This UK energy supplier is giving away FREE electric blankets today only

A UK energy supplier is handing out free electric blankets for one day only, and the rush is on. Stocks are limited, queues are forming, and the rules are stricter than you’d think. If staying warm for pennies is on your mind, this might be the small win that changes your winter.
I watched people arrive in twos and threes, hoods up, breath hanging in the air like fog. Someone passed around paper cups of tea, the kind that warms your hands first and your chest second. No one was talking loudly. They didn’t need to. Everyone knew why they were there.
An electric blanket isn’t glamorous. It’s practical. It turns a cold evening into something manageable, and it does it without wrecking the meter. We’ve all had that moment when you sit on the sofa in your coat, wondering if you can hold out until bedtime.
Today, one UK energy supplier is giving them away for free — just for a few hours — and the news is spreading faster than the frost. The clock is ticking.
Free electric blankets, today only: what’s actually happening
The offer is simple: show up or log in fast, and you could get a free electric blanket from a major UK energy supplier. It’s a one-day window, designed to help people warm themselves cheaply as the temperature dips. Not a voucher for later. Not a rebate you’ll forget to claim. A blanket, now.
Electric blankets are low-power, high-impact. A typical heated throw pulls around 100–120 watts, which means running costs of roughly 3p–4p an hour at current average tariffs. Central heating can cost ten, twenty, even thirty times that per hour depending on your home. When money is tight, the maths matters.
There’s a reason these giveaways ignite so quickly. Last winter, community groups and suppliers reported demand going through the roof for heated throws and underblankets. One widely reported scheme shipped tens of thousands, and stock sold out nationally in days. People who grabbed one early saved real money on their evening routine.
Think of the difference it makes: you heat the person, not the home. Your living room can sit at 17°C, and you’re still cosy under a soft, gently warming throw. That’s not theory. It’s the reason this kind of kit is everywhere on TikTok and in group chats come November. Demand will be fierce, and the stock won’t last.
Why would an energy supplier give away something that uses electricity? Because a small, targeted use of power beats blasting a whole house. It reduces strain on peak times, lowers customer bills, and keeps goodwill alive during a cost-of-living squeeze. It also nudges people away from power-hungry space heaters that can chew through 2 kW or more. At 34p/kWh, that’s around 68p an hour — a very different bill from a 3p blanket hour.
There’s also the human layer: this is a fast, visible intervention when people are most anxious about their bills. A blanket isn’t a full solution, but it’s a signal that help can be practical and immediate. It might be the warmest freebie of the year.
How to claim one before the cut-off
Move quickly. If you’re a customer, open your supplier’s app and check for banners or alerts. Scan your email for subject lines about “winter support”, “community hubs”, or “free heated throws”. Many of these drops run via invite links or at pop-up locations announced the same morning. Some will prioritise vulnerable households, carers, or those on specific tariffs.
If it’s a physical collection, arrive early with photo ID and proof of address. If it’s online, log in via the official site or app — not a random link from a Facebook post. Let’s be honest: nobody actually does this every day. Do it today. Speed is your friend today.
Common pitfalls trip people up. Don’t travel across town without checking the location is actually live; pop-ups sometimes close once allocations are gone. Don’t bring a hot water bottle to use at the same time as a heated throw — fire services advise against combining them. If you buy a backup blanket from a marketplace, pick ones with overheat protection, a UK plug, and a clear warranty. And when yours arrives, keep the lead untwisted and the blanket flat, not folded, during use.
This isn’t about prestige appliances or perfect living rooms. It’s about comfort, right now, with tiny running costs and less worry at 9 p.m. on a Tuesday. If you’re on a prepay meter, that matters even more when every pound is accounted for.
“Heat the human, not the home.”
- Where: Supplier app banners, email invites, and select community hubs.
- When: Today only; collections typically end when stock runs out.
- Who: Often one per household; vulnerable customers may get priority.
- Bring: Photo ID, proof of address, and your customer number if you’re collecting.
The bigger picture: warmth, dignity and tiny wins that add up
This giveaway won’t fix a draughty hallway or a creaky boiler. It does something smaller and strangely powerful: it gives people control over a single evening. That changes how a week feels. You read for another half-hour, you skip the argument about the thermostat, you go to bed less tense. No one wants to pick between heat and dinner again this winter.
It also nudges a broader shift. The cheapest warmth is targeted warmth. A heated throw, a door snake, thicker socks, a heavy curtain — the tools are modest and the outcome is real. Share the link with your neighbour, text your aunt who hates the cold, and if you miss the window, check again tomorrow. These drops are sporadic, but they’re happening. And when one lands near you, the difference feels bigger than the blanket itself.
FAQ :
- Which energy supplier is giving away the blankets?It’s a major UK supplier running a one-day blanket drop through its digital channels and selected hubs. These launches vary by region and timing, so check your app, your email, and the supplier’s verified social feeds right now.
- Who can get one?Typically customers of the supplier, often one per household. Some allocations prioritise vulnerable people, those on specific support schemes, or households identified through hardship funds.
- How much does an electric blanket cost to run?A typical heated throw uses around 100–120 W. At current average unit rates, that’s roughly 3p–4p per hour, compared with 60p–£1+ per hour for many whole-home heating setups depending on your property and fuel.
- Is it safe to use every evening?Use as directed: keep it flat while on, don’t pair with a hot water bottle, and check for an overheat cut-out. If the cable is damaged or the fabric is worn, stop using it and contact the manufacturer.
- What if I miss the giveaway?Look for discounted stock through reputable retailers, community warm hubs, or your council’s support pages. Some suppliers repeat drops through winter — turn on app notifications so you don’t rely on word of mouth next time.