Shops, cafes and more axed at Morrisons: are you among the 103 closures set to hit your town?

Shoppers face a shake-up as one major grocer redraws its map of services, from coffee counters to fresh flowers.
Morrisons will prune parts of its estate in 2025, closing selected convenience stores and in‑store services across Britain. The moves affect cafés, florists, pharmacies and Market Kitchens, with a wave of convenience store shutdowns already completed.
Across 2025, Morrisons plans 103 closures: 17 Daily stores, 51 cafés, 18 Market Kitchens, 13 florists and 4 pharmacies.
What is changing and why
The retailer is trimming underused or loss‑making services and sites. The company says operating costs no longer match demand in some locations. Some space will be reallocated inside supermarkets. Where cafés close, Morrisons aims to bring in specialist partners in certain stores. Staff will be offered redeployment where possible, with managers reviewing roles on a site‑by‑site basis.
|Category
|Number closing
|Status
|Morrisons Daily stores
|17
|16 April (most), 14 May (Haxby)
|Cafés
|51
|Dates to be confirmed
|Market Kitchens
|18
|Dates to be confirmed
|Florists
|13
|Dates to be confirmed
|Pharmacies
|4
|Dates to be confirmed
Key dates at a glance
Most Morrisons Daily store closures fell on 16 April 2025, with Haxby following on 14 May. The supermarket says dates for café, Market Kitchen, florist and pharmacy changes will be confirmed locally. Look for in‑store notices and updated opening hours.
Shoppers should expect café, florist and pharmacy hours to change at short notice as refits and partner transitions begin.
The full lists of sites
Morrisons Daily stores closed in April and May 2025
- Gorleston, Lowestoft Road, Norfolk – 16 April
- Peebles, 3–5 Old Town, Scottish Borders – 16 April
- Shenfield, 214 Hutton Road, Essex – 16 April
- Poole, Waterloo Estate, Dorset – 16 April
- Tonbridge, Higham Lane Estate, Kent – 16 April
- Romsey, The Cornmarket, Hampshire – 16 April
- Stewarton, Lainshaw Street, East Ayrshire – 16 April
- Selsdon, Featherbed Lane, Greater London – 16 April
- Great Barr, Queslett Road, West Midlands – 16 April
- Whichham, Oakfield Road, Tyne & Wear – 16 April
- Worle, Queensway, Somerset – 16 April
- Goring-by-Sea, Strand Parade, West Sussex – 16 April
- Woking, Westfield Road, Surrey – 16 April
- Wokingham, 40 Peach Street, Berkshire – 16 April
- Exeter, 51 Sidwell Street, Devon – 16 April
- Bath, Moorland Road, Somerset – 16 April
- Haxby, 19 The Village, North Yorkshire – 14 May
Cafés scheduled to close in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
- Banchory, North Deeside Road, Aberdeenshire
- Bathgate, West Lothian
- Bellshill, John Street, North Lanarkshire
- Blackburn, Railway Road, Lancashire
- Borehamwood, Hertfordshire
- Bradford, Thornbury, West Yorkshire
- Brecon, Free Street, Powys
- Bromsgrove, Buntsford Industrial Park, Worcestershire
- Caernarfon, North Road, Gwynedd
- Connah’s Quay, Flintshire
- Crowborough, East Sussex
- Dumbarton, Glasgow Road, West Dunbartonshire
- East Kilbride (Lindsayfield), South Lanarkshire
- East Kilbride (Stewartfield), South Lanarkshire
- Elland, West Yorkshire
- Erskine, Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Renfrewshire
- Failsworth, Poplar Street, Greater Manchester
- Glasgow (Newlands), Glasgow City
- Gloucester, Metz Way, Gloucestershire
- Gorleston, Blackwell Road, Norfolk
- Hadleigh, Suffolk/Essex
- Helensburgh, Argyll & Bute
- High Wycombe, Temple End, Buckinghamshire
- Kirkham, Poulton Street, Lancashire
- Largs, Irvine Road, North Ayrshire
- Leeds (Horsforth), West Yorkshire
- Leeds (Swinnow Road), West Yorkshire
- Leighton Buzzard, Lake Street, Bedfordshire
- Littlehampton (Wick), West Sussex
- London (Erith), Greater London
- London (Harrow, Hatch End), Greater London
- London (Queensbury), Greater London
- London (Stratford), Greater London
- London (Wood Green), Greater London
- Lutterworth, Bitteswell Road, Leicestershire
- Mansfield (Woodhouse), Nottinghamshire
