UK’s most dog-friendly town revealed: will you try Bury St Edmunds’ 100 pubs and cafes?

One historic Suffolk town has turned dog days into big days out, where bowls, treats and smiles greet every wagging tail.
Bury St Edmunds has been named the UK’s most dog-friendly town, a title built on a clear promise to owners and businesses alike: dogs are welcome, and everyone knows what that means. The result is a compact market town where a day trip with your pup feels effortless rather than awkward.
Why Bury St Edmunds won the crown
The town’s Visible Blue Paw Print scheme sets it apart. Look for the bright paw decal on a shopfront, pub door or café window, and you’ll know the team inside is ready for four-legged visitors. Water bowls appear as if by magic, treats are not an afterthought, and staff understand where prams, paws and people can sit comfortably.
With 12.5 million dogs living in the UK, Bury St Edmunds has turned canine kindness into a joined‑up visitor economy.
The local business improvement district, Our Bury St Edmunds BID, has packaged practical guidance into a Dog Friendly Charter. It helps venues set house rules, manage busy service and keep dogs safe around food prep, hot plates and bustling doorways. It also gives owners clarity on leads, quiet areas and clean-up points, making expectations simple on both sides.
The Visible Blue Paw Print scheme
The scheme isn’t just a sticker. Participating venues commit to basics like fresh water, a designated resting space and a clear explanation of any no-go zones. Some go further with free biscuits, dog menus or outdoor blankets on cool days. The town council and local businesses helped to develop the approach, and specialist daycare providers lent practical know‑how.
Spot the blue paw print, and you can expect water, space and staff who know how to welcome dogs safely.
A cathedral that says woof
St Edmundsbury Cathedral’s open‑door policy for well‑behaved dogs is a rare find. Its mix of medieval nave and the modern Millennium Tower gives visitors plenty to admire, and the team even backed a “dogs of the Cathedral” calendar for 2025. It’s a sign that this welcome isn’t limited to retail and hospitality; culture is part of the picture too.
Pubs and cafes that roll out the water bowls
About 100 pubs, cafés and venues now participate, from snug watering holes to roomy dining rooms with big gardens. The Nutshell, famed as Britain’s smallest pub, squeezes in plenty of character alongside well‑behaved pups. Names locals rate for dog‑friendly hospitality include the Dog & Partridge, The Weeping Willow, the Old Cannon Brewery and Moreton Hall.
Coffee stops take the same approach. The Bay Tree Cafe, Edmundo Lounge, Harriet’s Cafe Tearooms and Cafe Kottani have bowls to hand and relaxed seating. The Grocer Chef goes a step further with dog‑friendly ice cream, a small touch that turns a stroll into a treat for both ends of the lead.
|Venue
|What to expect
|Dog perk
|The Nutshell
|Tiny, historic bar (about 15ft by 7ft)
|Water bowls and friendly staff
|Dog & Partridge
|Classic pub comfort
|Treats behind the bar
|The Weeping Willow
|Country‑style dining with garden
|Shaded outdoor seating
|Old Cannon Brewery
|On‑site brews and hearty plates
|Space for bigger breeds
|Harriet’s Cafe Tearooms
|Classic cakes and light lunches
|Bowls and a calm corner
|The Grocer Chef
|Casual bites
|Dog‑friendly ice cream
The smallest pub with the biggest welcome
With a bar roughly 15ft by 7ft, The Nutshell proves scale isn’t everything. Staff guide where to perch, regulars shuffle to make room, and dogs soak up the attention. It’s a microcosm of the town’s approach: polite, practical and happy to adapt.
What the scheme means for visitors and businesses
For visitors, the difference shows up in time spent and stress reduced. You can plan lunch first and museum second without worrying about a closed door between them. Tour guides now offer dog‑friendly walks, and several places to stay accept canine guests, so a day out can slide into a weekend without a scramble for sitters.
For businesses, the gains are tangible. Clear rules prevent awkward moments, and customers dwell longer when they don’t have to dash home to the dog. The charter hands managers a framework for training, signage and service flow, turning goodwill into repeatable service rather than a one‑off exception.
When owners know their dog is welcome, they stay longer, spend steadily and recommend the town to friends.
Plan your paw‑perfect day
- Morning: Stretch legs in Abbey Gardens, then coffee at a Blue Paw café.
- Late morning: Dog‑friendly town tour to pick up stories behind the streets.
- Lunch: Pub garden at The Weeping Willow or a table at Old Cannon Brewery.
- Afternoon: Quiet time at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, then a browse in Blue Paw shops.
- Treat stop: Dog‑friendly ice cream at The Grocer Chef.
- Evening: A cosy pint at The Nutshell for the memory, and water for the pup.
Know before you go
Most venues prefer dogs on short leads, especially at peak times. If your dog startles easily, pick a side table away from the main thoroughfare. Carry a collapsible bowl for longer walks, even though many venues provide water. Warm days fill terraces quickly; book ahead where possible.
Allergies matter in busy spaces, so tell staff if your dog reacts to certain treats. Keep an eye on paws on hot pavements in summer and wet stone in winter. Waste bins are frequent in the centre; carrying extra bags keeps you popular with locals.
The numbers behind the wag
Britain’s 12.5 million dogs represent more than companionship; they influence where people eat, shop and sleep. Bury St Edmunds has captured that reality with a simple visual signal and a shared charter. The approach reduces friction at the door and gives staff confidence to welcome dogs safely. That clarity looks small from the pavement, yet it powers a bigger story of repeat visits, weekend stays and word‑of‑mouth buzz.
If you run a venue and want to test a similar model, start with the basics: water on request, a dog‑rest space out of the service lane, and clear guidance on leads. Track dwell time and mid‑afternoon orders before and after the change. Many places find that a modest spend on bowls, hooks and signage pays back quickly in steady, low‑cost custom.