Weeknight pizza in 35 minutes, no mixer, under £5: could this no‑knead hack save your lazy evenings?

Cold nights are creeping in and appetites are rising, yet nobody wants a sinkful of dishes, sore arms or pricey kit.
Across Britain, a no‑knead, no‑mixer pizza method is catching on with tired cooks who still crave a proper, oven‑hot pie. It trades elbow grease for timing, relies on cupboard staples, and gets a family‑size 30 cm pizza on the table fast. Here’s how this simple approach works, why heat matters more than gear, and how to keep costs near the £5 mark without sacrificing flavour.
Why no‑knead pizza is trending on chilly weeknights
People want warm food, less faff and predictable results. This dough mixes with a spoon, rests once, then bakes hard and hot. You prep toppings while the dough sits, and you preheat the oven in the same window. The workflow feels calm, even when you’re hungry.
No stand mixer. About 5 minutes to mix, 20 minutes to rest, 10–12 minutes to bake. Dinner in roughly 35 minutes.
What you need for a 30 cm family pie
- 320 g strong white flour (plain flour also works)
- 5–7 g instant dried yeast
- 200 ml warm water (about 35–40 °C)
- 1 teaspoon fine salt
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 160 g tomato passata or smooth sauce
- 200 g mozzarella, grated or diced
- Olive oil for finishing
- Optional: ham, mushrooms, olives, roasted veg, rocket
The five‑minute dough that rests for twenty
Mix, rest, and keep your hands clean
Add flour, yeast and salt to a bowl. Stir in warm water until no dry patches remain, then work in the olive oil. The dough should feel soft and slightly tacky. Cover the bowl and leave it at room temperature for about 20 minutes. This short rest lets yeast wake up and gluten align without kneading.
Short rest, big payoff: the dough turns airy and workable with almost no effort.
Stretch, top and go straight to heat
Dust the worktop. Tip out the dough, shape a quick ball, then press into a round. Use fingertips or a rolling pin. Slide to a lined tray. Spoon on passata. Scatter mozzarella. Add your favourites. Keep heavy, wet toppings light to avoid a soggy middle.
Blast it hot for colour and crunch
Preheat the oven to 230–250 °C (fan if you have it). Heat a shelf or tray for at least 15–20 minutes. Bake the pizza for 10–12 minutes until the edges go golden and the cheese bubbles. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and a handful of rocket or basil.
Heat is your best tool. A preheated tray or pizza steel crisps the base fast and keeps the centre tender.
Flavour upgrades without extra faff
Softer crumb or crisper base, your call
- For a lighter, more open crumb, extend the rest to 60 minutes.
- For deeper flavour, chill the covered dough for up to 24 hours, then bring it back to room temperature.
- For extra crunch, dust the peel or paper with fine semolina before baking.
- For a thinner, snappier base, roll a touch finer and keep the oven at the top of its range.
Five speedy topping ideas you can assemble in 90 seconds
- Mushrooms and gorgonzola with black pepper.
- Goat’s cheese, honey and sliced figs.
- “White” pie: crème fraîche, mozzarella, paper‑thin potato, thyme.
- Roasted squash, ricotta and pumpkin seeds.
- Wilted spinach, garlic and shaved parmesan.
Batching and storage that beats delivery time
Keep raw dough in the fridge for up to 24 hours in a lidded bowl. Par‑bake bases for 3–4 minutes, cool, then freeze between sheets of paper. Top from frozen and bake at 240–250 °C; dinner lands faster than a courier can ring the bell.
Numbers that matter: time, temperature, cost
|Metric
|Typical value
|Tip
|Active mixing
|5 minutes
|Use a spoon or silicone spatula
|Rest
|20 minutes
|Cover to prevent drying
|Bake
|10–12 minutes
|Preheat tray or steel
|Oven temperature
|230–250 °C
|Fan setting speeds colour
|Diameter
|≈30 cm
|Feeds 2–4 depending on appetite
|Estimated cost
|£4.50–£5.00 per pizza
|Budget‑range UK ingredients
For parents and flatmates: quick wins that keep everyone happy
- Split the dough into two 15 cm rounds for kids and picky eaters.
- Set up a five‑bowl topping bar so people build their own half.
- Serve with a lemony rocket salad to cut through the richness.
- Add a chilli‑oil pot and a garlic yoghurt dip for edge and cooling contrast.
Want to hit the sub‑£5 target? Basic flour (about 20p), yeast (10p), passata (35–60p), mozzarella (£1.50–£2.00), olive oil (20–30p), vegetables (60–90p) and herbs from a pot keep costs fair. Prices vary by region and brand, but home pizza still undercuts most takeaways by a distance.
Safety and common pitfalls
Yeast handling that avoids flat dough
- Use instant yeast for direct mixing; no activation step needed.
- Keep water warm, not hot. Aim for 35–40 °C to protect the yeast.
- Stir salt into flour before adding water so it doesn’t sit directly on the yeast.
Moisture control for a crisp base
- Drain watery toppings such as fresh mozzarella or mushrooms.
- Go light on sauce; 160 g covers a 30 cm base well.
- Bake on the lowest shelf for stronger bottom heat if your top browns too fast.
Make it work with dietary needs
Gluten‑free and dairy‑free swaps that still deliver
- Use a 1:1 gluten‑free bread flour blend and add 1 teaspoon psyllium husk for elasticity. Increase water slightly.
- Choose plant‑based mozzarella and a dairy‑free pesto for topping.
- Check yeast packets for gluten cross‑contamination if required.
Extra ideas to stretch the method
Turn the same dough into next‑day lunches
Roll thinner for cracker‑style bases to batch‑bake and freeze. Reheat slices in a dry frying pan over medium heat for 3–4 minutes to revive the crunch. Fold cold slices with salad into a pocket and press in a panini maker for a quick midday fix.
Use the base for flatbread nights. Skip the sauce, brush with garlic oil, bake until pale gold, then serve with soups or stews. The process stays the same, so you build confidence without learning a new recipe.
One bowl, one tray, one hot oven: that’s the formula that makes weeknight pizza feel doable, even when you’re done in.