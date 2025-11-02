Struggling on the loo? five cheap foods with 7–14g fibre that could help 8 in 10 Brits get moving

Bloating, cramps and long loo visits ruin mornings for millions. Small changes on your plate can make the day easier.
Constipation hits busy people hardest. Meals get rushed, veg gets skipped, and water bottles sit empty. A handful of well-chosen foods, paired with fluids and a few smart habits, can nudge things back on track without turning your week upside down.
Why fibre matters for regularity
Fibre adds bulk, feeds gut bacteria and speeds transit time. Insoluble fibre acts like a broom. Soluble fibre forms a gel that softens stool. Most adults need around 30g a day, yet typical intakes fall short. That gap often shows up as straining, a heavy belly, and fewer trips to the toilet.
Target 30g of fibre daily and 6–8 drinks. Increase gradually across a week to limit gas and cramping.
Hydration makes fibre work. Without fluid, all that roughage firms up stool and slows movement. Add fibre and liquid together, and the colon gets the message.
The five foods that actually help
These supermarket staples are inexpensive, easy to prepare and rich in the fibres and compounds linked to smoother, more regular bowel movements.
|Food
|Typical serving
|Fibre per serving (g)
|Key compound
|Easy way to eat
|Kiwi
|2 medium fruits
|4–5
|Actinidin + fibre
|Sliced with yoghurt or eaten whole
|Porridge oats
|40g dry oats
|~4
|Beta‑glucan (soluble)
|Warm porridge with fruit and seeds
|Lentils (cooked)
|150g
|10–12
|Resistant starch + fibre
|Soup, dhal or tossed through salads
|Prunes
|50g (5–6 prunes)
|~6
|Sorbitol + pectin
|Snack, compote or blended into smoothies
|Broccoli
|80g
|~2.6
|Insoluble fibre
|Roasted florets or lightly steamed
Kiwi
Kiwifruit pair fibre with an enzyme called actinidin that appears to support gastric emptying. Health authorities in the UK and EU recognise claims for kiwifruit and normal bowel function when eaten as part of a balanced diet. Two a day suits most adults. Green kiwifruit are often used in research, though gold varieties also help some people. Keep the skin on if you tolerate it for extra fibre.
Porridge oats
Oats bring beta‑glucan, a soluble fibre that holds water, softens stool and encourages easier passage. A simple bowl of porridge sets up the day, especially if you top it with berries and a spoon of milled flaxseed. Overnight oats work just as well when mornings are rushed.
Lentils
Cooked lentils deliver double‑digit fibre per serving with plant protein to keep you satisfied. Their resistant starch feeds beneficial gut microbes, which produce short‑chain fatty acids that support bowel motility. Stir into soups, simmer into dhal, or swap half your minced meat for lentils in a bolognese.
Prunes
Prunes combine fibre with sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol that draws water into the bowel. That tandem often helps when fibre alone has underwhelmed. Start with 3–4 prunes and move to 5–6 if needed. Prune puree spreads easily on toast or mixes into yoghurt for a gentler option.
Broccoli
Broccoli brings mostly insoluble fibre that adds bulk and speeds transit. Lightly steam to retain texture, or roast with olive oil and lemon. Rotate with other brassicas, such as Brussels sprouts or cabbage, if you want more variety across the week.
Many people notice change within 48–72 hours once these foods replace low‑fibre staples at two to three meals a day.
Drink with your fibre
Pair each fibre‑rich meal with fluid. Water, herbal tea, milk, clear soups and diluted fruit juice all count. Aim for pale‑straw urine by lunchtime. Coffee can stimulate the bowel in some people, especially after breakfast. Alcohol dehydrates, so keep it modest while you are trying to get regular.
- Morning: a large glass of water on waking, plus tea or coffee with breakfast.
- Midday: water bottle at your desk; sip through meetings.
- Evening: a mug of clear soup if you struggle to drink plain water.
What to limit when you are backed up
Low‑fibre, high‑fat foods slow things down. So do heavy portions without vegetables. You do not need to cut favourites forever. Just ease off while you focus on getting moving again.
- Large servings of cheese, cured meats and deep‑fried snacks.
- Fast food and ultra‑processed meals that push out veg and pulses.
- Excess white bread, pastries and sugary cereals that crowd out wholegrains.
- Constipating medicines such as some painkillers and iron tablets; ask a pharmacist about alternatives or timing.
How much, how often
Small, steady adjustments beat sudden overhauls. Build fibre over 5–7 days and keep fluids up.
- Breakfast: porridge oats with two kiwifruit and a sprinkle of seeds.
- Lunch: lentil and vegetable soup with a slice of wholemeal bread.
- Snack: a handful of prunes or an apple with skin.
- Dinner: roasted broccoli alongside grilled fish or tofu and brown rice.
A footstool in the bathroom helps. Elevate the feet so the knees sit above the hips. Lean forward, relax the belly and breathe. This position straightens the anorectal angle, which reduces straining.
When to get help and what else works
See a GP if constipation lasts longer than three weeks, if you spot blood, lose weight without trying, or if severe pain or vomiting develop. Children, older adults and pregnant people can dehydrate quickly, so act early if appetite dips or stool becomes pebble‑like.
Gentle movement supports gut rhythm. A brisk 20‑minute walk after meals often helps more than you expect. Time a toilet visit 15–30 minutes after breakfast when the colon’s natural wave is strongest. Probiotic yoghurt and fermented foods can assist some people, though effects vary. If you use laxatives, choose short courses and review the plan with a pharmacist.
Quick guide: two kiwifruit daily, one bowl of oats, one serving of pulses, two veg sides and 6–8 drinks.
Extra tips for tricky cases
High‑fibre foods can cause gas if you ramp up too quickly or if you are sensitive to FODMAPs. Reduce portion size, soak and rinse pulses, and cook veg well at first. Milled linseed or psyllium husk can top up fibre gently; start with one teaspoon, increase as needed, and drink with it. If pelvic floor muscles are tight, straining gets worse. Pelvic health physiotherapy teaches relaxation and coordination, which can transform stubborn constipation.
Budget matters too. Oats, dried lentils and frozen broccoli cost pennies per serving. Prunes often run cheaper in larger bags, and supermarket kiwifruit multipacks bring the price down. Plan a week, shop once, and batch‑cook lentil soup. You save money and bank regularity wins at the same time.