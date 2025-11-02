State pension jump is coming for you: £562 extra, £12,535 a year and a tax trap few expect

Millions are set for a bigger state pension next spring, yet many fear their wallets won’t actually feel richer.
From April 2026, the triple lock will deliver a sizeable uplift driven by pay growth, taking the new state pension to just under the tax threshold and leaving some readers asking whether a boost today means a bill tomorrow.
The confirmed rise and what it means
The government has confirmed a 4.7% triple lock increase for the 2026/27 financial year. That figure is pegged to annual wage growth, which beat both inflation and the 2.5% floor.
From April 2026, the full new state pension rises to about £241 a week — roughly £12,535 a year, up £562.
That change arrives with the first payments after the April uprating date. Anyone entitled to the full new state pension will see the cash difference in their regular instalments.
|Measure
|2025/26
|From April 2026
|Weekly (full new state pension)
|~£230.25
|~£241.00
|Monthly (approx.)
|~£997.75
|~£1,044.60
|Annual
|£11,973
|£12,535
Who gets the full £562 and who doesn’t
The headline increase applies in full to those with a full entitlement to the new state pension. That generally means at least 35 qualifying years on your National Insurance (NI) record, with the usual adjustments for those who reached state pension age after April 2016.
- Full new state pension recipients get the full £562 annual uplift.
- Those with fewer qualifying years receive a pro‑rata rise based on their current entitlement.
- People on the old basic state pension also receive the 4.7% triple lock rise, but the cash amount is smaller because their base is lower.
- Some pensioners living overseas in countries without uprating agreements do not receive annual increases.
If you are unsure which system you’re on, check your state pension forecast and NI record. That will show your current entitlement and whether filling gaps could improve your figure before you claim.
The tax pinch: near-threshold income and fiscal drag
The personal allowance is currently £12,570. With the full new state pension rising to about £12,535, your state pension alone will sit within touching distance of the tax-free limit. That closeness matters because frozen thresholds mean more income is nudged into tax over time, a phenomenon often called fiscal drag.
Being £35 below the personal allowance leaves very little headroom — small extra incomes can switch on a tax charge.
Here are two simple scenarios to show how that might affect you in 2026/27:
- State pension only: At £12,535, you remain within the personal allowance. No income tax is due on the state pension itself.
- State pension plus a small private pension: Add a £10-a-week private pension (£520 a year). Taxable income becomes £13,055. The excess over the allowance is £485. At a 20% basic rate, that’s £97 of tax for the year.
Wage income, private pensions and rental income all count towards the threshold. Savings interest is treated differently because many basic-rate taxpayers also have a Personal Savings Allowance, which can shelter up to £1,000 of interest from tax. Dividend income has its own, smaller allowance. These buffers help, but the main point stands: more of your everyday income sits closer to, or above, the frozen line.
Pensioners do not pay National Insurance on earnings once past state pension age, but income tax can still apply. If you take on a part-time job or draw more from a private pension, check your tax code and keep HMRC updated to avoid underpayments.
Can deferring the state pension help?
Deferring can increase your future payments. Under the new state pension rules, each nine weeks of deferral adds around 1% to your state pension, which is roughly 5.8% for a full year deferred. This can be attractive if you have other income now but expect a leaner retirement later. It does not suit everyone, so compare the uplift with how long you might need to live to break even, and factor in tax, benefits, and your health.
When the rise lands and how payments work
The higher rates apply from April 2026 and feed into your regular payment cycle shortly after the uprating date. The state pension is typically paid every four weeks in arrears, though the exact day depends on your National Insurance number.
As the change approaches, a quick check-up can prevent surprises:
- Get a state pension forecast to confirm your projected amount in 2026/27.
- Review your National Insurance record for gaps and consider whether voluntary contributions could be worthwhile.
- Check your tax code before summer 2026 so deductions match your circumstances.
- If you have a spouse or civil partner, weigh up the Marriage Allowance transfer if one of you has spare personal allowance.
- Shelter savings interest in ISAs where possible, keeping taxable income under control.
- If you receive means‑tested support, such as Pension Credit or Council Tax Reduction, expect updated rates from April and report changes promptly.
Triple lock politics and the road ahead
Ministers have vowed to keep the triple lock in place until the end of the current Parliament. Beyond that, the policy direction is not set. Supporters argue the guarantee protects retirees after a long stretch of rising living costs. Critics warn that locking pensions to whichever metric is highest ratchets up spending and squeezes other budgets when thresholds are frozen.
The triple lock remains for now; the bigger question is how long it can be maintained in its current form.
The 4.7% uplift reflects wages outpacing prices this year. In other years, inflation has led. Either way, the design keeps pension increases tied to real‑world pressures, even as tax thresholds lag.
Practical examples to help you plan
If you will be on the full new state pension in 2026/27 and also draw £150 a month from a small personal pension, your annual total becomes about £14,335. That is £1,765 above the personal allowance, producing roughly £353 in basic-rate income tax across the year. Budget for a net increase in your bank account, but expect a slice to be skimmed off.
If, instead, you defer the state pension for 12 months and live off savings, you might lift your eventual weekly rate by roughly 5.8%. In that case, your 2027/28 pension would start higher, and you might use the intervening year to manage down taxable income. That trade‑off only works if deferring doesn’t strain your finances or reduce other entitlements.
Key takeaways and next steps
The April 2026 rise is locked in, and it is meaningful: £562 more a year at the full rate. The sting in the tail is the frozen personal allowance, which narrows your tax‑free buffer to a sliver. Small extra incomes can trigger a basic‑rate bill, so plan now.
Make a personal checklist: confirm your forecast, tidy your tax code, and decide whether to change how and when you draw other income. A few timely adjustments can keep more of the triple lock boost where you want it — in your pocket.