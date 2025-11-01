Tesco’s first 25% off in five years: will you grab £7.50 costumes online and skip queues this week?

Parents and partygoers fretting about fancy-dress costs may find relief just days before pumpkins glow across Britain’s doorsteps.
For one week only, Tesco is cutting the price of its Halloween costumes by a quarter for Clubcard members, with outfits starting at £7.50 and, crucially, available to buy online as well as in store.
How the offer works
The promotion runs from Monday 20 October to Sunday 26 October. Clubcard holders get 25% off selected Halloween costumes across sizes for ages one to 14. Shoppers can order through Tesco.com or the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app, and collect points on qualifying purchases as usual.
The retailer is also bringing the deal online for the first time in more than five years, reflecting the post-pandemic shift towards web orders and giving families a way to avoid crowded aisles during the half-term rush.
What you can buy
This year’s range blends traditional spooks with screen-led favourites. Highlights include classic witches and skeletons, as well as pop-culture characters that older kids recognise instantly.
|Costume
|Was
|Now
|Details
|Witch
|£10
|£7.50
|Ombré detailing, flutter sleeves, matching hat
|X‑ray skeleton
|£10
|£7.50
|One‑piece suit with hooded mask
|Dracula
|£16
|£12
|Cape with printed waistcoat, shirt and trousers
|Werewolf
|£16
|£12
|Varsity‑style print with ripped jeans effect
|Wednesday Addams
|£20
|£15
|Includes wig recreating the signature hairstyle
|Beetlejuice
|£20
|£15
|Bold stripes with green splatter accents
Standout picks for under £16
- Witch and skeleton outfits at £7.50 suit nursery and primary ages on a tight budget.
- Dracula and werewolf sets at £12 work for dress-up days and trick‑or‑treating.
- Wednesday Addams and Beetlejuice at £15 keep teens engaged without premium price tags.
Fees, delivery and returns
F&F Online, launched in May 2025, handles clothing orders. Standard delivery costs £3.99 per order. Express delivery is £5.50 if you want your parcel sooner. Returns are available within 30 days via your account on Tesco.com or the app.
You can hand items back free at Tesco Extra and Superstore branches, or book a £2.50 courier collection if home pickup suits you better. Keep tags and packaging intact if you think you may swap sizes.
How to qualify for the saving
You need a Clubcard to trigger the 25% discount. Membership is free. If you shop online, sign in with your Clubcard account before checkout. In store, scan your physical card or app at the till. You will earn points on top of the discount, which can reduce your grocery bill later via vouchers or partner rewards.
Why now and what it means for shoppers
Halloween demand peaks late, and store displays can thin out quickly. By pushing the deal to its website for the first time in years, Tesco is widening access for families who cannot make it to a branch or want to avoid last‑minute scrambles for sizes.
The supermarket is also bolstering its workforce ahead of the festive peak. More than 28,500 temporary roles are opening across Superstores and Extra outlets for early morning, daytime and evening shifts. The added staffing should support busier aisles and faster online order picking as the season ramps up. Tesco’s people team says it is hiring for warm, helpful service rather than prior retail experience, and roles range from serving at tills to replenishing shelves and assembling home deliveries.
Sample basket: what a family of four pays
|Item
|Qty
|Pre‑sale
|Sale price
|Savings
|Witch or skeleton
|2
|£20.00
|£15.00
|£5.00
|Dracula or werewolf
|1
|£16.00
|£12.00
|£4.00
|Wednesday Addams or Beetlejuice
|1
|£20.00
|£15.00
|£5.00
|Subtotal
|£56.00
|£42.00
|£14.00
|Standard delivery
|—
|£3.99
|—
|Total delivered
|—
|£45.99
|—
That example keeps spend under £50, while saving £14 against pre‑sale ticket prices. Returning an item in store stays free if a size change is needed.
Safety and sizing tips
- Check for UKCA or CE markings and flame‑retardant labelling on the garment tag before wearing.
- Consider a base layer under thin costumes for warmth and comfort during outdoor trick‑or‑treating.
- Add reflective stickers or a small torch for visibility after dark on busy pavements.
- Measure height and chest rather than guessing by age; brands vary and returns are easier when tags stay on.
- Try accessories at home as soon as they arrive so you have time to adjust or swap.
Key dates and practical pointers
- Sale window: 20–26 October for Clubcard members.
- Log in to your Clubcard account online to see the reduced prices at checkout.
- Combine items in one order to spread the flat delivery fee across your basket.
- Choose free in‑store returns over courier pickup to avoid the £2.50 collection charge.
- Check the estimated delivery date at checkout and order early if you need outfits before the weekend.
- Store stock varies by branch; online ordering gives access to a broader range without travelling.
If you are weighing up alternatives, the 25% saving brings entry‑level outfits down to £7.50, with mid‑range sets at £12–£15. For households dressing multiple children, the numbers stack up quickly, especially when you pair the discount with Clubcard points that convert into money off a future shop. As pressure builds ahead of half term, the return of online promotions for clothing at Tesco gives families another route to kit out the kids without leaving the sofa.