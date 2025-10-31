Shivering at home? Lidl’s £69.99 bladeless heater says it can cut your costs with 20 speeds, 3 modes

As nights draw in, millions weigh comfort against cost, hunting gadgets that warm rooms without stoking soaring bills.
Into that chilly equation steps Lidl’s Tronic Black Bladeless Fan Heater at £69.99, a compact tower promising room-by-room warmth, safer edges for family life, and controls that feel more premium than the price tag suggests. It’s pitched as an all-season fix, not just a winter panic buy.
What’s winning people over
Portable heat can make sense when you just want the living room snug for homework, a film or a late-night feed. Lidl’s bladeless unit leans into that logic with a focus on comfort, control and safety in busy homes.
Headline price: £69.99 with a three‑year warranty, oscillation options up to 120°, and a bladeless design kinder to small hands and paws.
Design that blends in
The tower arrives in matte black with a soft LED mood light. You get five colours, including a cycle setting, so it fades into the background rather than looking like a space heater dumped by the sofa. The bladeless air channel means a smooth stream rather than buffeting gusts, and it wipes clean in seconds because there are no exposed fan blades or grills to wrestle with.
Controls built for everyday use
Comfort rests on tuning, and this unit gives you plenty. There are 20 speed settings for airflow, three modes (natural, sleep and power) and four oscillation angles: 30°, 60°, 90° and 120°. The temperature range runs from 5°C to 35°C, so you can nudge a box room up a few degrees or keep a larger family space comfortable without blasting the whole house.
- 20 airflow speeds for fine-grained control
- 3 modes: natural, sleep, power
- Oscillation angles: 30°, 60°, 90°, 120°
- Temperature range: 5–35°C
- 12‑hour programmable timer
- Magnetic remote that docks to the unit
The magnetic remote is a small but welcome touch; it parks on the unit so it doesn’t vanish under cushions. A 12‑hour timer helps you avoid leaving heat on after lights-out or during the school run.
Safety for households on the move
Families need gear that looks after itself. This tower includes tip‑over protection, overheat shut‑off and frost protection, plus a slip‑resistant base. The bladeless design removes fast-spinning parts from the equation, reducing risk around curious toddlers and cats streaking past the coffee table.
Tip‑over, overheat and frost protection work in the background, with a stable base that resists knocks and wobbles.
Year‑round value, not just winter warmth
The same body that blows heat in January can shift to a cooling breeze in July. Switch to natural mode and low speeds with oscillation to circulate air in stuffy rooms; keep sleep mode for the nursery or your home office when you don’t want fan noise in your ear.
How the price stacks up
At £69.99, this undercuts many designer towers that carry triple‑digit tags before you even add a warranty. Lidl includes a three‑year cover, which matters when you expect a heater to see you through multiple winters rather than just one cold snap.
|Feature
|What you get
|Form factor
|Bladeless tower in matte black with LED mood lighting
|Control
|20 speeds, 3 modes, 4 oscillation angles, 5–35°C range
|Convenience
|12‑hour timer, magnetic remote, quiet sleep mode
|Safety
|Tip‑over, overheat and frost protection, slip‑resistant base
|Assurance
|3‑year warranty
|Price
|£69.99
Can it really trim your energy spend?
Whole‑home heating is blunt when you only occupy one room. A targeted heater lets you practise “zone heating”: warm the space you use, and keep the central thermostat lower. That strategy can ease bills, especially on weeknights when the family clusters in one area.
Quick cost check
Running cost depends on two numbers: your unit rate (pence per kWh on your bill) and the heater’s power draw (kW, shown on the label). Multiply them to get an hourly cost. For example:
- If your electricity unit rate is 28p/kWh and you select a 1 kW setting, one hour costs about 28p.
- At the same rate, a 2 kW setting would cost about 56p per hour.
That math doesn’t claim this model uses those exact wattage levels; it shows the principle so you can plug in your tariff and the rating printed on your unit. The savings come from heating less space for fewer hours, not from magic.
Noise, placement and day‑to‑day use
Bladeless airflow usually sounds softer than a traditional grille fan at like‑for‑like output, especially in sleep mode. Place the tower on a flat surface with 1–2 metres of clear space in front for best circulation. Use the narrower oscillation angles (30° or 60°) when you want a direct, personal stream without stirring the whole room.
Who it suits
- Parents settling kids for story time without blasting the entire house.
- Home workers who want warm feet at the desk and a cool breeze in summer.
- Renters who can’t change fixed heating but want flexible comfort.
- Households that value safety features and a warranty more than flashy branding.
Smart ways to get more from it
Shut internal doors to trap heat. Pull curtains at dusk. Use a draught stopper along the hallway gap. Set the timer to cover the busiest hour, then drop to a low speed. If you have a smart plug rated for the heater’s load, you can add schedules, but always check the plug’s maximum wattage and the heater manual first.
What stands out for families
The combination of fine controls, safer design and a three‑year warranty meets a practical test: you can put it in the lounge on Friday film night and in the nursery on Sunday nap time, then bring it back to the home office on Monday. The price keeps risk low, while the versatility lifts value beyond a single season.
Warm the room you use, when you use it, and give central heating a breather during peak hours.
A few checks before you buy
Look at your tariff and typical evening routine. If you cluster in one space for two to three hours, a targeted heater can pay its way. If your home has persistent cold spots, combine local heat with basic measures such as sealing draughts and moving bulky furniture away from radiators to restore airflow.
Extra pointers for safe and efficient heating
- Keep a one‑metre clearance from fabrics, curtains and sofas.
- Avoid extension leads; plug directly into a wall socket rated for the load.
- Use sleep mode at night and the timer to prevent overnight running.
- Let the unit cool before moving or cleaning it.
Families watching every penny want kit that works hard without drama. This £69.99 Lidl tower aims to do that: 20 speeds for comfort without fuss, three modes for different rooms, and safety features that make sense where kids and pets roam. Pair it with sensible habits and you turn a small purchase into a steadier, warmer winter.