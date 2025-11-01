Sir Terry Wogan’s £3.75m Taplow home: will you be the one to steal 6,500 sq ft, a pool and court?

An Edwardian retreat near the Thames whispers of a broadcaster’s legacy, promising space, privacy and rare horizon lines in Buckinghamshire.
This substantial Arts and Crafts-style house at Taplow, near Maidenhead, blends family-scale rooms with leisure-ready grounds and quick London links. It comes to market with a guide of £3.75m, and a backstory that will prick the ears of radio and television loyalists.
An address with broadcasting heritage
Sir Terry Wogan and his wife Helen bought the property, named Hitcham Close, in 1975. They raised their children here and kept it as a treasured base for decades. After Sir Terry’s death in 2016 and Helen’s passing last year, the family now offers the house for sale.
The setting sits on a quiet lane just outside Taplow. The village lies close to the Thames and Maidenhead, with Windsor across the river. The plot feels secluded and green, with long views towards Windsor Castle from carefully framed vantage points.
Guide price £3.75m. About 6,500 sq ft over three storeys. Five reception rooms and six bedrooms.
A layout built for family life
The footprint stretches across three principal floors. The front door opens to a generous hall with a carved timber staircase and a fireplace that signals period craft.
- Ground floor: drawing room, sitting room, dining room, study, kitchen with island, utility, and a conservatory.
- First floor: four main bedrooms and three bathrooms arranged off a broad landing.
- Top floor: two further bedrooms, a separate sitting room and a fitted kitchen for self-contained guest use.
Arts and Crafts detail that still works
Original woodwork brings warmth to the circulation spaces. The drawing room opens to the garden for summer flow and parties. The kitchen’s island and breakfast bar suit daily meals and homework hour. The conservatory captures garden light and acts as a winter refuge.
The plan suits families who need rooms to gather and rooms to step away. Remote workers gain a clear study on the ground floor. Overnight visitors can use the upper suite without disturbing the household rhythm.
Grounds that put leisure first
The plot reads as a private enclave, screened from the lane. A tennis court and an outdoor swimming pool set a leisurely tone. Paved terraces create zones for outdoor dining and evening drinks. Lawns sit central and level, so children can run games safely.
Arrival feels ceremonial. Wrought iron gates open to a broad driveway with ample parking. An integral triple garage adds storage for cars, bikes and garden kit.
Views towards Windsor Castle lift the garden. Paddington sits under 30 minutes away via the Elizabeth line from nearby stations.
Connections and daily life
Commuters can reach central London quickly on the Elizabeth line. Road access links to the M4 and M40 corridors for Heathrow, the West Country and the Midlands. Taplow and Maidenhead offer everyday shopping and riverside walks. Buckinghamshire’s selective grammar system and a cluster of independent schools in the wider Windsor–Maidenhead area bring education choices.
Key figures at a glance
|Guide price
|£3,750,000
|Internal area
|Approx. 6,500 sq ft
|Storeys
|Three
|Reception rooms
|Five
|Bedrooms
|Six
|Tennis court and pool
|Yes
|Garage
|Integral triple
|Nearest city link
|Elizabeth line to Paddington, under 30 minutes
Who this home will suit
Long-term family buyers who want serious square footage with privacy will feel at home. Multigenerational households gain a ready-made top-floor annexe. A live-in nanny or housekeeper could use the same space without altering the plan. Entertainers will enjoy the drawing room, garden access and summer-ready terraces. Buyers who crave green edges yet need London access get both.
What £3.75m buys you right now
Hitcham Close competes with large Edwardian and interwar houses across Berkshire and South Bucks. The view line to Windsor Castle adds a rare flourish. The leisure kit—court and pool—saves years of planning and construction cost. The balance of formal and informal rooms suits both school-night life and weekend gatherings.
An annexe with its own kitchen gives flexibility: host extended family, support childcare or accommodate guests in privacy.
Buying notes and a quick cost sketch
Stamp duty on a main residence at this price currently sits in the region of £361,250 in England. Second-home surcharges or non-resident supplements change that figure. Seek advice and model your own case before you commit.
Many buyers borrow against equity from a previous sale. For a simple illustration only:
- 60% loan-to-value (£2.25m) interest-only at 5.5%: about £10,313 per month.
- 60% loan-to-value (£2.25m) on a 25-year repayment at 5.5%: about £13,850 per month.
Running costs deserve a line in the budget. Pool servicing often lands around £150–£250 per month, excluding energy. A gardener for a plot of this scale might cost £1,000–£1,500 per month, depending on hours and seasons. Heating and hot water for 6,500 sq ft can vary widely with fabric upgrades and boiler age. An energy survey will clarify the likely spend and upgrade options.
Checks to make before you bid
- Title and covenants: confirm any rights of way, restrictive covenants and boundary responsibilities.
- Planning and heritage: ask whether the house is listed or sits in a conservation area; check any consents for the pool and court.
- Trees and views: inspect Tree Preservation Orders and discuss long-term management that protects the Windsor vista.
- Services: map drainage runs, pool plant, boiler age and electrical capacity for modern kitchen loads and EV charging.
- Flood and ground: assess Thames-related flood maps and groundwater data, even if the site sits away from the river.
- Annexe use: if you plan staff accommodation or short-term lets, verify planning status and council policy.
Why this corner of Taplow keeps demand
Commuters prize the Elizabeth line’s speed and frequency. Families like the blend of village calm, the riverside at Maidenhead, and Windsor’s parks and castle views. Period stock of this scale remains finite, so buyers who want gardens with leisure facilities often track these pockets closely.
If you value privacy, ready-made recreation and a credible London connection, Hitcham Close sits in the sweet spot. The house carries the warmth of a family home shaped over decades, yet it offers the scale and flexibility to handle new routines and new generations.