Southwold’s Sole Bay Fish Company in UK beach list: will you try a 2-person platter by the harbour?

Queues still snake along Southwold harbour on breezy days, proof that seaside plates can win hearts long after summer.
The Good Food Guide has thrust a Suffolk favourite into the spotlight, celebrating a place where the catch drives the menu and the tide sets the tempo.
Only Suffolk entry on a national list
The Good Food Guide has released a post-holiday rundown of the country’s best places to eat by the sea. The line-up spans almost 30 spots, from weathered shacks to glass-fronted dining rooms with waves for wallpaper. Southwold’s Sole Bay Fish Company stands out as the only Suffolk restaurant to make the cut.
The guide’s selection celebrates beachside eating that feels effortless. It rewards kitchens that treat the day’s catch with respect and resist fuss for the sake of fashion. That approach matches the Southwold harbour rhythm, where the smell of salt and smoke does the heavy lifting.
What the guide praised
Editors highlighted a stripped-back formula that works at lunchtime and holds its nerve in a brisk wind. The seafood comes in with the owners’ boats, hits the counter, and goes to the grill or fryer with little detour. Service moves quickly. The setting stays simple, whether you’re tucked inside the old fisherman’s hut or perched outside over the water.
What you can order today
The fish counter sits at the heart of the operation. Staff restock it daily with local landings and ready-to-eat shellfish. Diners build meals around what looks brightest on the slab, then add something hot and crisp to balance the brine.
- Shell-on prawns with a squeeze of lemon
- Smoked kipper fillets with buttered bread
- Mersea rock oysters on ice
- Seafood platters for two to share
- Traditional fish and chips fresh from the fryer
Eat in, sit outside or take away
Sole Bay Fish Company keeps three clear paths for diners. You can settle indoors, grab a waterside table, or head off with a paper-wrapped feast for the sand.
|Option
|Where to sit
|Best for
|Tip
|Eat in
|Inside the former fisherman’s shack
|Windy days and quick lunches
|Check the board for daily specials before you order
|Outdoor seating
|Tables by the harbour
|Sunny spells and lazy tides
|Bring an extra layer; coastal breezes change fast
|Takeaway
|Beach, pier or harbour wall
|Families and walkers on the move
|Carry napkins and a bag for shells and boxes
Why this matters for coastal food
A place like this tells a wider story about British shores. When boats land close to the kitchen, menus shrink and quality rises. Chefs can pivot to what comes up in the nets. Diners taste the season rather than a fixed list. That rhythm supports small-scale fishing and keeps money close to the quay.
The Good Food Guide’s interest signals a shift. Many readers now seek the flavour of a working harbour over elaborate plates in distant dining rooms. They want a short journey from sea to fork and a bill that makes sense for a casual day out. Southwold offers that without theatrics.
How to time your visit
Arrive early on fair-weather weekends or plan a late lunch when the tide of visitors ebbs. Weekdays bring shorter queues outside school holidays. Cloud and a stiff breeze thin the crowds but rarely dent the flavour. Check the forecast and the tide times if you plan to sit by the water. Pack a jumper and something to secure napkins when the wind picks up.
What sets Sole Bay Fish Company apart
Location helps. The harbour backdrop adds drama and anchors the place in Southwold’s working life. A daily-stocked counter adds choice without clutter. The kitchen keeps technique in the background. You taste the sea first and the cooking second. The team keeps the pace brisk so you can get back to the shore while the batter still crunches.
Being the county’s only entry on the guide’s beach list carries weight. Suffolk has coastline and character, yet just one name made it this time. That nod places pressure on standards, but it also draws fresh eyes to the town and gives locals a reason to feel proud.
Practical notes for seafood fans
Arrive with an appetite and a plan. Decide whether you want something you can eat with fingers or a plate that needs a table. Order shellfish first if you want to linger, then follow with something hot. Share a platter if you like variety. Keep a card handy and a bottle of water for salty lips. Dispose of shells and boxes in bins near the harbour to keep the path clear for boats and walkers.
A wider look at freshness and safety
Seafood responds to time and temperature. Fresh fish looks bright, feels firm and smells like the sea rather than the fridge. Oysters should arrive closed or just-shucked. Prawns should carry snap and sheen. If you carry food away, keep it out of direct sun and eat it while it’s hot or well-chilled. Those with shellfish allergies should ask staff about preparation areas and cross-contact.
Seasonality matters too. Local waters tend to shape what appears on the board. Expect richer, oilier fish in colder months and lighter choices in late spring. Smokehouses give depth when the catch runs lean. Fried options bridge seasons for those who prefer certainty on a blustery day.
If you can’t get to Southwold
You can recreate the spirit at home with a good fishmonger. Ask what came in today rather than what you planned to buy. Build a simple spread with lemon, brown bread, pickles and butter. Add a hot element like scampi or a piece of fried haddock to contrast chilled shellfish. Keep it unfussy. Let the freshness lead.
For those heading to Suffolk, the harbour side remains the draw. Boats come and go. Gulls argue over chips. And a Southwold institution now sits on a national list, serving prompt plates that taste of the day’s catch without a single flourish too many.