Shoppers, are you ready for this return: oxford’s Westgate gets Menkind back, 57 stores, £440m

Oxford shoppers spotted a familiar logo lighting up again, hinting at a wider shift on Britain’s changing high street.
After a spring shake-up at Westgate, a national name has set up shop again on the lower ground, drawing curious crowds.
What’s returned to oxford and why it matters
Menkind, the British gifts-and-gadgets retailer, has reopened in Oxford’s Westgate shopping centre following a brief closure earlier this year. The brand moved out to allow space for an expanded Superdrug, and has now come back in a fresh unit on the lower ground level. The restart marks a small but telling boost for high-street retail at a time when shoppers want more reasons to visit physical stores.
Menkind is back at Westgate on the lower ground floor, rejoining a line-up that includes Primark, TK Maxx, JD Sports, Uniqlo and Next.
A move within westgate, not a brand-new arrival
The retailer originally opened at Westgate in November 2021 following the centre’s major redevelopment. This autumn’s switch is a relocation within the mall, not a new-to-town debut. Early footfall has been brisk, helped by the run-up to gifting season and the store’s reputation for pick-up-and-play products that work for birthdays, Secret Santa and quick wins under the tree.
Who is menkind and what do they sell
Menkind began life in Uxbridge in 2001 and now counts 57 stores across the UK. The chain built its name on inventive gifts and novelty ideas aimed at men—though in practice the range appeals to anyone who enjoys techy toys, pop-culture memorabilia and hands-on gadgets. The Oxford store follows that formula, banking on rapid-fire browsing and instant demo appeal.
- Remote control vehicles, drones and mini-helicopters
- Pop culture collectibles from films, TV and gaming
- Light-up gadgets, mood lamps and quirky desk tech
- Party games, puzzles and quick family challenges
- Practical “dad” gifts and novelty stocking fillers
Founded in 2001, Menkind has grown into a 57-strong chain by specialising in hands-on gifts with quick in-store appeal.
What the refreshed store offers shoppers right now
The reopened branch leans on tactility—products you can pick up, press, and play with in seconds. Staff steer customers towards try-me displays, which turns a short browse into a purchase. It suits the after-work trip: pop in, grab a crowd-pleaser, and leave wrapped and ready. The format also helps parents test durability before buying, something online listings can’t quite match.
Expect fast-turn displays ahead of December, with impulse-friendly price points and larger hero items on end caps. The team will likely push gifting bundles and multi-buy deals as traffic builds. If you prefer to plan, in-store advice can narrow dozens of options to three clear choices within minutes, saving a trawl through reviews on your phone.
Where this fits in the high-street picture
Retailers that stage demonstrations or encourage hands-on browsing tend to convert passing footfall more reliably. A gadget chain thrives on that model. When a centre curates a mix of practical stops—pharmacy and fashion—alongside an experience-led gift shop, visits can stretch from a targeted trip into a longer spend across categories. That helps the wider high street by keeping tills ringing in multiple stores, not just one.
|Key point
|Detail
|Brand
|Menkind (founded 2001, first shop in Uxbridge)
|UK presence
|57 stores nationwide
|Oxford move
|Reopened on Westgate’s lower ground after a spring closure
|Product focus
|Gifts, gadgets, collectibles, games
|Why now
|Pre-Christmas demand for quick, tactile gift purchases
Inside westgate: the bigger destination
Westgate Oxford remains a heavyweight for regional shopping and leisure. The centre offers more than 100 stores and 25 restaurants, bars and cafés, plus a rooftop dining terrace with panoramic views. A five-screen Curzon cinema and a large John Lewis anchor keep footfall steady across weekdays and weekends. Underground parking stretches to 1,000 spaces across two levels under the southern end of the complex.
The site carries a long history. Built between 1970 and 1972 and designed by Douglas Murray, Westgate closed in 2016 for a £440 million redevelopment and reopened on 24 October 2017. Today it spans nearly 800,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment, which helps explain why returning brands see value in staying under its roof.
Westgate’s £440m rebuild in 2017 created nearly 800,000 sq ft of space, a John Lewis anchor and 1,000 parking spots.
How this return could benefit shoppers
For locals, the comeback means less last-minute panic buying online and more chance to sense-check a gift in person. The store’s range plugs gaps: an extra controller for a nephew’s console, a small tech novelty for a colleague, a puzzle for a rainy weekend. For students and weekenders, it adds a playful stop between fashion and food, breaking up a list-heavy shop.
There’s a wider upside too. When a centre holds on to diverse retailers, it reduces the number of single-purpose trips. A pharmacy errand turns into a browse through gadgets and a coffee upstairs. That extra dwell time can lift the whole site, keeping employment steady and unit lights on.
Tips for getting the most out of a visit
- Aim for weekday mornings for quieter aisles and easier parking.
- Use try-me stations to test build quality before you commit.
- Ask staff to show top three options for a recipient’s age and interests.
- Check returns windows on seasonal items; gift receipts simplify January exchanges.
- If you’re comparing prices, factor in batteries, cables and warranty support.
What to watch as gifting season ramps up
Expect the Oxford store to lean hard into bundles—game plus accessory, lamp plus diffuser, drone plus spare blades. These give value without heavy discounting and make decisions easier when time is tight. Keep an eye on limited runs tied to film and TV releases; collectibles sell through fast when a show surges on social media.
Families may value hands-on demos most. Short tests prevent disappointment: is the controller comfortable for smaller hands, does the motor sound robust, will the light be too bright for a bedroom? A five-minute check can prevent a January return trip.
Final practical notes for planning
Parking sits directly beneath the southern end of Westgate, with lifts up to the malls. Public transport remains a straightforward alternative on busy Saturdays. If you’re carrying larger boxes, consider combining the cinema or rooftop meal with a late-afternoon pick-up to avoid lugging bags around all day. For gifts that might need a tweak—adjustable lamps, battery-powered toys—keep packaging intact until you’ve tested them at home.
For small budgets, focus on quick-hit favourites: mini puzzles, desk games and simple light-up gadgets. For bigger gestures, ask for in-store demonstrations of drones or premium collectibles and compare handling before you decide. The reopened Menkind gives you room to test, question and leave with something that lands well when the wrapping paper comes off.