We tested Lidl’s 2000 W Tronic heater at €89: will it save you ££ this winter or leave you cold?

A compact tower heater has sparked whispers among cost-cutting households, promising cosy evenings without punishing your winter bills.
We put Lidl’s exclusive Tronic tower heater through weeks of living‑room, bedroom and home‑office use. The price looks modest. The spec sheet does not. Here is what mattered once the temperature dipped and the radiators stayed off.
What we tested and how we used it
The Tronic is a slim tower unit measuring 103 x 28 x 28.5 cm. It comes in matte black or white. It stood discreetly next to a bookcase and slid under a window ledge without stealing visual space. Setup took minutes. No tools. No fiddly panels.
There is no visible rotor, which lowers the temptation for small hands and pets. The bundled remote docks magnetically on the body. Five‑colour LED mood lighting adds a soft glow at night. It can stay off if you prefer darkness.
Key promise: fast, zoned warmth up to 2000 W, with quiet operation and fingertip control from an intuitive remote.
The feature set that actually changes daily comfort
- Power and control: 2000 W maximum output with 20 airflow speeds.
- Targeted spread: oscillation at 30°, 60°, 90° or 120° to sweep heat where you sit.
- Three modes: Nature for a gentle ramp, Sleep for nights, Power for cold snaps.
- Timing and safety: 12‑hour timer, anti‑frost function, overheat protection, anti‑tip shut‑off, non‑slip feet.
- Thermostat adjustment: set the room target and let it cycle to hold temperature.
- Aesthetics and upkeep: matte finish, easy wipe‑down surfaces, no exposed blades to dust.
Heating performance in real rooms
At full tilt, the heater raised a mid‑size lounge from 16°C to a comfortable 19°C in under ten minutes. The oscillation spread warmth evenly. No hot spots near the unit. No icy corner by the sofa.
Sleep mode kept a box room steady overnight without drying the air. Nature mode worked for long laptop sessions. Power mode rescued a chilly hallway before guests arrived.
The 20‑step control helped fine‑tune output. Small adjustments made a clear difference to comfort. The fan noise stayed restrained at mid settings. TV dialogue remained audible without turning up the volume.
Four oscillation angles and 20 speeds matter more than you think. They stop over‑heating one spot while toes stay cold elsewhere.
Design details that reduce friction
The remote’s magnetic dock prevented the classic “where did it go?” hunt. The LED ring created a low, warm hue for film nights. It also doubled as a gentle night‑light in a guest room. The base felt stable on hardwood and on a rug.
There is no heavy baseplate to assemble. Weight and footprint allowed easy room‑to‑room moves. That flexibility is the point of a space heater. Heat where you are, not where you are not.
Price, policy and the real‑world maths
Lidl lists the Tronic tower at €89, including a €0.58 eco‑contribution. Online ordering is available. Returns within 30 days come free of charge. The retailer also promotes responsible battery collection for the remote.
€89 upfront, 30 days to change your mind, and a specification that usually sits higher on the shelf.
What does it cost to run?
Running cost depends on your tariff and chosen power level. Use this simple illustration for typical unit rates:
|Power draw
|Cost per hour at £0.28/kWh
|Cost per hour at €0.25/kWh
|1.0 kW
|£0.28
|€0.25
|2.0 kW
|£0.56
|€0.50
Timers, thermostats and the 20‑step control cut waste. Short bursts to lift room temperature cost less than heating the whole home all day. Spot heating pays when you work from a single room or relax in one zone each evening.
Where it shines, and where it does not
Best matches for this heater
It suits a home office, a spare room, or a lounge that cools down rapidly after sunset. Families gain from the anti‑tip protection and the absence of exposed blades. Students benefit from targeted warmth without touching building controls. Renters appreciate portability and zero installation.
Design‑minded readers will approve of the matte finish and the neat footprint. The unit blends in rather than dominating the space. The LED ring adds character only when you want it.
Limits to keep in mind
As with any 2 kW electric heater, the hourly cost climbs if you run it flat out for long stretches. It will not replace an efficient central system for whole‑home heat over many hours. Avoid damp areas unless the manufacturer explicitly rates the product for bathrooms. Leave clear space around the grille. Do not run it on an extension lead with other heavy loads.
Hands‑on tips that made a difference
- Use the 12‑hour timer to pre‑warm a room before you wake or return from work.
- Pick 60° or 90° oscillation for sofas and desks. Save 120° for open‑plan zones.
- Reserve Power mode for quick boosts. Drop back to Nature once comfortable.
- Pair low speed with a closed door to hold heat in a small room.
- Keep the remote on its magnetic dock so settings stay consistent across rooms.
- Combine with draught sealing and thick curtains to reduce run time.
Why the value stacks up
The package brings together features usually seen above entry level: 20 speeds, four oscillation angles, a proper thermostat, and safety cut‑offs. The €89 ticket undercuts many rivals with fewer controls. Returns and delivery policies reduce buyer risk, which matters when energy costs fluctuate and households watch every line of the bill.
The small extras you actually use
The five‑colour LED ring helped create a calm tone during late‑night reading. The absence of a visible rotor simplified cleaning days. Non‑slip feet kept the tower steady when children dashed past. These touches make a utilitarian object easier to live with.
Extra guidance to stretch your savings
Try a simple simulation for your own home. Multiply your tariff by expected run time. Two 20‑minute boosts at 2 kW equal 0.67 kWh. That is about £0.19 at £0.28/kWh or €0.17 at €0.25/kWh. Compare that with heating an entire dwelling for the same period. The gap grows if other rooms sit empty.
Think about zoning by habit. Heat the study from 9 to 12. Warm the lounge from 19 to 22. Keep doors closed during each session. Place the tower near the coldest surface, usually a window, and aim the oscillation across seating. This keeps the perceived temperature higher at lower output.
Risks, maintenance and lifespan pointers
Give the heater stable footing and a one‑metre clearance in front. Check the power cable for wear at season start. Dust the intake to maintain airflow. Store it upright once spring arrives. These small steps preserve efficiency and reduce the chance of nuisance shut‑offs.