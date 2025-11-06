Sick of washing up? CAF help of €150–€400 for a dishwasher: are you among 2.3m eligible families

Autumn nights drag on, plates pile up, and your wrists ache. There’s a quieter way to reclaim your evenings.
The French family benefits body, CAF, quietly runs local schemes that can part-fund essential household kit. In the right circumstances, that can include a dishwasher. The rules vary by department, the aid is not automatic, and timing matters. With a precise request and the right paperwork, many households can turn a dreaded chore into a solved problem.
What the CAF actually funds
CAF can grant exceptional assistance or offer a low-cost social loan for essential domestic equipment. In several departments, a dishwasher can qualify when it makes the home functional and safer for family life. The decision sits with your local caisse. It weighs income, household size, the urgency of need, and the social context.
Grants tend to be modest and targeted at fragile budgets. Social loans are often interest-free, with repayments spread over months. Some caisses pay the retailer directly. Others reimburse against an invoice. All require a formal request before purchase.
CAF support for a dishwasher is local, means-tested, and exceptional. Do not buy until you hold a written approval.
The strongest cases show that the appliance is not a luxury. A dishwasher can protect damaged skin, ease the burden for single parents on shifts, or replace a broken unit in a large family. It also reduces water use when compared with a long hot rinse at the sink.
Who stands a chance
Situations that often qualify
- Families with several children and no dishwasher at home.
- Households facing sudden hardship, such as a job loss or a costly breakdown.
- Parents with health constraints, including skin conditions or mobility issues.
- Households after a birth, an adoption, or a move into an unfurnished dwelling.
- Families managing disability and needing to reduce strain in daily tasks.
Each caisse sets thresholds and priorities. Two similar households may receive different outcomes in different departments. A clear need, evidenced by current documents, raises the odds.
Typical caps and ranges
|Item
|Typical range seen in departments
|Notes
|One-off grant
|€150–€400
|Reserved for low-income families; amounts vary locally.
|Social loan (equipment)
|€200–€1,000
|Often 0% interest, repayable over 12–36 months.
|Payment method
|Direct to retailer or reimbursement
|Depends on internal policy and proof of purchase.
These figures illustrate patterns reported by multiple caisses. Your local rules prevail. A counsellor can confirm the ceiling, the rate, and the eligible retailers.
How to apply without tripping up
Start with contact. Then build a file that shows need, timing, and impact on family life. Keep the narrative practical and brief.
- Reach your CAF via counter, phone or online space and ask about exceptional assistance or the equipment loan.
- Obtain a dated quote for a reasonably priced, efficient model. Include model name, price and retailer.
- Prepare proof of situation: family composition, last tax assessment, recent income, and a note on your housing.
- Add evidence of need: a statement that you have no dishwasher, a repair report for a failed unit, or a medical note.
- Complete the social aid or loan form as directed by the adviser. Keep copies of everything you submit.
- Ask for a named contact and a timeline. Stay reachable for extra documents.
A current quote, proof you lack the appliance, and a short explanation of why it matters day to day often unlock a decision.
Do not commit to a purchase first. Many requests fail because the invoice predates the CAF decision. When approved, follow the exact payment route the caisse specifies.
What to say in your request
Build a practical case
- Explain who lives in the home and who does the washing up.
- State how many full loads you handle each day or week.
- Mention constraints: eczema, joint pain, shift work, or caring duties.
- Highlight efficiency: the quoted model uses less water and energy than handwashing.
- Confirm you cannot fund the purchase without help, and that you will follow repayment terms if offered a loan.
Money maths: savings, payback and running costs
A modern dishwasher reduces water and energy use compared with long hot sink sessions. It also frees time at the end of the day.
|Measure
|Typical figure
|What it means
|Purchase price (A to C-rated)
|€299–€499
|Entry-level models often meet CAF expectations on value.
|Water per eco cycle
|9–12 litres
|Sink washing can use 40–100 litres per session.
|Electricity per eco cycle
|0.8–1.1 kWh
|At €0.22/kWh, that is roughly €0.18–€0.24 per cycle.
|Annual water saved
|7,000–10,000 litres
|Based on 4–5 cycles per week versus long handwashing.
|Time saved
|2–3 hours per week
|Loading takes minutes; plates dry while you rest.
Example: price €379. CAF grant €250. Your remainder €129. A 0% social loan over 12 months would be about €10.75 per month. Monthly running costs for four eco cycles a week come to around €3–€4 for electricity and a few euros for tablets and salt. The numbers stay modest when you choose eco programmes and full loads.
Models and features that help your case
- Choose a model with an eco programme and a water use under 12 litres per cycle.
- Prefer simple, reliable brands with widely available parts and service.
- Avoid luxury extras. CAF teams expect reasonable specifications.
- Keep the width in mind. A 45 cm unit suits smaller kitchens and uses less water.
- Ask the retailer to include delivery and installation on the quote if you need that support.
Plan b if you do not qualify
Not every request succeeds. There are other routes that often help. A municipal CCAS may grant emergency assistance. Departmental social services can refer you for a solidarity microcredit at a capped rate. Refurbished networks such as Envie sell tested appliances with a warranty at lower prices. Local charities, including Emmaüs or Secours populaire, sometimes have low-cost stock or can help fund a part of the purchase.
Be wary of “buy now, pay later” offers. Fees rise quickly if a payment slips. A social loan arranged via your CAF or a recognised partner usually gives clearer terms and better protection.
Key caveats
CAF aid is discretionary. Criteria, amounts and processes vary by department, and funds can run out during the year.
- Policies change. Always check the current rules with your local caisse.
- Keep proof that you had no dishwasher when you applied.
- Grant and loan decisions consider your entire budget, including rent, energy and childcare.
- Written approval governs the payment route. Follow it exactly.
Extra help to strengthen your application
Ask for a short note from a social worker, a midwife or a health professional if your request links to health or family strain. A third-party view can show why a dishwasher reduces risk and pressure at home. If you rent, a brief line from the landlord confirming no built-in appliance can also support a first acquisition claim.
Run a quick budget simulation before you apply. List your monthly inflows and outflows next to the proposed repayment if you seek a loan. Show that the schedule fits your finances. Add the water and energy savings you expect from eco cycles. Decision-makers respond well to a file that quantifies both need and impact with concrete, up-to-date figures.