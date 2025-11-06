Weeknight no-knead pizza in 12 minutes, 5 ingredients and £2 a head: do you still need a mixer?

As nights draw in and time runs thin, a small kitchen shift can turn last-minute dinners into warm, shared comfort.
Across Britain, tired cooks are swapping takeaway menus for a no‑knead pizza that fits between commuting and bedtime. The method uses cupboard staples, a short rest, and fierce heat. No stand mixer. No arm workout. Just a thin, golden base, soft edges and enough stretch to carry whatever you fancy.
Why a no-knead pizza lands on weeknights
Weeknights punish faff. This dough keeps things moving. You bring flour, instant yeast, warm water, salt and olive oil together in a bowl. A spoon does the heavy lifting. Twenty minutes later, the dough relaxes and inflates a touch. You shape, top and bake. The clock stays friendly. So does the washing‑up.
Strong heat and short timing do the job: 20 minutes to rest, 10–12 minutes to bake at 230–250°C.
What you need for one 30 cm family pizza
- 320 g strong white flour (type 45 or 55 works)
- 5–7 g instant dried yeast (one sachet)
- 200 ml warm water
- 1 level teaspoon fine salt
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 160 g tomato passata or smooth sauce
- 200 g mozzarella, grated or torn
- Finishing olive oil, a small drizzle
- Optional toppings: ham, mushrooms, olives, roasted veg, rocket
The 20-minute dough that skips the mixer
Instant yeast wakes up fast in warm water. The short rest builds gluten without kneading. The dough stays soft and easy to handle. Your arms thank you.
Shape, top and bake without waiting
Finish with a drizzle of olive oil. Add rocket or basil for freshness. Slice and serve while the base still sings against the board.
Make it better with small, smart tweaks
Softer crumb or crisper base, your call
- For a lighter, airier crust, rest the dough for up to 60 minutes.
- For deeper flavour, refrigerate the dough for 8–24 hours, then bring to room temperature.
- For extra snap, swap 2 tablespoons of flour for fine semolina.
- For a sharp bottom crust, preheat a heavy tray, an inverted tray, or a baking steel.
Quick topping ideas with real flavour
- Autumn field: pan-fried mushrooms, gorgonzola, black pepper.
- Sweet-savoury: goat’s cheese, runny honey, sliced figs.
- White pie: crème fraîche, mozzarella, thin potato slices, thyme.
- Veg power: roasted squash, ricotta, pumpkin seeds.
- Greens and bite: wilted spinach, garlic, parmesan shavings.
Plan-ahead tips and safe storage
- Keep raw dough in a lidded bowl for up to 24 hours in the fridge.
- Par-bake bases for 3–4 minutes, cool, then freeze flat for a month.
- Top from frozen and bake at 230–250°C for 8–10 minutes.
- Store leftover slices in the fridge for 24 hours. Reheat on a hot pan.
No robot. No knead. One bowl, five base ingredients, and about £2 per person with toppings.
Heat matters: choose the right baking surface
High heat sets the base fast and keeps the crumb soft. Your tray or stone decides how much colour and crunch you get. Here’s what changes when you switch surfaces.
|Surface
|Oven setting
|Typical time
|Result
|Room‑temperature tray
|230–250°C (fan)
|11–13 min
|Even bake, moderate bottom colour
|Preheated tray (inverted)
|230–250°C (fan)
|9–11 min
|Crisper base, faster puff at the rim
|Baking steel or stone
|250°C (fan) or max
|7–9 min
|Deep char flecks, strong crunch, soft interior
Serving moves that turn dinner into a moment
Simple sides that cut through the richness
- Lemon rocket salad with olive oil and a pinch of salt.
- Chilli oil for edges and crusts.
- Crème fraîche with smoked paprika for dipping.
- Herby tomato sauce to spoon at the table.
Presentation hacks for easy sharing
- Slice into wide wedges for plates, or small squares for a crowd.
- Set out bowls of fresh herbs, olives and shaved parmesan.
- Finish with a twist of pepper and a last ribbon of oil for shine.
Extra pointers for confident, low-effort results
Timing, cost and risk checks
- Time plan: 5 minutes mixing, 20 minutes resting, 10–12 minutes baking, 3 minutes serving.
- Budget guide: flour, yeast, oil and sauce come to roughly £1.50; cheese and toppings take most of the spend.
- Common pitfalls: too much flour leads to a tough base; cold ovens cause pale, bready crusts; wet mozzarella needs draining.
- Yeast note: instant dried yeast mixes straight in; active dried yeast needs a 5–10 minute bloom in warm water.
Nutrition and swaps that keep flavour high
- Use half strong white and half fine wholemeal for extra fibre without a heavy chew.
- Try part-skim mozzarella for less fat while keeping melt and stretch.
- Balance rich toppings with sharp or bitter notes such as rocket, pickled chillies or capers.
- Go dairy‑free with a garlic oil base, roasted veg and a dusting of nutritional yeast.
Skill booster: heat and hydration, simply put
Hydration sits around 62–63% here, which suits fast shaping and quick colour. If the dough sticks, wet your hands rather than adding flour. If the rim refuses to puff, raise the heat, move the rack higher, and stop overloading toppings. Hot air and light toppings let the edge rise.
Safe handling and family cooking
Keep little hands away from hot trays. Let children help with mixing and topping instead. Use a long spatula to slide the pizza in and out. Wipe up flour and oil quickly to avoid slips. Cut with a wheel on a board, not on the tray, to protect the surface.