- Newcastle upon Tyne (Cowgate), Tyne & Wear
- Northampton, Kettering Road, Northamptonshire
- Oxted, Station Yard, Surrey
- Paisley, Falside Road, Renfrewshire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Reigate, Bell Street, Surrey
- Sidcup, Westwood Lane, Greater London
- Solihull, Warwick Road, West Midlands
- Stirchley, West Midlands
- Troon, Academy Street, South Ayrshire
- Warminster, Weymouth Street, Wiltshire
- Watford, Ascot Road, Hertfordshire
- Welwyn Garden City, Black Fan Road, Hertfordshire
- Weybridge, Monument Hill, Surrey
- Wishaw, Kirk Road, North Lanarkshire
Market Kitchen sites closing in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
- Aberdeen, King Street
- Basingstoke, Thorneycroft
- Brentford, Waterside
- Camden Town, London
- Canning Town, London
- Cheltenham, Up Hatherley
- Eccles, Irwell Place, Greater Manchester
- Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Gravesend, Coldharbour Road
- Kirkby, Merseyside
- Leeds, Kirkstall
- Lincoln, Triton Road
- Little Clacton, Centenary Way
- Milton Keynes, Westcroft
- Nottingham, Netherfield
- Stoke, Festival Park
- Tynemouth, Preston Grange, North Shields
- Verwood, Dorset
Pharmacies closing in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
- Birmingham, Small Heath
- Blackburn, Railway Road
- Bradford, Victoria
- London, Wood Green
Florists closing in 2025 (dates to be confirmed)
- Aberdeen, King Street
- Bradford, Enterprise 5
- Canning Town, London
- Evesham, Four Pool Estate
- Newcastle-under-Lyme, Goose Street
- Rubery, Bristol Road South
- Sheffield, Meadowhead
- Sheldon, Birmingham
- St Albans, Hatfield Road
- St Helens, Boundary Road
- Stirchley, Birmingham
- Sunderland, Doxford Park
- Swinton, Swinton Hall Road
What this means for customers
Expect menu changes and partner branding where cafés remain. Some Market Kitchen counters will give way to core grocery ranges. Pharmacies marked for closure will publish transfer details for repeat prescriptions. Check text alerts from your GP if you use EPS, as your nominated pharmacy may change.
- Check your local store page for hours before travelling.
- Ask customer service where café vouchers or loyalty stamps still apply.
- For prescriptions, request a new nominated pharmacy in your NHS app.
- Look for florist alternatives in nearby branches or independent shops.
- If your Daily store has closed, the nearest full‑line supermarket may extend hours.
Impact on staff and stores
Morrisons says it will redeploy affected colleagues where roles exist. Some space may convert to high‑demand ranges, seasonal aisles or new partner concessions. The chain signals a focus on services that draw steady footfall, while trimming specialist counters that no longer pay their way.
Why the closures now
Grocery margins face pressure from higher energy costs, rates and wages. In‑store services require staff at fixed hours. When fewer customers use them, costs climb per transaction. The retailer is betting on a simpler model in lower‑demand sites, while keeping hospitality and prepared food where it earns its keep.
Dates for cafés, florists, pharmacies and Market Kitchens will be set store by store. Watch local notices for updates.
A quick guide to Market Kitchens
Market Kitchen launched as an in‑store dining concept with multiple hot food counters. The format brought made‑to‑order meals into supermarkets. As shopping habits shift, Morrisons will close 18 kitchens and fold space back into core ranges or partner food offers. If you relied on a Market Kitchen for quick meals, consider click‑and‑collect from nearby takeaways or supermarket meal deals that match your budget and diet.
Planning your next shop
Try a simple comparison before your next big shop. List five regular café items and three grab‑and‑go meals you usually buy. Price them in your nearest alternative store and compare to a supermarket meal deal or a bakery chain. Factor travel time and parking. Many shoppers find a weekly café visit replaced by a cheaper take‑home treat without losing the ritual.