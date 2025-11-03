Should you buy Lidl’s €89 Tronic heater we tested: 2000 W, 20 speeds, 4 angles and a 12-hour timer?

Cold rooms creep back each autumn, and households search for warmth that feels cosy, quick and fair on bills without faff.
So we tried a compact tower heater that many shoppers are eyeing as nights draw in. It promises strong heat, quiet operation and features you usually pay more for.
What we tested and why it matters
This slim tower heater carries a 2000 W element and a tall, narrow body that stands about 103 cm high. It lives easily beside a sofa or desk. The black or white finish blends into most rooms. No exposed rotor sits on show, which helps if little hands or pets are around. A small remote snaps magnetically to the unit, so it does not vanish between cushions. An integrated LED mood light offers five colours for a softer evening glow.
Assembly is simple. The base locks on in minutes and the control panel is self-explanatory. You get a programmable thermostat, a 12‑hour timer and three practical modes: Nature for a gentler ramp-up, Sleep for night use, and Power for chilly spells.
€89 including eco-fee, 2000 W output, 20 speed levels, four oscillation angles, and a 12‑hour timer make a rare bundle at this price.
Heating performance in real rooms
Power, airflow and coverage
At full power the heater warms a modest living room faster than most budget options we have handled. Oscillation can be set to 30°, 60°, 90° or 120°. That choice lets you push warmth across a sofa area or sweep a wider open-plan space without hot spots. Twenty fan speeds help fine‑tune noise and airflow, which means you can balance output and comfort rather than choose between “too loud” and “too weak”.
The thermostat keeps a steady feel once the room has lifted. The anti‑freeze and overheat protections kick in if conditions drop too low or climb too high. In a small study the unit takes the edge off in a few minutes. In a larger lounge, about ten minutes at higher speed brings a noticeable change before you step down to a quieter setting.
Noise and comfort
Air moves smoothly without a harsh draught when you pick the right speed. The absence of a visible rotor reduces whirring and makes cleaning simpler. Sleep mode trims fan noise for bedtime, while Nature mode removes the jolt of an abrupt start.
|Heater type
|Rated power
|Warm-up feel
|Noise at low
|Typical use
|Approx. cost/hour at €0.25/kWh
|Tower fan heater (tested)
|2000 W
|Fast in small–medium rooms
|Quiet hum
|Targeted, quick heat
|€0.50
|Basic fan heater
|2000 W
|Fast but uneven
|Harsher tone
|Short bursts
|€0.50
|Oil-filled radiator
|1500–2000 W
|Slow, steady
|Very quiet
|Prolonged background heat
|€0.38–€0.50
Design touches that help day to day
Looks, stability and upkeep
The minimal look works in both stripped-back and busier interiors. Non‑slip feet keep it planted, and the anti‑tip sensor cuts power if someone knocks it. Because there is no accessible rotor, dust does not collect there, and wiping the case is enough for most homes. The LED light can double as a night-time guide for a hallway or guest room.
Modes that match your routine
- Set the 12‑hour timer for a gentle rise before you wake or arrive home.
- Use narrower oscillation in a snug, wider in a living room with multiple seats.
- Switch to Sleep mode after a film to keep warmth without fan rush.
- Move the unit to where you sit: study by day, bedroom in the evening.
- Check the base and filter areas monthly to keep airflow steady.
Price, policies and value
Listed at €89 including a €0.58 eco-fee, this model undercuts many rivals that deliver fewer features. It ships quickly when bought online. Returns are free within 30 days, which makes a trial at home risk‑free if the fit is not right for your space. The brand’s recycling message for used batteries points to better product stewardship as small electrics pile up in households.
Free 30‑day returns and quick home delivery remove the usual gamble of testing a heater as temperatures drop.
Who will benefit most
Families get safer edges, no exposed rotor and an anti‑tip cut‑off. Students in underheated flats can warm a desk area without running a whole flat’s radiators. Remote workers gain a direct boost under the desk that keeps shoulders relaxed through long calls. Those who care about décor will appreciate a unit that does not dominate sightlines.
Rooms where it earns its keep
- Guest bedroom used at weekends.
- Home office with intermittent daytime use.
- Playroom that needs short bursts of heat.
- Workshop or hobby corner where fingers go cold.
- Lounge seating zone on sharp evenings.
Energy use: what it really costs
Electric heaters turn nearly all power into heat, so the maths is simple. At 2000 W, the unit draws 2 kW at full tilt. Multiply by your tariff to get the hourly cost. If your thermostat cycles the heater on and off, real cost drops because it does not run at 2 kW continuously.
Cost per hour (€) = power (kW) × tariff (€/kWh). At 2 kW and €0.25/kWh, expect about €0.50 per hour at full power.
Example scenarios to guide your budget:
- Quick warm‑up: 15 minutes at full power before bed costs about €0.13 at €0.25/kWh.
- Film night: two hours at mid speed with thermostat cycling around 50% duty costs roughly €0.25.
- Home office: four hours at low to mid with 40% duty lands near €0.80 across the week if used two days.
The timer and thermostat help avoid “set and forget” waste. Focus heat only on the space you occupy and trim the fan speed once comfortable. Combined with draught‑proofing, door seals and a thick rug underfoot, zone heating can cut whole‑home boiler run‑time.
Safety notes and sensible placement
Give the heater clear air: keep soft furnishings and curtains at least 1 metre away. Place it on a level surface and avoid extension leads that may not be rated for 2000 W. Check the plug for warmth after the first long run; warmth suggests resistance or a loose socket. Do not use in damp rooms unless the instructions say so. The anti‑tip sensor and overheat protection add layers of security, yet supervision still matters in busy family rooms.
Small extras that lift the experience
The magnetic remote clips back on the body, so it is always within reach. The five‑colour LED can act as a dim night light. Black looks sharper in industrial schemes; white fades into lighter décor. Both finishes hide fingerprints better than glossy plastics.
What we found after weeks of use
In cold snaps this tower becomes the go‑to for corners of the home that always feel chilly. It excels as a targeted supplement rather than full-house heat. The oscillation options keep warmth even across a sofa set or a child’s play mat. Because the fan can run quietly, conversation and TV remain clear. The footprint is narrow, so it parks by a bookcase or desk without cluttering the view.
For an upgrade, pair it with a basic room thermometer and keep living spaces near 19°C. That target keeps costs manageable while avoiding the shivers. If your tariff includes cheaper hours overnight, the timer can handle pre‑warm before wake‑up. For those in older buildings, check socket ratings and avoid daisy‑chained adapters. Stow the unit dust‑free in spring, and it will be ready when the first autumn chill returns.