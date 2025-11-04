Spooked by prices? H&M Home’s Halloween drop has 21 picks from €2.49 to €24.99: will you cave

The scent of cinnamon, candlelight on the walls and crisp air at the door. October whispers of small, clever changes.
This year, one high street name sets the tone for an affordable seasonal shift. H&M Home’s Halloween 2025 range leans stylish, not throwaway, with pieces that work past 31 October.
Why fans are losing their heads over H&M Home’s Halloween 2025
Seasonal decoration often splits the room. Some people want drama. Others want warmth. This collection threads both needs into one tidy basket. The brand pushes beyond novelty and goes for mood, texture and reuse.
Items skew practical. Bowls and plates serve cake in October and soup in November. Throws stay on the sofa through winter. Soft toys and garlands delight children without turning the house into a theme park.
Prices on hero pieces sit between €2.49 and €24.99, so you set a scene without gutting your budget.
Two moods, one basket
There is a polished goth route: black velvet touches, small gold details, and subtle bat motifs. It suits evening drinks and dim light. There is also a woodland route: pumpkins, leaves and warm shades that feel snug by day. You can mix both looks in one room with care.
Colours that whisper, not shout
Forget neon orange. The palette favours black, deep green and soft orange, lifted by pale beige and clean gold. Ghosts and pumpkins appear, but as sketches and weaves rather than cartoon blasts. Some textiles carry a neat “Happy Halloween” motto for a nod to the date, not a shout.
Prices that tempt: 10 wallet-friendly picks
- Stoneware dessert plate or mug: €4.99–€7.99
- Tumbler with straw for kids’ drinks: €7.99
- Paper napkins, pack of 15: €2.49
- Ghost or bat soft toys, set: from €7.99
- Pumpkin-shaped cushion: €24.99
- Fleece throw with seasonal motif: €9.99
- Cotton hand towel, thick weave: €3.99
- Pumpkin storage or biscuit tin: from €9.99
- Woven pumpkin basket: €14.99
- Ghost garland for shelves or mantels: €7.99
|Item
|Price
|Where it works
|Stoneware plate
|€4.99
|Tea table, snack tray, bedside
|Pumpkin cushion
|€24.99
|Sofa corner, window seat
|Fleece throw
|€9.99
|Living room, guest room
|Ghost garland
|€7.99
|Mantel, children’s bookshelf
|Cotton hand towel
|€3.99
|Bathroom, kitchen sink
Most pieces pack away cleanly and return every October, which cuts waste and saves money year after year.
How to style it without clutter
Work your textures
Texture gives instant depth. Pair velvet or chenille cushions with a fleece throw. Add stoneware on wood. Mix a woven basket with a glossy ceramic candleholder. Layer two cushion sizes to stop the sofa from looking flat.
Use three colours, not ten
Pick a base and two accents. Try black with deep green and soft orange for balance. Or beige with gold and black for a more polished look. Keep small items within that scheme so the eye rests.
Stage the scene in zones
Create a quiet focus on the coffee table: a stoneware plate, a small pumpkin tin, and a low candle. Give children a playful corner: ghost garland and one soft toy. Keep doorways simple: a woven pumpkin basket for hats and scarves.
Set a table that works past 31 October
Use the stoneware for autumn desserts and weekend breakfasts. Add paper napkins only for parties to limit laundry. Keep the cotton hand towel by the sink for daily use. When the date passes, just remove the garland and keep the rest.
A quick basket that proves the point
Starter set under €35
- Ghost garland: €7.99
- Paper napkins (15): €2.49
- Cotton hand towel: €3.99
- Two stoneware mugs at €4.99 each: €9.98
- Fleece throw: €9.99
- Total: €34.44
Showcase set under €60
- Pumpkin cushion: €24.99
- Fleece throw: €9.99
- Ghost garland: €7.99
- Two stoneware dessert plates at €4.99 each: €9.98
- Paper napkins (15): €2.49
- Total: €55.44
The small details that make guests talk
Gold-tipped cutlery lifts a black tablecloth. A single velvet cushion changes the feel of a chair. A pumpkin tin by the kettle turns a morning coffee into a moment. Children spot the ghost garland first, adults notice the weight of stoneware next.
Ways to stretch the value
Pack and store smart
Keep textiles in breathable bags with lavender to stop mustiness. Wrap ceramics in paper and stack them upright. Label boxes by zone, not by ‘Halloween’, so you pull useful items out as autumn runs on.
Swap candles for warm bulbs
If you avoid open flames, use amber LED bulbs and one dim lamp by the sofa. You get the flicker effect with no soot, and fabrics keep their colour.
Blend with what you own
Neutral sofas take the bold pumpkin cushion well. If your room is already colourful, choose the black-and-beige route and let texture carry the theme. Rattan baskets add storage and bring a soft, natural line to sharp spaces.
What this says about seasonal decorating now
People want mood, not landfill. Reusable stoneware beats plastic serving trays. Cotton towels and sturdy throws lift daily routines and last for years. Prices stay low enough for a small weekly add-on, rather than a single costly splurge.
If you host, plan for both adults and children. Place breakables high. Keep a soft toy or two within reach. Build a tray that can move from living room to kitchen in one lift. With a few thoughtful buys at these price points, you set a scene that feels grown-up, friendly and easy to maintain through the whole of autumn.