Surrey’s best place to live 2025: why 18,000 people in Haslemere pay £676k for peace and schools

A quiet corner of Surrey where commuters, families and food‑lovers rub shoulders amid woods, trains and bustling markets and festivals.
That corner has just been thrust into the spotlight. A national lifestyle guide has crowned Haslemere Surrey’s number one place to live for 2025, ahead of some very fancied neighbours.
What put Haslemere on top
Muddy Stilettos ranked Haslemere first after weighing everyday essentials and the extras that shape quality of life. The verdict leaned on dining and shopping choice, school performance, healthcare access, London commuting, walkable nature, and a strong community calendar.
Residents describe a town with two distinct hubs. The High Street mixes historic frontages with independents. Wey Hill supplies day‑to‑day convenience. Both are stitched together by lanes that open onto National Trust land within minutes.
Average sale price over the past year: £676,189. A premium market with breadth, from cottages to Edwardian villas and newer family homes.
That premium is part of the story. Muddy Stilettos called Haslemere “affluent”, and it shows in the housing stock, the café culture, and the appetite for local events. Yet the town still reads compact rather than brash, with a lived‑in centre and quiet residential streets.
How it compares with neighbours
This year’s guide also underlined the pull of the Waverley area. Three of the top five Surrey picks sit within its borders, with Haslemere ahead of two familiar rivals.
- 1st: Haslemere (Waverley) — 2025 winner
- 2nd: Brockham (Mole Valley)
- 3rd: Godalming (Waverley)
- 4th: Farnham (Waverley)
The message is consistent. South‑west Surrey continues to attract buyers who want market‑town amenities and fast routes to both countryside and capital.
Property and affordability
Rightmove data suggests the town’s overall average sale price sat at £676,189 over the last year. Detached homes dominated transactions, averaging £1,032,774. That differential matters for movers balancing space and budget. Semi‑detached and terraces broaden the entry points, while flats near the centre appeal to downsizers.
Detached homes averaged £1.03m last year, reflecting demand for family houses with gardens near trains and trails.
Competition is strongest within walking distance of the station and popular primaries. Buyers often widen their search to Grayswood, Shottermill and pockets towards Hindhead for value or extra garden. Renting remains tight, fuelled by relocations and flexible working. View quickly and line up documents early.
Schools and childcare
Education underpins Haslemere’s family appeal. Several nurseries nearby, including Grayswood Nursery, Forest School and PK Preschool, hold Ofsted Outstanding ratings. Camelsdale Primary and Shottermill Junior sit in the Good bracket, while Woolmer Hill School is the town’s state secondary. St Ives offers independent prep within Haslemere, with more options in Farnham and Liphook.
Admissions can be competitive near oversubscribed primaries. Check catchments and recent intake distances before making an offer. Many families consider the larger Bohunt School in Liphook at secondary stage, attracted by its facilities and reputation.
Eating, drinking and weekends
The food scene punches above its size. Hemingways of Haslemere is a staple for breakfast and lunch. Oliver’s Coffee does daytime sandwiches and switches to wine in the evening. International flavours are covered by Moma’s Mediterranean–Japanese fusion and Indian plates at The Dilli. Harper’s Steakhouse offers a relaxed night out, while the Prince of Wales gets a nod for Sunday roasts. For a pint on the High Street, The Swan Inn is a go‑to.
Health and wellbeing are well served. The town has a community hospital, health centre and clinics, plus a leisure centre and fitness studios. The Voco Lythe Hill Hotel and Spa sits just a short drive away for pool and spa days.
Green escapes on the doorstep
Nature starts almost at the kerb. Swan Barn Farm, just off the High Street, gives an easy loop for a quick leg stretch. Head a little further and the Devil’s Punch Bowl at Hindhead brings big‑sky heathland, while Blackdown offers summit views into Sussex. The South Downs are within striking distance for longer weekend hikes.
These spaces underpin Haslemere’s appeal to dog owners, runners and families. Paths are well marked, car parks are plentiful, and many routes start from the station, which suits car‑free days.
Trains, roads and the commuter trade‑off
Rail built modern Haslemere. The London–Portsmouth line arrived in 1859, and it still shapes local life. Peak services typically reach London Waterloo in about an hour, with return trains deep into the evening. Portsmouth and the south coast sit in the opposite direction, drawing weekend day trips.
By road, the A3 and the Hindhead Tunnel place Guildford, the M25 and the coast within easy reach. Peak‑time queues do form around key junctions and school run pinch‑points. Many locals now mix office days with home working to dodge the heaviest traffic.
Heritage and community spirit
Haslemere’s roots stretch to the 12th century, and that history is far from dusty. The 800‑year‑old Charter Fair closes roads every two years for rides, stalls and performances, with the next edition scheduled for 2026. Every three years, the Haslemere Festival layers in music, culture and family events.
Annual fixtures keep the calendar lively. A food festival showcases producers, while a Christmas Market in early December fills the centre with more than 200 stalls. These gatherings bring newcomers and old hands together in a way many commuter towns struggle to match.
Who this town suits — and who may hesitate
- You want village‑edge countryside with market‑town amenities.
- You value schools with solid Ofsted records and a choice of prep options.
- You commute or hybrid‑work and need a direct mainline to Waterloo.
- You like independent shops, a café culture and a full events diary.
- You accept higher asking prices and move fast when homes list.
If you need urban nightlife, bargain‑level rents or endless secondary choices within town boundaries, you may look twice. Some buyers trade a longer walk to the station for more space, or pivot to nearby Godalming and Farnham for a wider school mix.
Practical pointers before you make the leap
Test the commute at peak in both directions. Try school‑run timings, parking near the station and Saturday shopping hours. Walk the streets after dark to gauge noise and lighting. Mobile and broadband speeds vary by road, so check the exact address, not just the postcode.
For families, map application deadlines for nurseries, primaries and secondaries, and confirm transport if you plan for Bohunt in Liphook. For movers eyeing the hills, consider gradient and winter access on frosty mornings. If you plan an electric car, look for driveways or nearby public chargers, as on‑street options are limited in older roads.
Haslemere’s draw is simple to explain and hard to replicate. A near‑18,000‑strong population supports real choice in food, learning and leisure, yet ancient lanes still slip into woodland within minutes. That mix — and the confidence of being picked as Surrey’s best for 2025 — will keep demand hot. For the right buyer, the premium buys time, space and a calendar full of reasons to step outside.