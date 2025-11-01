Tesco’s first 25% off in five years: will you grab £7.50 costumes before Sunday or miss the savings?

Families hunting for budget fancy dress can skip the queues this week, with fresh savings landing straight on screens.
The supermarket has rolled out time-limited cuts on spooky staples, opening the door to pocket‑friendly outfits without a last‑minute dash.
What’s happening and when
Tesco has switched on a 25% discount for Clubcard members across selected kids’ Halloween costumes, running from Monday 20 October to Sunday 26 October. The deal spans both stores and Tesco’s website, with online purchasing returning for discounted costumes for the first time in more than five years.
25% off selected kids’ Halloween costumes for Clubcard members, 20–26 October, in‑store and online.
With the markdown applied at checkout, prices start at £7.50 on items that usually sit at £10, while £20 branded outfits drop to £15. Sizes cover ages one to 14, so toddlers through tweens get a look‑in.
Headline prices: £7.50 entry point on selected outfits, with bigger sets dropping to £12 and £15.
How to shop the offer
The range is available on Tesco.com, through the Grocery and Clubcard app, and in larger stores stocking F&F clothing. Members earn Clubcard points as they buy. If you haven’t yet joined, sign‑up is free online or via the app, and a digital card works at the till and online.
For the first time in years, you can bag the Halloween discount from the sofa as well as the aisle.
Standout picks and prices
Here’s a snapshot of the outfits drawing attention this week. Stock varies by size and location.
|Costume
|Typical age range
|Was
|Now (with Clubcard)
|Witch dress with hat
|1–14
|£10
|£7.50
|X‑ray skeleton onesie with hood
|1–14
|£10
|£7.50
|Dracula set with cape
|1–14
|£16
|£12
|Werewolf varsity look
|1–14
|£16
|£12
|Wednesday Addams with wig
|1–14
|£20
|£15
|Beetlejuice stripes
|1–14
|£20
|£15
Delivery, returns and quick costs
F&F Online, launched in May 2025, handles nationwide orders with home delivery. Charges and options are straightforward, and returns are flexible within 30 days.
- Standard delivery: £3.99 per order.
- Express delivery upgrade: £5.50 per order.
- Returns window: 30 days via your My Orders page on the website or in the app.
- Return methods: free in Tesco Extra and Superstore; courier pick‑up £2.50.
- Clubcard points earned on eligible purchases.
If you’re weighing up delivery versus in‑store pickup, run the maths. A basket with three costumes — £10, £16 and £20 RRP — drops from £46 to £34.50 once the 25% is applied. Add £3.99 delivery and the net saving sits at £7.51 against the shelf total; go in‑store and you keep the full £11.50 in your pocket.
Who benefits most
Parents kitting out siblings stand to make the biggest dent in costs, particularly on mid‑to‑higher priced outfits. The discount applies at the item level, so mixing a £7.50 starter costume with a £12 werewolf and a £15 character outfit sharpens the overall average price per child. Households far from a large store gain from the online return, while anyone within reach of an Extra or Superstore can dodge courier fees by returning in person if a size swap is needed.
Tips to maximise the deal
- Check sizing early: popular ages go first, especially 5–7 and 8–10 ranges.
- Bundle by size: order two sizes when unsure, then return the miss for free in store.
- Time your basket: standard delivery often covers Halloween if you order before mid‑week; use express if you’re cutting it close.
- Use the app at the till: scan your digital Clubcard to lock in the 25% saving if you pivot to in‑store.
- Accessorise smartly: reuse capes, hats and wigs with different base layers next year to spread the cost.
Safety and comfort checks
Fancy dress should be fun and fuss‑free. Look for flame‑retardant labelling, keep long capes away from open flames, and add a thin layer underneath for warmth if you’re out trick‑or‑treating. Visibility matters, so pair darker costumes with reflective stickers or a small torch. Try masks at home first to make sure breathing and vision stay clear.
Why Tesco is doing this now
October sits at the start of retail’s sprint into peak season. By switching the discount online again, Tesco widens access for families who prefer delivery. It also eases in‑store pressure as crowds build toward half‑term and late‑month parties. The move dovetails with a nationwide recruitment push: the grocer is hiring more than 28,500 temporary colleagues for the run‑up to Christmas, with roles from shelf‑stacking to home‑delivery picking and flexible shifts across Superstores and Extras. Expect smoother stock flow and faster restocks as a result.
If you’re new to Clubcard
Sign up via the Grocery and Clubcard app in minutes, verify your account and you’re set. The digital card sits in the app wallet; tap it at the till or sign in online before you pay. Members get the lower Clubcard Prices, stack savings during events like this 25% promotion and accrue points to convert into money‑off vouchers or partner rewards later.
One last thing to check before you buy
Think beyond party night. Pick outfits that can double as dressing‑up box staples, theatre week costumes or World Book Day stand‑ins. A plain black witch dress with a different hat works for multiple characters. A striped Beetlejuice suit can pair with a neutral shirt for non‑Halloween play. Spread the value across the year and the £7.50–£15 spend stretches further.
Quick saving scenarios
- Two kids, mid‑range picks (£16 each): pay £24 instead of £32, save £8; with delivery, net saving £4.01.
- Three kids, mixed picks (£10, £16, £20): pay £34.50 instead of £46, save £11.50; with express delivery, net saving £6.00.
- In‑store only, one child (£10): pay £7.50 at the till, no delivery cost, save £2.50 on the spot.
The bottom line for the week ahead
If you want the lower £7.50–£15 price points and a calm try‑on at home, order early in the week and use standard delivery. If you’d rather inspect fabrics and fit, head to a store carrying F&F, scan the app at the till and keep courier costs at zero. Either way, the 25% window shuts on Sunday, so don’t leave sizes to the last night before the party.