Spend £179, or grab Lidl’s £9.99 ionic dryer: will 2,200W and 3 heat settings tame your hair?

Cash-strapped households want glossy hair without the hefty price tag. A budget tool landing this week may shift your routine.
Supermarket beauty aisles now carry tech once confined to salons. This weekend, a cut-price hair gadget with big-spec features returns to UK stores.
What you need to know
Lidl is bringing back its Cien Beauty Beige Ionic Hair Dryer, a high-powered model aimed at smoothing hair and cutting frizz for less than a tenner if you use the retailer’s app. The launch sits alongside a matching hot brush designed for quick, everyday straightening.
From 19 October: £9.99 for Lidl Plus members, £12.99 for non‑members, while stocks last.
Power, heat and control
The dryer packs 2,200W of power. That wattage drives faster airflow, which helps short and long hair dry more quickly. Two speed settings handle rough-drying or focused work, while three heat options let you dial down the temperature when hair needs a gentler approach.
A cool-shot button finishes the job by setting shape and adding shine. A slim concentrator nozzle focuses heat where you want it, useful for smoothing fringes, polishing ends or boosting root lift with a round brush.
- 2,200W motor for fast drying
- Ionic technology to reduce static and flyaways
- Two speeds, three heat settings, plus cool shot
- Slim nozzle for precision work
- New beige-and-black colourway
The pitch: salon-like smoothness at supermarket prices, without reaching for straighteners every day.
Why the ionic bit matters
Ionic dryers emit negatively charged ions that break water droplets into smaller particles. Hair strands then dry more evenly, which can reduce frizz and make the cuticle lie flatter. The finish often looks shinier because light reflects better off a smoother surface. Many premium dryers introduced the tech years ago; budget models now include it as standard, narrowing the gap for everyday users.
What this means for your hair type
Fine hair benefits from lower heat and a higher airflow to avoid limp roots. Thick or curly hair often looks smoother when you use medium heat with a nozzle, working in sections. Coily textures can pair the cool shot with tension techniques to retain definition while cutting drying time.
The supermarket price play
The headline here is cost. Premium hot brushes can retail well into three figures. Lidl’s strategy undercuts those prices by a wide margin while keeping core features people actually use. That will tempt parents juggling school runs, gym-goers needing quick fixes, and anyone trying to stretch pay packets through winter bills.
|Product
|Member price
|Non‑member price
|Key features
|In stores
|Cien Beauty Beige Ionic Hair Dryer
|£9.99
|£12.99
|2,200W, ionic tech, 2 speeds, 3 heats, cool shot, slim nozzle
|19 October
|Cien Beauty Hair Straightening Brush
|£12.99
|£16.99
|Ceramic-coated bristles, adjustable 100–200°C, hot-brush straightening
|19 October
The straightening brush returns
Lidl’s hot brush is also back. It combines a brush head with ceramic-coated bristles and an adjustable temperature range of 100–200°C. That range gives you more control than many fixed-heat tools. Lower settings can smooth fine hair with less risk of dryness; higher settings tackle thicker strands more quickly.
Shoppers often compare it to the GHD Glide, which currently lists at around £179. The functions are not identical, but the use-case overlaps: quick, everyday smoothing on second-day hair, or soft volume without clamping plates. If you’re tired of chasing straighteners through every section, a hot brush can neaten things in minutes and preserve some movement.
The hot brush sits at £12.99 for members, £16.99 for non‑members — a fraction of premium prices.
How much will it cost to run?
Energy bills sit on many minds. A 2,200W dryer draws 2.2kW. Use it for 10 minutes and you consume about 0.37kWh. At a typical unit rate of 28p per kWh, that session costs roughly 10p.
Drying for five minutes most days would average about 5p daily. Short, targeted sessions, plus using the nozzle efficiently, can keep both bills and damage down. Towelling hair gently first and air-drying to 70% before switching on the dryer can halve your run time.
Who should consider it
Parents who need fast morning turnarounds will appreciate the power. Students and renters working with shared bathrooms gain a compact, no-fuss unit. Gym regulars can refresh hair quickly before returning to desks. Those trialling ionic tech for the first time can gauge the difference before committing to premium brands like Dyson or GHD.
Who might pass
If you require diffuser attachments for defined curls, check in store to see what’s included. Anyone with very fragile or chemically processed hair should stick to low heat, use a protectant spray and consider the hot brush on the lower end of its range.
Smart styling tips to get a smoother finish
- Pre-dry to 70% with fingers on medium heat, high speed.
- Switch to the nozzle and a brush for polishing, medium heat, low speed.
- Keep the dryer moving and aim airflow down the hair shaft to flatten the cuticle.
- Finish with the cool shot to lock shape and add shine.
- Use a heat protectant and detangler to reduce snagging and breakage.
- Clean the rear filter monthly to preserve airflow and motor life.
Availability and timing
Both the dryer and the hot brush are due in UK Lidl stores from Sunday 19 October. The lower prices require the Lidl Plus app at checkout. Stock often varies by branch, and these seasonal drops tend to sell through quickly, so local availability will differ.
Expect limited runs and colourways; the current edition arrives in beige with black accents.
What this means for your routine
If you currently rely on straighteners every morning, a strong ionic dryer can shrink that workload. Many people find they only need a quick once-over with a hot brush on day two. That shift reduces total heat exposure across the week and may help hair feel less brittle.
For curly routines, diffusers remain the gold standard for preserving pattern, but ionic airflow on low heat can still cut drying time before you scrunch in a gel or cream. The cool-shot button helps set definition without extra heat.
A few caveats before you buy
Budget dryers can be louder than some premium models, and cables may run shorter. Check the handle balance in store if you plan to style for longer stretches. If you use international sockets, you’ll need an appropriate adapter; supermarket tools are set up for UK mains only.
Bottom line on value
The return of a 2,200W ionic dryer at £9.99 for members creates a low-risk way to upgrade a daily essential. The paired hot brush adds a fast second-day smoothing option at a modest price. For many readers, that combination will trim time, trim energy costs and nudge hair towards a sleeker, shinier finish without draining the monthly budget.