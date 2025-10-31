Tesco’s first 25% off in five years: will you grab £7.50 costumes online before 26 October?

A seasonal surprise has slipped online, nudging parents and partygoers to rethink October budgets, timing and where they shop for dress-up.
Tesco has switched on a time-limited saving for Clubcard holders and, for the first time in more than five years, moved the offer online. The deal lands just as households weigh up half-term plans, school discos and doorstep trick-or-treating.
What’s on offer
From 20 to 26 October, Clubcard members get 25% off Tesco’s Halloween costumes. The range spans ages one to 14, with prices dropping to £7.50 at the entry point. The offer runs in stores and on Tesco.com as well as the Grocery & Clubcard app, and customers still earn Clubcard points on the reduced items.
The shift matters because Tesco has not sold these F&F costumes online with this kind of discount for more than five years. Families who prefer to avoid busy aisles can now order from the sofa, while those who like to try sizes can head to a local Superstore or Extra.
Standout choices and new prices
- Witch outfit: was £10, now £7.50, with ombré skirt, flutter sleeves and a matching pointy hat.
- X-ray skeleton: was £10, now £7.50, a one-piece with long sleeves and a pull-on hood.
- Dracula: was £16, now £12, cape included, with a printed waistcoat-and-shirt effect.
- Werewolf: was £16, now £12, a single-piece design printed with ripped denim and a varsity jacket.
- Wednesday Addams: was £20, now £15, complete with the signature plaited wig.
- Beetlejuice: was £20, now £15, bold stripes with a green splatter finish.
Classic themes sit alongside pop culture names, giving options for school-friendly outfits and evening events. Sizes, accessories and fabric details vary, so check the product descriptions before you confirm the basket.
How to buy without leaving home
F&F Online went live in May 2025 to meet pent-up demand for the clothing label. That’s the route Tesco is using for the Halloween promotion, with delivery charged per order and standard returns options.
|Service
|Details
|Fee
|Standard delivery
|Shipped to your address
|£3.99
|Express delivery
|Faster shipping on any order
|£5.50
|Returns window
|Request within 30 days via My Orders
|—
|Courier return
|Collection or drop-off
|£2.50
|In‑store return
|Tesco Extra or Superstore
|Free
Ordering via Tesco.com or the Grocery & Clubcard app adds points to your account, even on discounted lines. That helps with future money-off vouchers, which many families bank for December food shops.
Tip: free returns in larger stores can offset delivery costs, especially if you size up and send back what doesn’t fit.
The clock is ticking for Halloween week
Consider delivery cut-offs. Express is quicker, yet carriers can fill up as the final weekend approaches. If you need costumes for a Friday school event, place the order early in the week. If you plan to try in store, check stock on a weekday morning, as the busiest sizes sell first.
Make the most of Clubcard
The 25% discount applies to Clubcard members only, so make sure the Clubcard price shows in your basket before you pay. Saving a quarter on multiple outfits adds up quickly, especially once accessories go in.
- Add all costumes in one order to spread the single delivery fee.
- Use free in‑store returns for incorrect sizes to avoid the £2.50 courier charge.
- Keep the tags and receipt email; returns need the order reference in the app.
- Check whether accessories are included; a hat or wig in the pack can replace a separate add‑on.
- Bank the Clubcard points from the purchase for a later grocery shop.
Some parents size up for layering over school uniform, which can help with warmth during evening events. Others prefer a snug fit for younger children to avoid tripping hazards. Either way, factor in footwear and a coat for outdoor trick‑or‑treating.
Why this sale, and why now
Moving the discount online after a five-year gap gives Tesco a wider reach during a peak week. Many households have shifted to a mix of digital ordering and local pick-ups, and the retailer is aligning with that pattern. The line-up blends long-running favourites with characters from film and TV. That mix keeps costs manageable while letting children join in themes they recognise.
Price points starting at £7.50 land well in a year when family budgets still feel tight. A simple skeleton or witch outfit often needs only face paint to finish the look. That keeps spend contained while delivering a full costume that will survive a school disco and an evening out.
Extra hands for the rush
To handle seasonal traffic, Tesco has begun hiring more than 28,500 temporary colleagues across the UK. Most roles sit in Superstores and Extra branches, with early, daytime and evening shifts. Tasks range from serving customers and restocking, to picking online orders for delivery. The company says enthusiasm and a friendly approach matter more than prior experience, and the goal is to keep queues down and shelves filled during the run-up to Christmas.
For shoppers, that should mean quicker help on the shop floor and faster click‑and‑collect handovers. For jobseekers, it offers short-term income with schedules that can fit studies or caring duties.
What to check before you pay
- Care labels: look for flame-retardant warnings and washing guidance, especially if you expect messy parties.
- Accessories: confirm whether hats, masks or wigs are included to avoid duplicate purchases.
- Fit: read the size chart by height, not just age; brands vary between ranges.
- Timing: choose express if you need a guaranteed arrival before a school event.
- Returns: use the app’s My Orders section to start a return within 30 days.
- Costs: weigh courier return fees against a free in‑store drop at an Extra or Superstore.
- Points: note the Clubcard points earned; they can shave pounds off a later grocery bill.
A quick spend check
Two mid-range costumes at the discounted price come to £24. Add standard delivery and the total sits at £27.99. Order three lower-priced outfits at £7.50 each and the basket reaches £22.50, or £26.49 with delivery. If you can return a wrong size in store, your only extra outlay is the delivery charge. That compares well with last-minute petrol costs and time spent chasing sizes at peak times.
Families planning group looks can also mix basics with face paint to squeeze more value. A black jumper under a skeleton suit adds warmth, and a reusable umbrella can double as a witch’s prop on a wet evening. Keep packaging intact until you’re sure about fit, so returns remain straightforward.