Tenerife bar wonderwall moment: 46-year-old steps up, 2 kids watch, and you know his face instantly

Sun-drenched pints, a lone guitar and an unplanned singalong. Holiday chatter hushed, cameras went up, and a familiar grin appeared.
What began as a routine evening in Costa Adeje quickly turned into a story you’ll tell at work on Monday. A guitarist waved a punter to the mic for Oasis’ most famous anthem. Seconds later, families clocked the jaw-dropping twist: the man with the microphone wasn’t just any holidaymaker.
What happened in Costa Adeje
Carly Leahy, 42, from Blackpool, had paused with her two children for soft drinks at a lively bar in the Tenerife resort. A guitarist moved through the staples of British holiday singalongs. Then he gestured to a man in the crowd to join him for Wonderwall.
When the guest vocalist reached the stage, the penny dropped. It was Ricky Hatton, 46 — former world champion, Manchester sporting idol and long-time friend of the Gallagher brothers.
Holidaymakers looked up from their cocktails to find themselves watching Ricky Hatton — live, and about to attempt Wonderwall.
The singalong that didn’t go to script
Hatton went for it. He grinned, grabbed the mic and threw himself at the opening verse. The room cheered. Then came the lyrical speed bumps. Lines wobbled, a few famous phrases blurred together, and a repeat or two filled the gaps. Nobody minded. The guitarist rolled with it, and the crowd did what British crowds do abroad: they sang the right bits at volume, laughed at the rest and kept the moment warm.
Leahy’s phone captured the clip that spread online. She admitted her surprise that a man close to both Liam and Noel Gallagher didn’t have the words down pat. Her verdict was gentle, though: a brave attempt, a tough melody to hit, and a big-hearted presence in the room.
He missed the words, owned the moment and stayed to chat — the kind of encounter people remember long after the tan fades.
Reactions from the bar and beyond
After the impromptu performance, Hatton didn’t disappear backstage — there was no backstage. He milled around, posed for photos and spoke to fans. Families asked for selfies. Staff laughed with him. On social platforms, comments landed fast. Plenty called him a legend, others praised him for being game enough to try. The consensus: not a singer by trade, but very much up for a laugh on holiday.
Leahy said he was patient, friendly and in no rush to leave, which matched the mood in Costa Adeje. For many, the meet-and-greet mattered more than the muddled verse.
At a glance: the key details
|Who
|Ricky Hatton, 46, former world boxing champion; filmed by Carly Leahy, 42, from Blackpool
|Where
|A busy bar in Costa Adeje, Tenerife
|When
|Early September, during end-of-summer holidays
|Song
|Wonderwall by Oasis (1995)
|Aftermath
|Warm crowd reaction, selfies with fans, supportive comments online
Why wonderwall keeps winning holiday crowds
For a British bar band overseas, Wonderwall is a sure-fire singalong. It sits in the comfort zone of a thousand patios and terraces from Benidorm to the Canaries. The opening chords signal home-from-home nostalgia, and the crowd usually obliges by carrying the chorus. Many listeners don’t know the entire lyric perfectly; they know the hooks. That’s why a wobbly verse rarely matters after midnight in a resort town.
It’s also why the moment worked despite the stumbles. The song belongs as much to the crowd as to the person on the mic. In Tenerife, the punters picked up the slack, and the bar got the story of the summer.
Hatton’s easy rapport and a nod to what’s next
Hatton has history with the Manchester music scene and has often been linked socially to the Gallaghers. Seeing him in a holiday bar felt both surreal and oddly fitting: a Northern hero, keeping spirits up on a Spanish island. He’s scheduled to make a ring return in December, which gives the cameo an extra note — the comeback fighter taking a breather in the sun before serious work resumes.
- He arrived as a punter, not a headliner.
- He said yes to the mic without fuss.
- He fluffed a few lines, laughed and carried on.
- He stayed for photos and quick chats with families.
- He left the bar with goodwill, not just applause.
What holidaymakers can take from the moment
Resort singalongs are designed for participation, not perfection. If you get invited up, you don’t need to nail every bar. Pick a crowd-pleaser, lean on the guitarist for cues and let the audience cover the tricky bits. The charm lies in the attempt. And if a recognisable face joins the fun, treat them like any other traveller on downtime: one picture, a kind word, and space to move on.
Tips for a smooth singalong abroad
Bars in Tenerife and similar hotspots welcome family audiences early in the evening and rowdier singalongs later on. If you’re tempted to step up, these quick checks help:
- Ask the musician for the key and tempo before you start; it reduces the risk of a mid-verse stall.
- Keep the song under four minutes; resort crowds prefer familiar choruses over extended solos.
- If you forget a line, repeat the previous one and gesture the audience in — it works more often than not.
- Put your phone down for the verse, raise it for the chorus; you’ll sing better and still get the clip.
Context that widens the story
Tenerife’s Costa Adeje thrives on predictable pleasures: sunset terraces, football on big screens, and post-dinner music that unites strangers. The setlists rarely change because the formula works. Oasis, The Killers, Neil Diamond, a dash of ABBA — songs that survive any accent and any afternoon thunderstorm. Wonderwall sits top of that pile for Brits abroad. It’s quick to recognise, easy to strum, and packed with nostalgia from school leavers to parents on half-term breaks.
There’s another layer here: the etiquette of meeting celebrities off duty. Most will smile for a snap; few want a scrum. A calm request, a thank-you and a step back keeps the atmosphere friendly for everyone. For parents, it also teaches children to approach politely and accept a no.
Keep it light, keep it brief, and remember: the story is the moment, not a perfect performance.
Planning a similar night out in Tenerife? Aim for early evening if you have kids, when bars welcome families and the playlists stick to the singalong staples. Later slots skew louder and looser. If you fancy a turn, pick something you genuinely know rather than the biggest anthem in the room. Or do what Hatton did: take the microphone, have your fun, and let the crowd carry the chorus while you enjoy the holiday breeze.