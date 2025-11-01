UK savers, your ISA dream: can £312,000 at 5% really buy £1,300 a month, or will 12 years do it?

Household budgets are under pressure and the allure of hands-off income is growing. Many readers are asking how close an ISA can get them to a set monthly figure.
There’s a clear way to size the task: match your target income to an achievable dividend yield, then work backwards to the pot you’ll need inside an ISA. Here’s a practical roadmap, with numbers you can test against your own plan.
What a £1,300 target really means
£1,300 a month is £15,600 a year. If you aim to fund that entirely from dividends, the required portfolio depends on the yield you can reasonably expect from your holdings.
At a 5% dividend yield, an ISA of roughly £312,000 could generate £1,300 a month before fees.
Yields move with markets and company pay-outs, so treat the figure as a guide rather than a promise. Blue-chip portfolios often sit around the mid-single digits, though individual shares can be higher or lower at any time.
How big must your ISA be at different yields
Use the table to see how the required pot changes with yield assumptions.
|Dividend yield
|ISA pot to pay £1,300 a month
|3%
|£520,000
|4%
|£390,000
|5%
|£312,000
|6%
|£260,000
|7%
|~£223,000
|10%
|£156,000
Pursuing very high yields can increase risk. A balanced, diversified approach usually targets the middle ground.
Can compounding and the £20,000 allowance get you there?
Most people build their ISA over time. The current annual ISA allowance is £20,000. If you contribute the full amount every year and your investments compound at 5% a year, you’re in striking distance of the £312,000 pot in about 12 years.
- Annual contributions: £20,000
- Assumed annual growth (before fees): 5%
- Time to reach ~£312,000: roughly 12 years
- Income at 5% yield on that pot: ~£15,600 a year (£1,300 a month)
Change the return assumption and the timeline moves:
- At 6% growth, it’s about 11 years.
- At 7% growth, it’s close to 11 years as well, with a slightly higher cushion.
Reinvesting dividends during the build phase accelerates progress. Many income-focused funds and investment trusts offer optional dividend reinvestment, which compounds your contributions faster.
A quick worked example
Assume no starting capital, £20,000 paid in each year, and 5% growth before fees and charges:
- After 5 years: pot around £110,000
- After 10 years: pot around £252,000
- After 12 years: pot around £318,000
At that point, a 5% portfolio yield would be enough to cover roughly £1,300 per month. If your actual yield comes in higher, you need a smaller pot; if it’s lower, you need more capital or more time.
Where the risks live
Dividends are never guaranteed. Even large, established companies cut pay-outs when profits tighten or balance sheets need protection. A plan built on a single high yielder can disappoint if that one payment dries up.
- Dividend cuts: board decisions can reduce or suspend distributions at short notice.
- Concentration risk: relying on one sector, such as banks or energy, can amplify shocks.
- Capital volatility: share prices move. The value of your ISA can fall as well as rise.
- Inflation: a static £1,300 will buy less over time. Seek companies with a record of growing dividends.
- Fees and friction: platform costs and fund charges reduce net returns. Keep an eye on them.
Diversification matters. Blend sectors and mix individual shares with income funds or investment trusts to smooth the ride.
Building a diversified income ISA
Many investors combine Britain’s large-cap payers with diversified vehicles to reduce single-company risk. Consider spreading exposure across financials, consumer staples, utilities, energy, healthcare and infrastructure. Investment trusts and ETFs focused on equity income can help do this in one trade.
- Screen for dividend cover: earnings should comfortably fund the pay-out.
- Check cash flow: strong free cash flow supports sustainable distributions.
- Prefer steady histories: look for multi‑year records of maintaining or growing the dividend.
- Use staggered buys: drip-feed contributions monthly to average entry prices.
- Hold a small cash buffer: it helps avoid selling at poor prices to meet income needs.
- Rebalance annually: trim outsized positions and add to areas that have lagged.
Tax, rules and practicalities
Dividends and capital gains generated inside an ISA are free from UK tax under current rules. The allowance is presently £20,000 per tax year; rules and allowances can change, and personal circumstances vary. If your aim is income immediately, you can take dividends out of your ISA without losing the shelter for the capital that remains invested.
Using the ISA wrapper shields your income stream from dividend and capital gains tax, helping every pound of yield go further.
What if you want to start smaller?
You don’t need £20,000 a year to begin. A regular £250–£500 monthly contribution still builds a meaningful base over time, especially if dividends are reinvested during the accumulation phase. The key is consistency and avoiding panic decisions when markets get rough.
Extra angles to consider
Sequence risk can bite if you rely on selling shares during a downturn to top up income. If you can, lean more on dividends in weak years and allow the capital to recover. Also think about inflation protection; companies with pricing power and a habit of lifting pay-outs can help maintain purchasing power.
Finally, run a simple personal simulation. Map your current savings, your planned annual ISA contributions, and two scenarios for returns and yield. Then pressure‑test the plan against a year with a dividend cut. That exercise often reveals whether you need a higher contribution, a longer time horizon, or a more diversified mix.
Rule of thumb: aim for a sensible, sustainable yield, diversify widely, and let compounding and time do the heavy lifting.
Nothing here is personal advice. Investments can fall as well as rise, and you may get back less than you put in. Consider your own circumstances and, if needed, seek professional guidance before making decisions.