coat, the sleeker the line.
|Height
|Best hem length
|Effect
|Petite
|Just above the knee
|Opens the leg line and avoids swamping
|Average
|Knee to mid‑calf
|Balanced silhouette for work and weekend
|Tall
|Mid‑calf to ankle
|Dramatic column that pairs well with boots
Care is straightforward. Hang the coat between wears to let creases drop. A light steam refreshes the surface, while a soft clothes brush keeps the nap tidy. Brushed fabrics can attract lint, so a quick once‑over with a lint roller before you head out helps. In heavy rain, pick an umbrella or layer a compact waterproof on top; a tailored coat shines on dry, cold days.
Why shoppers are stepping away from trenches
Lives are looser than they were. Hybrid schedules mean fewer strictly tailored days, and the boyfriend coat suits that shift. It delivers warmth, looks sharp enough for clients, and doesn’t need a belt or epaulettes to feel finished. The trench still earns its place for spring showers and cinched silhouettes. This autumn, the slouch‑meets‑structure of the boyfriend cut just matches the brief better.
It reads smart on video calls, easy on weekends and never fussy at the school gate.
Cost per wear and longevity
Think about cost per wear rather than ticket price. As an example, pay £150 and wear the coat three days a week for a 15‑week season; that’s 45 wears, or £3.33 per wear. Keep it in rotation for two years and your cost drops near £1.66. Neutral colours stretch the maths further; black, navy, camel and grey slide across outfits without friction.
What to look for in‑store before you buy
- Shoulder line: it should sit close to your shoulder point, not slump past the upper arm.
- Collar roll: lapels should lie flat when open and sit cleanly when you pop the collar in wind.
- Sleeve room: try with your bulkiest jumper to check movement and reach.
- Vent and stride: walk briskly; a good back vent won’t tug or twist.
- Pocket depth: should hold a phone and keys without dragging the front panel.
- Lining glide: the coat should slip over knitwear without catching.
- Buttons and spacing: fasten fully; the front should lie straight with no pulling.
Alternatives and how to style across budgets
High street brands now carry a boyfriend cut in several lengths. If you prefer a lighter handfeel, try a blend that drapes more than it insulates; for colder commutes, a denser weave keeps drafts out. Colour changes the message too. Camel feels classic with denim and chocolate knits. Charcoal punches up navy tailoring. Black leans minimal with white trainers and a grey hoodie.
Practical add‑ons for British weather
- Thin down or insulated gilet under the coat for frost‑bite mornings.
- Compact windproof umbrella for sideways rain without soaking the lapels.
- Leather or suede boots with a weather‑resistant spray to guard the hemline.
- Oversized wool scarf to seal the neckline on colder days.
Pick the cut for your shoulders, the colour for your wardrobe, and the length for your stride—then wear it hard.
If you’re weighing trench versus boyfriend coat, try both over the same outfit and film a quick phone clip from the side. The right choice reveals itself in seconds: watch how the hem moves, how the shoulders sit and whether your hands fall naturally into the pockets. Confidence is the best test—if you forget you’re wearing it, you picked well.
For anyone between sizes, think about your winter layers. Size down for a crisper line with shirts and fine knits. Size up if you want a thick jumper or a blazer underneath. A tailor can shorten sleeves or move buttons slightly; those small tweaks make a high‑street coat feel custom, and they stretch its life across many seasons.